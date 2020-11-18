City of Hope Auction Offers Disney Memorabilia

The City of Hope’s celebrity auction “Sale 4 Hope” is happening today and will run until tomorrow with several nice Disney items offered.

Featured is an Alice in Wonderland Sericel, or Serigraphic Cel, which is a form of Animation Art; a Beauty and the Beast Live Action Movie (starring Emma Watson, Josh Gad, Emma Thompson, and Luke Evans) signed poster, Ava Kolker (Disney star on Sydney to the Max) — Dress wore to her first fashion show and a few other items from her, and a “Eight Below” Signed Script Signed by cast (including Paul Walker), a Beverly Hills Chihuahua Signed Script (voiced by George Lopez, Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Andy Garcia), and a signed Hamilton CD from Leslie Odom Jr.

Shoppers will be able to access the virtual catalog, filled with a wide variety of donated items to raise funds for City of Hope, which is committed to the fight against cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases such as COVID-19.

