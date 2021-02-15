Socialize

Feb. 14, 2021 COVID: 82 Deaths, 1,936 New Cases in L.A. County

COVID-19 cell

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The lower case numbers and deaths reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

  • 1,936 new COVID-19 cases (1,105,615 cases to date)
  • 82 new deaths due to COVID-19 (19,066 deaths to date)
  • 3,270 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
    • 30% are in the ICU
  • More than 5,691,000 individuals tested; 19% of all people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

 

Su

2/14

Sa

2/13

F

2/12

Th

2/11

W

2/10

Tu

2/9

M

2/8

Daily new cases

1,936*

3,254

3,497

3,489

3,434

3,353

2,741*

Daily deaths

82*

197

137

160

141

227

93*

Daily hospitalizations

3,270

3,426

3,604

3,772

3,973

4,079

4,186

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

5.1%

5.3%

5.8%

5.9%

6.1%

6.4%

6.7

     * Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting

