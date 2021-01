Norwalk Hit With Massive Power Outage

December 30, 2020

LA County Sheriff’s alert sent at 1:37 today indicates that there are power outages citywide in Norwalk.

HMG-CN will update when available.

Update 1:44 alert states that the black out is at Rosecrans and Pioneer; Foster and San Antonio; Norwalk and Excelsior; San Antonio and Orange and Norwalk and Sproul.

