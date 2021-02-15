Feb. 14, 2021 COVID: 82 Deaths, 1,936 New Cases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The lower case numbers and deaths reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.
- 1,936 new COVID-19 cases (1,105,615 cases to date)
- 82 new deaths due to COVID-19 (19,066 deaths to date)
- 3,270 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 5,691,000 individuals tested; 19% of all people tested positive
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
Su
2/14
Sa
2/13
F
2/12
Th
2/11
W
2/10
Tu
2/9
M
2/8
Daily new cases
1,936*
3,254
3,497
3,489
3,434
3,353
2,741*
Daily deaths
82*
197
137
160
141
227
93*
Daily hospitalizations
3,270
3,426
3,604
3,772
3,973
4,079
4,186
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
5.1%
5.3%
5.8%
5.9%
6.1%
6.4%
6.7
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting
