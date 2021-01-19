16 ABCUSD Schools Recognized for High Achievement

January 19, 2021 – The ABC Unified School District had 16 schools named to the 2019-2020 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for high achievement in student success. The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, is part of a more considerable effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes.

“We are so proud to have so many schools named to the Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll,” said ABCUSD Board of Education President Sophia Tse. “This recognition is the result of the hard work put in by our amazing group of administrators, teachers, staff, and parents. Job well done!”

The Educational Results Partnership is a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness. The organization developed the 2019-2020 Honor Roll using its extensive database on student achievement, the nation’s largest, to identify those schools and districts performing at higher levels than their peers. Schools that receive the Honor Roll designation have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. High schools recognized also have shown high performance in the area of college readiness.

“It’s amazing to have 16 of our schools recognized for their work over the last school year,” said Dr. Mary Sieu, Superintendent of the ABC Unified School District. “These results are due to our unwavering focus on our students and helping them achieve their academic potential.”

The ABCUSD schools recognized are as follows:

Honor Roll Star Schools – High performing schools that have closed the achievement gap

Bragg Elementary School

Burbank Elementary School

Carver Elementary School

Elliott Elementary School

Gahr High School

Haskell Middle School

Kennedy Elementary School

Ross Middle School

Tetzlaff Middle School

Honor Roll Scholar Schools – High performing schools without significant levels of low-income students

Carmenita Middle School

Cerritos Elementary School

Cerritos High School

Gonsalves Elementary School

Leal Elementary School

Whitney High School

Wittmann Elementary School

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments