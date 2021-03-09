March 9, 2021: Winter Storm to Hit So. Cal. Late Tonight

Winter storm warnings go into effect Tuesday night.

Most of the rain and snow arrives Wednesday with storm warnings continuing into Thursday night.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, and potentially up to 15 inches above 4,500 feet, are expected.

Winter storm warnings will go in to effect Tuesday night as a late season storm moves down the coast and into Southern California.

Conditions will remain dry for most of Tuesday as clouds build throughout the afternoon. Showers are possible Tuesday night, but the main system doesn’t deliver its strongest punch until Wednesday.

“We’re going to be waking up to rain,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

A winter storm warning begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday and continues until 10 p.m. Thursday for mountain areas, excluding the Santa Monica Mountain range. Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, and potentially up to 15 inches above 4,500 feet, are expected.

Rain is likely in parts of SoCal late Tuesday night before becoming widespread on Wednesday. Downpours are possible with rain totals reaching one-half to one inch. More rain is likely in the foothills and mountains below the snow level.

The storm system is expected to move off to the east on Thursday, although a weaker system could bring additional showers and some isolated thunderstorms on Thursday.

