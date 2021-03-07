ABCUSD Celebrates Diversity with New Art Contest

The ABC Education Foundation is sponsoring the first annual Diversity Art Contest for K-12 students in the ABC Unified School District. Students will create and submit an original piece of artwork on a single 8 x 11 sheet of paper. The art should express images of what diversity means to them. A selection of community members will select the winning artwork, with the student artists winning cash awards at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. The deadline to submit art is 3:00 p.m. on March 19, 2021. Email [email protected] for contest rules, submission form, or more information.

