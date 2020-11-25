I-5 Northbound & Southbound Overnight Lane Closures

Between Alondra Boulevard & Artesia Boulevard

La Mirada– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces scheduled overnight lane closures on Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) southbound and northbound between Alondra Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard to install new overhead freeway signs and posts. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

From 7 p.m. Sunday Nov. 29 until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30:

The Valley View off ramp from southbound I-5 closed.

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the nights of Monday, Nov. 30 & Tuesday, Dec.1:

Southbound I-5 only left lane open from Alondra Boulevard to Valley View Avenue.

Valley View Avenue closed from Alondra Boulevard to Artesia Boulevard. (Local business access permitted.)

Only right turns permitted from S. Firestone Boulevard onto northbound Valley View Avenue to access Alondra Boulevard. No left turns from S. Firestone Boulevard onto southbound Valley View Avenue.

The night of Wednesday, Dec. 2:

Northbound I-5 only left lane open from Artesia Boulevard to Valley View Avenue from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Artesia Boulevard on ramp to northbound I-5 closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alternate route: southbound I-605 to eastbound State Route 91 to southbound I-5. Or the reverse route for northbound traffic. Watch for updates at: twitter.com/CaltransDist7

