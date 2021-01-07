These Seven California Republicans Voted Against Democracy-Vote Them Out in 2022
- Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield
- Rep. Doug Malfa, R-Oroville
- Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Hesperia
- Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare
- Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita
- Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona
- Rep. Darrell Issa, R-San Marcos
Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Socialists.
@RepMikeGarcia
@RepKevinMcCarthy
@repmikegarcia
@repkencalvert
@replamalfa
@congressmandevinnunes
@darrelissa
@gopleader
@kenckalvert
@repmikegarcia
@darrelissa
@douglamalfa
@devinnunes
