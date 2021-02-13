La Mirada and Cerritos Crime Summaries

Cerritos

Robbery

A female victim was walking through a parking lot at Los Cerritos Center on Wednesday 01/27 when one suspect walked up to her and forcibly took her purse. The victim struggled, but then released her purse when she was threatened with violence. The suspect then escaped into a vehicle driven by an accomplice.

Aggravated Assault

A male suspect was arrested on Tuesday 01/26 in the 10800 block of Alondra Boulevard for strangling a female who he was in a relationship with. The male was arrested.

Burglary

Tues 01/26 a maintenance shop metal door was pried open in the 12600 block of Artesia Boulevard approximately 5:00 pm in the evening and tools were taken. A window was shattered on Sunday 01/31 between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm at a hospital located in the 10900 block of College Place, there were no reported items taken and on Thursday 01/28 unreported items were taken from a new store at 12800 Towne Center Drive, both suspects were arrested.

Grand Theft

A list of electronics was taken by two male suspects from a store at 11400 South Street on Wednesday 01/27. That following Thursday, 01/28 four other businesses suffered losses on Bloomfield Ave [alcohol and bedding] and Moore Street [speaker system]. Two additional suspects were arrested attempting to steal a catalytic converter from the parking lot of Los Cerritos Center that same day. A tailgate from a Toyota Tacoma was removed from the vehicle on Sunday 01/31 and please be aware of ‘offer up’ scams, a male suspect attempted to sell stolen watches to a jewelry store at Los Cerritos Center.

Grand theft auto occurred the weekend of 01/30 on the block of 13400 Moore Street of a Rav4 Toyota vehicle. It has not been recovered.

Vehicle Burglary

Four reports were made from 01/26 to 01/29 in the City of Cerritos. A Mercedes / Azzo 2019 had the front driver window shattered and was missing a bag and face mask on Vickie Avenue. On Thursday 01/28 Honda Civic reported a missing Visa and Passport and a Toyota Camry reported a rear passenger window smashed to steal a texture sprayer. At a local business on 183rd a Meco Truck Trailer Container reported hover boards stolen on Friday 01/29.

City of Downey

Several traffic collisions have been reported over the last two days, but with one collision involving a white four door crashing into a structure on Tweedy Lane.

Although the Downey PD Gang Unit’s primary focus is investigating gang related matters, their mission is the same of everyone to keep Downey safe. An example of their ongoing efforts to keep the city safe, was the morning of January 14 two gang detectives conducted a traffic stop on an individual they believed to be suspicious. Upon further investigation, the detectives discovered the driver had a loaded unregistered shotgun and a sizeable amount of illegal drugs in his vehicle with him. The driver, an adult male from Los Angeles was a convicted felon several times over and has been on a multitude of felony charges.

La Mirada

Notable Arrests

A suspect wanted in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested based on the investigative efforts of the La Mirada Special Assignment Team.

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a suspect for possession of narcotics for sale and carrying a concealed weapon.

Fourteen suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

Robbery

An early morning robbery was reported on the 14000 block of Valley View Ave. An armed suspect stole a purse from a victim and fled in a vehicle out of view. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Aggravated Assault

A known suspect was detained and arrested after assaulting a victim with a candle stick holder on the 15200 block of Matisse Cir. The victim was treated for her injuries.

Other Structure Burglary

A late-night window smash burglary was reported on the 15700 block of Imperial Hwy. The exact loss is yet to be determined.

A storage unit was broken into on the 15000 block of Alondra Blvd.

Grand Theft

Eight tires were stolen from vehicles on the 15000 block of Northam St.

Grand Theft Auto

A van was reported stolen on the 14600 block of Fairvilla Dr.

A sedan was reported stolen on the 14800 block of Imperial Hwy.

An attempt vehicle theft of a truck was reported on the 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.

A stolen SUV was recovered on the 14300 block of Plantana Dr.

