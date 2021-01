COVID Testing Kiosk in Buena Park

COVID TESTING

Date: 01/14/2021 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Ehlers Event Center

8150 Knott Ave Ehlers Event Center

Buena Park , California 90620

COVID-19 Mobile Testing Kiosk at Ehlers Event Center (outside Veteran’s Hall)

Thursdays and Fridays | 9am-3pm

Appointments are required:

Make an appointment here

Park and walk up to the kiosk at appointment time. Test takers will be given directions on how to self-administer the test. Result times vary but usually within 2-3 business days.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments