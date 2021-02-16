ABCUSD Setting Plans to Re-Open Schools

Staff Report • February 16, 2021

As COVID cases decline, L.A. County has hit a state milestone for allowing schools to reopen, county Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean all schools will immediately open their, after tansitioning to remote learning for nearly a year.

An email received by HMG-CN authored by ABCUSD Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu indicates that the district will be communicating plans within the next two weeks.

The email read:

Dear ABCUSD Families and Staff,

The L.A. County Department of Public Health reports that the county’s COVID-19 adjusted case rate has been at or below 25 per 100,000 for five consecutive days, meeting its requirement to reopen schools safely. Earlier this month, per Governor Newsom’s Safe Schools for All plan, we completed applications to move forward with reopening. The first groups of students scheduled to return are grades TK-2 and small cohorts of students with special needs. Students in grades 3-6 will return next. At this time, students in middle and high school are not included in reopening plans.

We are still working with our schools and staff to reopen per the guidelines laid out by Governor Newsom and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. We plan to bring students back into classrooms, using a hybrid schedule for those families who choose to do so. The ABC Virtual Academy will still be available for those families who wish to continue online-only learning.

We will share more information about timelines and schedules within the next two weeks.

Please stay healthy and safe.

