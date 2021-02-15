Feb. 14, 2021 COVID: 82 Deaths, 1,936 New Cases in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The lower case numbers and deaths reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

1,936 new COVID-19 cases ( 1,105,615 cases to date)

82 new deaths due to COVID-19 (19,066 deaths to date)

3,270 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 30% are in the ICU

More than 5,691,000 individuals tested; 19% of all people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 2/14 Sa 2/13 F 2/12 Th 2/11 W 2/10 Tu 2/9 M 2/8 Daily new cases 1,936* 3,254 3,497 3,489 3,434 3,353 2,741* Daily deaths 82* 197 137 160 141 227 93* Daily hospitalizations 3,270 3,426 3,604 3,772 3,973 4,079 4,186 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 5.1% 5.3% 5.8% 5.9% 6.1% 6.4% 6.7

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting