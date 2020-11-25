I-5 Northbound & Southbound Overnight Lane Closures

Between Alondra Boulevard & Artesia Boulevard
La Mirada– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces scheduled overnight lane closures on Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) southbound and northbound between Alondra Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard to install new overhead freeway signs and posts. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:
From 7 p.m. Sunday Nov. 29 until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30:
The Valley View off ramp from southbound I-5 closed.
From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the nights of Monday, Nov. 30 & Tuesday, Dec.1:
The night of Wednesday, Dec. 2:
Alternate route: southbound I-605 to eastbound State Route 91 to southbound I-5. Or the reverse route for northbound traffic. Watch for updates at: twitter.com/CaltransDist7
