Cerritos Library offers reading challenges through Beanstack

Cerritos Library will offer a variety of reading challenges for children, teens and adults through the online Beanstack reading tracking program starting on Tuesday, January 19.

The Beanstack service provides participants with tools to track reading goals and earn digital badges by participating in reading challenges. The inaugural challenges will include 1,000 Books before Kindergarten, Winter Wonderland and African American History Month.

A link for Cerritos Library cardholders to sign up for Beanstack is available on the library’s website at cerritoslibrary.us. Parents will need to register their children who are age 12 or younger.

A free Beanstack app for mobile phones is also available and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. The app can scan ISBN barcodes to quickly add titles to the reading log and manage family reading logs. Any logging in the app is automatically tied to the reader’s progress in the library’s reading challenges.

The California State Library and California Library Association have partnered to provide every California public library jurisdiction with a subscription to the Beanstack platform at no charge. This partnership uses CARES Act funding, made available through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information or to sign up for Beanstack, visit the Cerritos Library’s website on or after Tuesday, January 19 at cerritoslibrary.us.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments