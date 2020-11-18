Nov. 18, 2020 Covid Report: 36 New Deaths and 3,944 New Confirmed Cases in Los Angeles County

Public Health to Update Health Officer Order as COVID-19 Transmission Surges and Hospitalizations Accelerate

As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to increase, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be modified with an effective date of Friday, November 20 to reduce the possibility for crowding and reduce the potential for exposures in settings where people are not always wearing their face coverings in an effort to prevent more cases, increased hospitalizations and more deaths.

On Friday, the following will go into effect:

Private outdoor gatherings may only include 15 people who are from no more than 3 households, including the host household.

The number of patrons at outdoor restaurants, breweries and wineries will be limited to 50% maximum outdoor capacity. Restaurants, breweries, wineries, bars, and all other non-essential retail establishments must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. This is not a curfew, but rather restrictions on operating hours. As permitted to operate, businesses can still offer pick-up and delivery services outside of these hours.

The number of customers at cardrooms, outdoor mini-golf, go-karts and batting cages will be limited to 50% maximum outdoor capacity.

Non-essential businesses permitted to operate indoors – including retail stores, offices, personal care services – will be limited to 25% of the maximum occupancy allowed.

Services at personal care establishments may only be provided by appointment to customers wearing face coverings by staff wearing face coverings. Services that require either the customer or the staff to remove their face covering, such as facials and shaves, are not permitted. Food and drinks cannot be served at these establishments to customers.



In addition, the County has established thresholds for additional actions if cases and/or hospitalizations continue to increase.

If the five-day average of cases is 4,000 or more or hospitalizations are more than 1,750 per day, outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be prohibited and these businesses will only be able to offer pick-up and delivery services.

If the five-day average of cases is 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, a Safer at Home Order will be mandated for three weeks. The Order would only allow essential and emergency workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes. In addition, a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew would be mandated, with essential workers exempt.

Today, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 36 new deaths and 3,944 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 348,336 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,335 deaths. Upon further investigation, 131 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Public Health cautions, that if this County surge continues at the current rate of increase, by December 6, less than three weeks from today, daily new cases could reach 4,000.

There are 1,188 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are in the ICU. On November 1, the average daily number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 791.

Testing results are available for more than 3,440,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. The County’s test positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that come back positive, has increased from an average of about 5.1% on November 8 to about 7.1% today. For comparison, the test positivity rate was 3.9% on November 1.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone who is experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one or friend to COVID-19. We wish you comfort and healing during this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “COVID-19 is relentless, and we have seen other communities and states who have few or no restrictions see devastating numbers of people becoming seriously ill and passing away. In Utah, the current case rate is currently over 1,200 per 100,000 people. In Indiana, the rate is 1,100 per 100,000 people. In California, the rate is around 250 per 100,000 people. I think we should each ask ourselves and those we care about to commit to making those changes that we know prevent a great deal of suffering and death from COVID-19. Change any plans for indoor gatherings that involve people not in your households. Avoid all activities where there will be crowds and where it is hard to maintain a distance of six feet from others. Wear face coverings inside and outside if you are with people who are older or who have underlying health conditions. And make sure to follow all the rules at businesses, worksites and retail establishments.”

The best way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to stay home and celebrate with people who live in your household. Connect with friends and family you don’t live with using all of the technology that allows us to see and hear each other from afar. If you do choose to gather, closely follow the guidance for private gatherings. Gather outdoors with no more than two other households, and no more than 15 people; wear face coverings unless eating or drinking and stay at least 6 feet apart. Limit the gathering to no more than two hours and do not share food or utensils.

While we made progress narrowing the gaps, as cases surge, we are beginning to see some higher rates of disproportionality. After the July surge through mid-September, we saw the gap between Latino/Latinx residents and other residents begin to close. At its lowest point, Latino/Latinx residents had case rates that were less than two times that of White residents. However, since mid-September, Latino/Latinx residents are experiencing case rates that are about two times that of White and African American/Black residents. Asian residents continue to have the lowest case rates.

During the July and August peak, the rates of hospitalization among Latino/Latinx residents was 30 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, three times that of White residents. This gap slowly closed from July through mid-September, when the hospitalization rate for Latino/Latinx residents fell to about 8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, two times the rate of hospitalization for White residents. As of November 7, Latino/Latinx residents are now back up to almost 10.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, over two times the rate of White residents at 3.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

We are seeing a downward trend in deaths across racial and ethnic groups, which has also brought a closing of the gap between the highest-income areas and the lowest income areas. On November 8, the death rate for the lowest income areas was 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people, slightly more than two times that of the highest income areas.

It is encouraging to see the downward trends on deaths and a closing of this gap; at the same time, we know that we are experiencing another surge in cases in the County, are aware that this could end up having devastating impacts on death rates, and worry that once again African American/Black and Latino/Latinx residents will be at highest risk.

Of the 36 new deaths reported today, 16 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-eight people who died had underlying health conditions including 12 people over the age of 80, 9 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,920 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 348336 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 330689 — Long Beach 14487 — Pasadena 3160 Deaths 7335 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6939 — Long Beach 266 — Pasadena 130 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 5990 – 5 to 11 12941 – 12 to 17 15924 – 18 to 29 82526 – 30 to 49 112881 – 50 to 64 62955 – 65 to 79 24671 – over 80 10684 – Under Investigation 2117 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 167168 – Male 159582 – Other 178 – Under Investigation 3761 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 319 – Asian 10630 – Black 10246 – Hispanic/Latino 131690 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 980 – White 29331 – Other 33091 – Under Investigation 114402 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 26763 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 17 – Asian 979 – Black 655 – Hispanic/Latino 3585 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1619 – Other 45 – Under Investigation 19 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 256 1226 City of Alhambra 1639 1890 City of Arcadia 668 1157 City of Artesia 478 2846 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1979 3955 City of Baldwin Park 3841 5003 City of Bell 1975 5436 City of Bell Gardens 2496 5795 City of Bellflower 2995 3853 City of Beverly Hills 863 2500 City of Bradbury 21 1964 City of Burbank 2300 2146 City of Calabasas 366 1505 City of Carson 2321 2473 City of Cerritos 734 1466 City of Claremont 560 1535 City of Commerce* 753 5762 City of Compton 4993 4998 City of Covina 1785 3640 City of Cudahy 1373 5639 City of Culver City 517 1297 City of Diamond Bar 785 1365 City of Downey 5325 4660 City of Duarte 709 3220 City of El Monte 5518 4705 City of El Segundo 170 1013 City of Gardena 1513 2468 City of Glendale 5361 2596 City of Glendora 1517 2875 City of Hawaiian Gardens 638 4347 City of Hawthorne 2478 2791 City of Hermosa Beach 309 1571 City of Hidden Hills 22 1164 City of Huntington Park 3567 5997 City of Industry 58 13272 City of Inglewood 3659 3221 City of Irwindale 84 5757 City of La Canada Flintridge 227 1097 City of La Habra Heights 66 1210 City of La Mirada 1092 2202 City of La Puente 1939 4764 City of La Verne 679 2040 City of Lakewood 1639 2040 City of Lancaster* 5369 3323 City of Lawndale 857 2550 City of Lomita 301 1452 City of Lynwood* 4064 5641 City of Malibu 137 1057 City of Manhattan Beach 469 1303 City of Maywood 1711 6100 City of Monrovia 981 2528 City of Montebello 2973 4618 City of Monterey Park 1201 1929 City of Norwalk 4340 4033 City of Palmdale 6418 4037 City of Palos Verdes Estates 125 924 City of Paramount 3000 5355 City of Pico Rivera 3168 4928 City of Pomona 7245 4646 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 382 894 City of Redondo Beach 778 1133 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 59 727 City of Rosemead 1145 2069 City of San Dimas* 748 2167 City of San Fernando 1376 5591 City of San Gabriel 847 2068 City of San Marino 104 783 City of Santa Clarita 5303 2406 City of Santa Fe Springs 708 3855 City of Santa Monica 1283 1388 City of Sierra Madre 107 974 City of Signal Hill 362 3069 City of South El Monte 1043 4994 City of South Gate 5546 5650 City of South Pasadena 361 1386 City of Temple City 638 1750 City of Torrance 1786 1197 City of Vernon 17 8134 City of Walnut 408 1336 City of West Covina 3702 3420 City of West Hollywood 827 2238 City of Westlake Village 46 550 City of Whittier 3050 3488 Los Angeles 143218 3541 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 349 4255 Los Angeles – Alsace 480 3857 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 83 3317 Los Angeles – Arleta 2068 6017 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 344 2346 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 792 2545 Los Angeles – Bel Air 116 1376 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 180 1437 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 215 1632 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 5371 6182 Los Angeles – Brentwood 432 1396 Los Angeles – Brookside 6 1033 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 169 2373 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2664 4080 Los Angeles – Carthay 290 2019 Los Angeles – Central 2588 6637 Los Angeles – Century City 175 1368 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1818 5384 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 938 2531 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 118 1287 Los Angeles – Chinatown 182 2269 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 399 2742 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 457 3016 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 402 2907 Los Angeles – Crestview 242 2129 Los Angeles – Del Rey 489 1633 Los Angeles – Downtown* 1058 3846 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 889 2246 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 832 2841 Los Angeles – Echo Park 365 2560 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1688 4038 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 130 2276 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 352 3461 Los Angeles – Encino 979 2167 Los Angeles – Exposition 87 2616 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1712 3811 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 51 1417 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 404 4632 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2853 6013 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 918 2905 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 320 2973 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1728 2970 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 1148 5338 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 310 1819 Los Angeles – Harbor City 623 2143 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1225 2810 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 38 1577 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 668 3704 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1976 5209 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1496 3091 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 549 3958 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1653 2422 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 494 1678 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 982 3441 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 329 4075 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1457 2819 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 118 2588 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1440 3412 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 726 5528 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 408 2678 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1370 4203 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 440 5483 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 679 2396 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 130 4149 Los Angeles – Longwood 142 3299 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 317 1467 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 259 3034 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 36 1152 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 462 1088 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 52 1193 Los Angeles – Melrose 2495 3211 Los Angeles – Mid-city 343 2282 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 259 1440 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 1212 5024 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 716 2965 Los Angeles – North Hills 2525 4101 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 5513 3641 Los Angeles – Northridge 1977 2832 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 192 902 Los Angeles – Pacoima 4920 6391 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 43 1118 Los Angeles – Palms 677 1543 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3990 5302 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 168 1237 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 2123 5074 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 41 1283 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 176 1608 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 564 1585 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 112 1707 Los Angeles – Regent Square 37 1331 Los Angeles – Reseda 3186 4158 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 175 3775 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 54 1277 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 2303 2951 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 105 2364 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1562 1790 Los Angeles – Silverlake 853 1935 Los Angeles – South Carthay 159 1501 Los Angeles – South Park 2427 6393 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 174 3796 Los Angeles – Studio City 342 1524 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 2432 4634 Los Angeles – Sunland 621 3043 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 4609 5594 Los Angeles – Tarzana 995 3223 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1511 3827 Los Angeles – Thai Town 267 2722 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 143 1643 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 29 2221 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 33 1776 Los Angeles – Tujunga 767 2758 Los Angeles – University Hills 74 2158 Los Angeles – University Park 1390 5063 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 965 3215 Los Angeles – Valley Village 660 2670 Los Angeles – Van Nuys* 4227 4536 Los Angeles – Venice 456 1346 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 841 4890 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 420 5485 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 2300 5584 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3596 6916 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 263 3131 Los Angeles – View Heights 64 1733 Los Angeles – Watts 2342 5488 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 165 3357 Los Angeles – West Adams 1127 4079 Los Angeles – West Hills 771 1902 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 644 1711 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2861 5333 Los Angeles – Westchester 587 1138 Los Angeles – Westlake 2820 4751 Los Angeles – Westwood 642 1186 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2806 7767 Los Angeles – Wilmington 2197 3889 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1437 2864 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1834 3541 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 1376 2022 Unincorporated – Acton 98 1229 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 55 1323 Unincorporated – Altadena 881 2020 Unincorporated – Anaverde 27 1790 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 127 1591 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1878 4425 Unincorporated – Athens Village 304 6208 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 348 5137 Unincorporated – Azusa 643 4038 Unincorporated – Bassett 799 5392 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 15 1398 Unincorporated – Bradbury 6 5556 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 196 2536 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2288 8415 Unincorporated – Cerritos 25 4259 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 27 3846 Unincorporated – Covina 597 3550 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 420 3195 Unincorporated – Del Aire 90 2049 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 34 1408 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 77 3089 Unincorporated – Duarte 191 4313 Unincorporated – East Covina 8 2432 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 146 2759 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 2 1754 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 7933 6333 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 104 1624 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 801 5233 Unincorporated – East Whittier 121 2280 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 195 2218 Unincorporated – El Monte 7 4828 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 10 602 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 4238 6550 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 16 2424 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1402 2507 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 73 2904 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 9 820 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 51 3612 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 298 1505 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 9 1331 Unincorporated – La Rambla 82 3952 Unincorporated – La Verne* 46 2255 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 127 1796 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 9 1347 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 396 3048 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 30 1826 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 895 3970 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 26 1485 Unincorporated – Littlerock 106 2636 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 25 1928 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 128 3586 Unincorporated – Llano 5 570 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 99 1052 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 91 2345 Unincorporated – Newhall 31 14091 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 36 3005 Unincorporated – North Whittier 286 3421 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 466 1939 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 29 3444 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 5 805 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 28 1431 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 42 6785 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 19 980 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 280 2170 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 99 3720 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 30 3222 Unincorporated – Rosewood 43 3344 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 41 3437 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 132 3927 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 903 1770 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 3 350 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 1030 5094 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 13 639 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 31 11610 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 160 859 Unincorporated – Saugus 45 29032 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 12 3371 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 7 1538 Unincorporated – South El Monte 113 6295 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 236 2667 Unincorporated – South Whittier 2362 3988 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 19 2433 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 249 1188 Unincorporated – Sun Village 232 3844 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 68 5247 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 19 1146 Unincorporated – Val Verde 113 3415 Unincorporated – Valencia 57 1855 Unincorporated – Valinda 1071 4583 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 196 1685 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 870 5389 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 8 529 Unincorporated – West Carson 540 2445 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 45 4727 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 487 4952 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 25 1840 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1297 4817 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 13 1000 Unincorporated – Westhills 13 1549 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 86 2335 Unincorporated – Whittier 82 2167 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1756 5030 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 155 2572 – Under Investigation 3936

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 131 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

