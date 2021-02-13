Mass vaccine site to open Tuesday at Cal State LA

Officials were nearly done building a huge vaccination site at Cal State University Los Angeles which will open next Tuesday and operate every day until August.

The site will vaccinate nearly 6,000 people per day, via car and walk-up stations.

Cones marked 15 lanes of traffic in one parking lot, two mobile units were positioned and final preparations were being made on a walk-up site near a transit center.

Vaccines will be from the federal stockpile, not the state’s.

Part of the Biden administration’s to administer 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, the site is the work of the state’s California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA.

Over 500 Medical personnel and the National Guard are expected to work at the site.

Appointments to receive a vaccine at the location can be booked by visiting MyTurn.Ca.Gov or by calling 833-422-4255.

