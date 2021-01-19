Commerce Will Hold Annual Scholarship Contest

By Tammye McDuff • January 19, 2021

The Commerce City Council is dedicated to promoting education in the community and strives to make a college education readily available to Commerce students.

Commerce’s Scholarship Program began in 1980. In the early years donations came from local civic organization and service clubs with scholarships ranging up to $300. The program proved to be very successful and well received. Soon contributions began to come in from the business community as well. Scholarships increased both in the size of the award and in the number awarded.

In 2020, scholarships ranging from $200 to $3,125 were awarded to 67 Commerce residents.

All applicants must be a current resident of Commerce for at least the past 12 months and submit a valid Commerce resident card; California identification or driver’s license; or an official college identification card. All applicants must be attending an accredited college or university where they are working toward an Associate, Bachelor or Post Graduate degree.

Applicants will be scored on their complete application and their verbal presentation. Both verbal and written presentations will be scored by an unbiased panel of individuals from the city of Commerce industrial community and networking agencies. Award of Scholarship will be based on those with the highest overall score.

Information for the 2021 city of Commerce Scholarship can be found at the city of Commerce Public Library website. Applicants are encouraged to submit documents as early as possible. Interviews will be held on Friday, June 18th and Saturday, June 19th.

The application form and all related documents must be mailed or emailed on or by Thursday, April 15, 2021. For more information and to submit an application visit www.cocpl.org or call 323.722.6660, extension 2823.

