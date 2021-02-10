Feb. 10, 2021 COVID: 141 New Deaths and 3,434 New Cases in L.A. County

Public Health Working to Expand Vaccination Eligibility in Coming Weeks The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 141 new deaths and 3,434 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 1,155,309 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 18,500 deaths. As of February 5, the average number of new cases is around 4,500 a day; a 70% decrease from the peak experienced in early-January when Public Health reported an average of over 15,000 cases per day. There are 3,973 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 5,634,000 individuals with 19% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 7.1%. Of the 141 new deaths reported today, 48 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 43 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 30 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, 10 people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29. Five deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena. Although cases may be declining, there remains an alarming gap between Latino/Latinx residents and other groups. For Latino/Latinx residents, the daily rate of new cases was more than 2,300 per 100,000 people on January 11. Since then the rate dropped to 856 new cases per 100,000 people, but is still more than two times that of African American/Black residents who have the second highest case rate of 400 new cases per 100,000 per day. Asian residents have a case rate of 319 per 100,000 people and White residents have a case rate of 318 per 100,000 people.