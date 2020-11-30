Norwalk Native and Others Prepare a Thanksgiving Meal Take-Away Box for 3rd Fleet

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2020) –Chief Intelligence Specialist Cynthia Steele, from Norwalk, Calif., prepares a Thanksgiving meal take-away box. Steele and other chief petty officers and culinary specialists from Headquarters, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet helped prepare and serve meals to the staff November 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Trietsch)

Chief Culinary Specialist Henry Ramos, from Stockton, Calif. and Chief Intelligence Specialist Rod Zabala, from Dededo, Guam, prepare a Thanksgiving meal take-away box. Ramos and Zabala along with other chief petty officers and culinary specialists from Headquarters, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet helped prepare and serve meals to the staff November 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Trietsch)

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jacklen Victoria, from Hampton, Va., slices turkey as Chief Intelligence Specialist Rod Zabala, from Dededo, Guam, prepares a Thanksgiving meal take-away box. Zabala and other chief petty officers and culinary specialists from Headquarters, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet helped prepare and serve meals to the staff November 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Jones)

