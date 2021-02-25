LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash
February 24, 2021
LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s motorcycle deputy has been killed in a traffic collision, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Thursday morning.
The fatal crash occurred near Del Amo Boulevard and Paramount boulevards, Villanueva said on Twitter. The deputy’s name was not immediately released.
“This is all the info I can share at this time,” the sheriff said. “Please be patient as we gather facts. We will hold a news conference soon.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Comments
comments
Powered by Facebook Comments