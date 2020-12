Large Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Alaska

A preliminary magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Tuesday off the coast of Alaska, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 11:22 a.m. ET (7:22 a.m. local time) just south of Unalaska Island, part of the Aleutian Islands off mainland Alaska.

