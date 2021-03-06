Deaths of man, woman at base of cliff in San Pedro deemed accidental

DAILY BREEZE

The deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found on rocks near the shoreline at the bottom of a cliff near Point Fermin in San Pedro were determined by the coroner to be accidental.

They were identified as 23-year-old Brandon Escobar of San Pedro and 21-year-old Rayana Valdez of Covina, according to coroner’s officials, who listed as the causes of death “multiple traumatic injuries.”

The bodies were discovered about 5:20 p.m. Monday, March 1. It was not known how long they had been there.

Los Angeles police have said there were no signs of foul play. The reason the deaths were ruled accidental was not available Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments