CVS Expands Vaccinations to 272 Calif. Locations

 

The rollout of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination triggered an expansion of inoculation sites in the Golden State, and there are still a number of CVS locations with appointments available this week.

CVS Pharmacy was already administering vaccines as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program, which means they receive doses directly from the federal government separate from the California allocation and now has begun receiving shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Scheduling began Friday at these locations with inoculations set to begin Saturday:

  • Adelanto
  • Agoura Hills
  • Alameda
  • Alamo
  • Albany
  • Alhambra
  • Aliso Viejo
  • Alpine
  • Anaheim
  • Anderson
  • Angels Camp
  • Antioch
  • Apple Valley
  • Aptos
  • Arcadia
  • Arcata
  • Arleta
  • Arroyo Grande
  • Arvin
  • Atwater
  • Auburn
  • Azusa
  • Bakersfield
  • Baldwin Park
  • Bell
  • Berkeley
  • Brea
  • Brentwood
  • Buellton
  • Buena Park
  • Burbank
  • Camarillo
  • Cameron Park
  • Campbell
  • Canoga Park
  • Capitola
  • Carlsbad
  • Carmichael
  • Carpinteria
  • Carson
  • Cathedral City
  • Cerritos
  • Chico
  • Chino
  • Chino Hills
  • Chula Vista
  • Citrus Heights
  • City Of Industry
  • Clovis
  • Coachella
  • Colma
  • Commerce
  • Compton
  • Concord
  • Corona
  • Costa Mesa
  • Culver City
  • Cupertino
  • Cypress
  • Daly City
  • Dana Point
  • Danville
  • Davis
  • Dixon
  • Downey
  • Duarte
  • Dublin
  • Eagle Rock
  • East Palo Alto
  • Eastvale
  • El Cajon
  • El Cerrito
  • El Monte
  • Elk Grove
  • Emeryville,
  • Encinitas
  • Escondido
  • Eureka
  • Fairfield
  • Fillmore
  • Folsom
  • Fontana
  • Foothill Ranch
  • Fowler
  • Fremont
  • Fresno
  • Fullerton
  • Garden Grove
  • Gardena
  • Gilroy
  • Glendale
  • Goleta
  • Granada Hills
  • Granite Bay
  • Gridley
  • Hanford
  • Hawthorne
  • Hayward
  • Hemet
  • Hermosa Beach
  • Hesperia
  • Hollywood
  • Huntington Beach
  • Huntington Park
  • Indian Wells
  • Indio
  • Inglewood
  • Irvine
  • Jackson
  • La Canada Flintridge
  • La Habra
  • La Jolla
  • La Mesa
  • La Puente
  • La Quinta
  • La Verne
  • Lafayette
  • Laguna Niguel
  • Lake Elsinore
  • Lake Forest
  • Lakewood
  • Lamont
  • Lancaster
  • Lathrop
  • Lawndale
  • Lincoln
  • Livermore
  • Lodi
  • Lomita
  • Long Beach
  • Los Alamitos
  • Los Angeles
  • Los Gatos
  • Madera
  • Malibu
  • Manhattan Beach
  • Manteca
  • Marina
  • Martinez
  • Marysville
  • Mckinleyville
  • Menifee
  • Menlo Park
  • Merced
  • Mill Valley
  • Mission Hills
  • Mission Viejo
  • Modesto
  • Montclair
  • Montebello
  • Monterey
  • Moorpark
  • Moraga
  • Moreno Valley
  • Mount Shasta
  • Mountain View
  • Murrieta
  • National City
  • Newbury Park
  • Norco
  • North Hollywood
  • Northridge
  • Norwalk
  • Novato
  • Oakhurst
  • Oakland
  • Oceanside
  • Ontario
  • Orange
  • Orangevale
  • Orinda
  • Oxnard
  • Palmdale
  • Palo Alto
  • Pasadena
  • Patterson
  • Petaluma
  • Pico Rivera
  • Pinole
  • Pittsburg
  • Placentia
  • Placerville
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Pleasanton
  • Pomona
  • Porterville
  • Poway
  • Prather
  • Rancho Bernardo
  • Rancho Cucamonga
  • Rancho Santa Margarita
  • Red Bluff
  • Redding
  • Redlands
  • Redondo Beach
  • Redwood City
  • Rialto
  • Richmond
  • Ripon
  • Riverbank
  • Riverside
  • Rocklin
  • Rohnert Park
  • Roseville
  • Sacramento
  • Salinas
  • San Anselmo
  • San Bernardino
  • San Bruno
  • San Carlos
  • San Clemente
  • San Diego
  • San Dimas
  • San Francisco
  • San Gabriel
  • San Jacinto
  • San Jose
  • San Leandro
  • San Luis Obispo
  • San Marcos
  • San Mateo
  • San Pedro
  • San Rafael
  • San Ramon
  • Sand City
  • Santa Ana
  • Santa Barbara
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Clarita
  • Santa Cruz
  • Santa Maria
  • Santa Monica
  • Santa Rosa
  • Santee
  • Sausalito
  • Scotts Valley
  • Seal Beach
  • Sebastopol
  • Signal Hill
  • Simi Valley
  • Solana Beach
  • Solvang
  • Sonoma
  • Sonora
  • South Gate
  • South Lake Tahoe
  • Spring Valley
  • Stanton
  • Stockton
  • Studio City
  • Sunnyvale
  • Tahoe City
  • Temecula
  • Temple City
  • Thousand Oaks
  • Torrance
  • Tracy
  • Tulare
  • Turlock
  • Tustin
  • Ukiah
  • Upland
  • Vacaville
  • Valencia
  • Vallejo
  • Van Nuys
  • Venice
  • Ventura
  • Victorville
  • Visalia
  • Vista
  • Walnut Creek
  • Walnut Park
  • West Covina
  • West Hills
  • West Hollywood
  • Westlake Village
  • Westminster
  • Whittier
  • Woodland
  • Yorba Linda
  • Yuba City

Eligibility

  • People age 65+
  • Teachers K-12, Daycare and preschool workers, and staff
  • Health care workers, food and agriculture workers
  • Long-term care residents and staff
  • Starting March 15 everyone aged 16 to 64 with an underlying health condition that makes them susceptible to severe illness or death from COVID-19.
  • Note: Some California counties have expanded their list of eligibility beyond the state’s guidelines

