Dawn Wells – Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ Dies From COVID-19

Actress Dawn Wells visits Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 30, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Actress Dawn Wells, who portrayed Mary Ann on the classic sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday at age 82, according to her publicist.

Wells died due to complications of COVID-19, publicist Harlan Boll said in a Facebook post announcing her death.

Wells was one of the last surviving cast members of the show that featured three women and four men stranded on a desert island following the wreck of their ship, the S.S. Minnow.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments