Man Pulls Gun on Shopper at Los Cerritos Center, Apprehended at Plaza 183

STAFF REPORT • March 9, 2021

HMG-CN has learned that on Friday, February 26 at around 6 PM Cerritos station deputies responded to the Los Cerritos Center regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a female adult was walking in the crosswalk near PF Chang’s when a white Nissan sedan, driven by a young male, nearly hit her. When the girl reached the sidewalk she yelled back at him and at that point the young male pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at her.

He continued driving in the parking lot toward at South Street.

A short time later a sergeant from the Cerritos station was patrolling the Plaza 183 Shopping Center parking lot when he observed the suspect vehicle parked in a parking stall.

The sergeant detained the suspect at gunpoint until assisting units arrived. the suspect was taken into custody and a black Ruger semi-automatic handgun was recovered from his vehicle.

The 20-year-old is a resident of Lakewood… and obviously not very smart.

