SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES: Arte Café Specials for the Week
Specials for the Week
Please call 562-865-2783 to place your order!
This Week’s Specials:
January 19th
Tuesday to Friday
Lunch 11:30am to 2 pm
Kung Pao Tofu $9
Beef Burger with french fries on the side $9
Scallops and Shrimp with spinach cream sauce $17
Beef Short Rib with honey dijon jus
mashed potatoes and vegetables $15
Tuesday to Sunday
Dinner 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Chicken with vegetables and fettuccine cream $15
Blackened Chilean Sea Bass with mushroom, capers, and spicy lemon butter sauce $22
Filet and lobster tail with onion Demi $29
Grilled Prime Ribeye $27
All entrees come with potatoes and vegetables.
Cream of mushroom $5
Lobster bisque $5
Clam chowder $5
Chocolate mousse cake $5
Cheesecake $5
Thank you for your support!
