Dec. 29, 2020 COVID Report: 227 New Deaths, 12,979 New Cases in L. A. County

County Reports Highest Number of New COVID-19 Deaths Partly Due to Backlog, Hospitalizations Exceed 7,000 COVID-19 Patients for First Time The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 227 new deaths and 12,979 new cases of COVID-19. The high number of new deaths reflects a significant number of deaths from the backlog associated with the Spectrum outage and holiday reporting delays. Public Health anticipates confirming additional deaths due to the backlog of death reports over the next two to three days. Today, Public Health again confirms the highest number of hospitalizations reported in a day with 7,181 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. This is an increase of 267 people reported yesterday. Of the 7,181 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 20% of these patients are in the ICU. Today’s number of daily hospitalizations is nearly a 1,000% increase from two months ago, when on October 29, L.A. County experienced 750 COVID-19 hospitalizations. For comparison, today’s number is more than three times the peak of the July surge, when L.A. County experienced 2,232 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 227 new deaths reported today, 89 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 70 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 40 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and 18 people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Eight-five people who died had underlying health conditions including 35 people over the age of 80 years old, 29 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 14 people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and seven people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Nine deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach. To date, Public Health identified 746,089 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 9,782 deaths.