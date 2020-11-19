Food Giveaway in Artesia Friday Nov. 20, 2020

In partnership with the City of Artesia and the LA Regional Food Bank, my office is hosting another drive-through food giveaway tomorrow at the Artesia Library.

There are no eligibility requirements — everyone in need qualifies for a free family-sized box of food.

WHAT: Drive-Thru Food Giveaway

WHEN: Friday, November 20th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: 18801 Elaine Avenue, Artesia

WHO: Anyone with food needs

Please stop by if you or your loved ones are in need of food. The event will start at 9 a.m. Line formation begins at 8:30 a.m.

If you need food in the meantime, you can visit LA County’s new webpage for food resources and pantry locations at: covid19.lacounty.gov/food/.

You can also visit my COVID-19 webpage or dial 2-1-1 for additional resources.

