Public Health Reports 6 New Deaths and 2,795 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

COVID-19 cell

Public Health Officials Urge Immediate Action as COVID-19 Cases Surge in L.A. County and Hospitalization Continue to Increase

As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to rise here and across California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) urges everyone to take immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to stay home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks except for accessing essential services.

 

Today, Public Health has confirmed 6 new deaths and 2,795 new cases of COVID-19. Over the weekend, Public Health reported a total of 6,841 new cases; 3,780 new cases for Saturday and 3,061 new cases for Sunday. The County has not experienced daily numbers like this since late July, during the last surge that resulted in many people becoming very seriously ill and losing their lives to COVID-19.

 

Younger residents are among those driving the surge in increasing cases. In the last month, the case rate for residents age 18 to 29 years old has more than doubled, from 11.5 cases per 100,000 people to 25 cases per 100,000 people. The second highest group, residents ages 30 through 49 years old, has nearly doubled from 9.4 cases to 18 cases per 100,000 people.

 

There are 1,049 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU.  This is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 each day since the beginning of September and is the second day in a row the daily number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 exceeded 1,000.

 

When compared to other age groups, residents 80 years old and older are bearing the largest burden of serious illness.  This is most unfortunate and serves as a stark reminder that young people are spreading the virus with disastrous results for our elderly.

 

Additionally, Pacific Islanders, Latino/Latinx residents and African American/Black residents consistently have the highest rate of hospitalizations across age groups. While we made progress narrowing the gaps, as cases surge, we are beginning to see higher rates of disproportionality.

 

It is important for everyone in L.A. County, businesses and residents, to return to the mindset we had earlier in the pandemic where we followed the rules.  For residents we ask you to take the following immediate actions:

  • Re-think your holiday plans and cancel any plans for travel outside the region in the coming weeks.
  • If you have plans to celebrate thanksgiving with others who are not in your household, please make sure you will celebrate outdoors with only two other households.  If you need to be indoors, this can only happen with members of your immediate household.  This is particularly important since people will need to take off their face coverings while eating and drinking.
  • Stay home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks except for accessing essential services.  This is especially important for people who are older and people with serious underlying health conditions. When possible, try to use delivery services for groceries and medicines.  If this isn’t possible, assign one person from your household to take care of errands and shopping.
  • If you live with people that are older or have serious health conditions, wear masks and keep your distance both indoors and outdoors as much as possible.  Higher risk household members should try when possible to eat by themselves and particularly avoid being in close contacts with other people who have possible exposures at their jobs or in the community.
  • If you are positive or a close contact of someone who is positive, please follow the Public Health Orders to isolate or quarantine for the full amount of time; 10 days for isolating if you are positive and 14 days if you need to quarantine.
  • If you have engaged in risky activities where you may have been exposed because you were in a crowd with people who weren’t wearing masks and distancing, please self-quarantine for 14 days.

 

Businesses can also step up by doing the following:

  • Follow all safety protocols closely and ensure adherence with masking, infection control and distancing requirements.
  • Make sure there are no crowded places or spaces at your site, and limit occupancy to make sure that everyone can always distance at least six feet.
  • Allow as many employees to work from home as much as possible.
  • Call Public Health immediately if there have been three or more cases within 14 days at your worksite at 888-397-3993.

 

Testing results are available for nearly 3,410,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.  While testing is essential to identifying people who are positive for COVID-19, being tested, even frequently, in no way prevents you from becoming infected, or protects others from you if you are an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.  It only provides you information about one moment in time, and does not mean you will not become positive for the virus the next day or week. Wearing face coverings over both your nose and mouth, distancing from other people outside your household, hand washing and avoiding crowds are the most important prevention tools for us to use right now.

 

To date, Public Health identified 342,343 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,275 deaths. Upon further investigation, 12 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

  

“Reporting these numbers is devastating because they represent real people who are no longer with us, and we are thinking of every family member and friend who are grieving these people.  We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Given our recent huge increases in daily cases and now hospitalizations, it is clear that L.A. County is at a very dangerous point in the pandemic. I ask every resident and business across the county to put slowing the spread of COVID-19 at the very top of mind, all day and every day. There is no path forward for our recovery until we get this pandemic back under control.  A surge like the one we are experiencing is not inevitable because the weather is colder, or we are fatigued.  Every single day, health care workers and essential workers at grocery stores, driving our buses, and working in factories and farms, go to work so we can get through this pandemic with enough to eat, clothes to wear, and care when we fall sick. We need to honor and thank all our essential workers by not getting infected and passing on the virus to others.  There is light at the end of the tunnel with positive news about vaccines. We need to hang in together, make sure our actions are informed by the science and take care of each other.”  

 

Today, the state released the weekly update to each county’s current status in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier framework, and it is clear that statewide and in L.A. County, the numbers are alarming.  Many California counties have moved back to Tier 1, the most restrictive tier.  L.A. County’s adjusted case rate has nearly doubled, from 7.6 per 100,000 people last week to 13.7 per 100,000 people this week. The County’s overall test positivity rate increased from 3.8% to 5.3%.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes are the most common underlying health conditions among people hospitalized with COVID-19. Many people have multiple underlying health conditions.

 

Of the six new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old. Five people who died had underlying health conditions including two people over the age of 80 and three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old. 

 

Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,864 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

  

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

342343

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

325060

— Long Beach

14200

— Pasadena

3083

Deaths

7275

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6880

— Long Beach

266

— Pasadena

129

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

– 0 to 4

5894

– 5 to 11

12672

– 12 to 17

15585

– 18 to 29

81109

– 30 to 49

110952

– 50 to 64

61914

– 65 to 79

24291

–  over 80

10565

–  Under Investigation

2078

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

164228

–  Male

156981

–  Other

172

–  Under Investigation

3679

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

314

–  Asian

10363

–  Black

10004

–  Hispanic/Latino

128713

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

962

–  White

28722

–  Other

32692

–  Under Investigation

113290

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

26402

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

16

–  Asian

970

–  Black

653

–  Hispanic/Latino

3551

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

–  White

1611

–  Other

43

–  Under Investigation

16

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

246

1178

City of Alhambra

1597

1841

City of Arcadia

656

1136

City of Artesia

461

2745

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1953

3903

City of Baldwin Park

3749

4883

City of Bell

1948

5362

City of Bell Gardens

2462

5716

City of Bellflower

2949

3794

City of Beverly Hills

845

2448

City of Bradbury

21

1964

City of Burbank

2250

2099

City of Calabasas

357

1468

City of Carson

2277

2426

City of Cerritos

726

1450

City of Claremont

543

1488

City of Commerce*

740

5662

City of Compton

4912

4917

City of Covina

1753

3575

City of Cudahy

1352

5553

City of Culver City

500

1254

City of Diamond Bar

768

1335

City of Downey

5222

4570

City of Duarte

691

3139

City of El Monte

5420

4622

City of El Segundo

167

995

City of Gardena

1485

2422

City of Glendale

5274

2554

City of Glendora

1493

2830

City of Hawaiian Gardens

623

4245

City of Hawthorne

2417

2722

City of Hermosa Beach

302

1535

City of Hidden Hills

22

1164

City of Huntington Park

3524

5924

City of Industry

63

14416

City of Inglewood

3564

3138

City of Irwindale

82

5620

City of La Canada Flintridge

224

1082

City of La Habra Heights

66

1210

City of La Mirada

1063

2143

City of La Puente

1914

4703

City of La Verne

666

2001

City of Lakewood

1615

2010

City of Lancaster*

5254

3252

City of Lawndale

840

2499

City of Lomita

299

1442

City of Lynwood*

4002

5555

City of Malibu

133

1026

City of Manhattan Beach

462

1283

City of Maywood

1696

6047

City of Monrovia

962

2479

City of Montebello

2924

4542

City of Monterey Park

1172

1882

City of Norwalk

4254

3953

City of Palmdale

6221

3913

City of Palos Verdes Estates

124

917

City of Paramount

2945

5257

City of Pico Rivera

3098

4819

City of Pomona

7050

4521

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

374

875

City of Redondo Beach

756

1100

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

58

715

City of Rosemead

1104

1995

City of San Dimas*

722

2092

City of San Fernando

1349

5481

City of San Gabriel

832

2032

City of San Marino

104

783

City of Santa Clarita

5194

2356

City of Santa Fe Springs

691

3763

City of Santa Monica

1250

1352

City of Sierra Madre

104

946

City of Signal Hill

357

3026

City of South El Monte

1019

4879

City of South Gate

5466

5569

City of South Pasadena

357

1370

City of Temple City

627

1720

City of Torrance

1756

1176

City of Vernon

18

8612

City of Walnut

394

1290

City of West Covina

3635

3358

City of West Hollywood

805

2179

City of Westlake Village

46

550

City of Whittier

2985

3414

Los Angeles

140586

3476

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

343

4182

Los Angeles – Alsace

472

3793

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

83

3317

Los Angeles – Arleta

2020

5877

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

342

2332

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

770

2474

Los Angeles – Bel Air

115

1364

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

178

1421

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

211

1602

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

5294

6093

Los Angeles – Brentwood

419

1354

Los Angeles – Brookside

6

1033

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

166

2331

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2607

3993

Los Angeles – Carthay

283

1970

Los Angeles – Central

2543

6522

Los Angeles – Century City

172

1345

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1772

5248

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

910

2455

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

113

1232

Los Angeles – Chinatown

173

2157

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

390

2680

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

437

2884

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

393

2842

Los Angeles – Crestview

237

2085

Los Angeles – Del Rey

480

1603

Los Angeles – Downtown*

1037

3770

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

875

2210

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

815

2783

Los Angeles – Echo Park

357

2504

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1647

3939

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

127

2223

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

347

3412

Los Angeles – Encino

948

2099

Los Angeles – Exposition

86

2586

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1677

3734

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

48

1333

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

397

4552

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2808

5918

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

906

2867

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

313

2908

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1676

2880

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

1127

5241

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

308

1808

Los Angeles – Harbor City

602

2071

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1209

2773

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

38

1577

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

657

3643

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1956

5156

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1460

3017

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

543

3915

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1630

2388

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

475

1614

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

975

3416

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

320

3964

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1443

2791

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

114

2501

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1408

3336

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

717

5460

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

398

2612

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1346

4129

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

438

5458

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

664

2343

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

128

4086

Los Angeles – Longwood

143

3322

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

306

1416

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

254

2976

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

36

1152

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

450

1060

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

51

1170

Los Angeles – Melrose

2435

3134

Los Angeles – Mid-city

333

2216

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

252

1401

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

1194

4949

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

702

2907

Los Angeles – North Hills

2488

4041

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

5414

3575

Los Angeles – Northridge

1936

2774

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

186

874

Los Angeles – Pacoima

4833

6278

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

41

1066

Los Angeles – Palms

662

1509

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3938

5233

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

163

1200

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

2098

5014

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

41

1283

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

174

1589

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

548

1540

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

110

1677

Los Angeles – Regent Square

36

1295

Los Angeles – Reseda

3112

4062

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

169

3645

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

52

1230

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

2282

2924

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

99

2229

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1536

1760

Los Angeles – Silverlake

825

1871

Los Angeles – South Carthay

155

1463

Los Angeles – South Park

2401

6325

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

172

3752

Los Angeles – Studio City

337

1502

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

2400

4573

Los Angeles – Sunland

612

2999

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

4511

5475

Los Angeles – Tarzana

977

3164

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1480

3749

Los Angeles – Thai Town

263

2681

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

141

1620

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

29

2221

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

33

1776

Los Angeles – Tujunga

746

2682

Los Angeles – University Hills

73

2129

Los Angeles – University Park

1364

4968

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

945

3148

Los Angeles – Valley Village

644

2605

Los Angeles – Van Nuys*

4132

4434

Los Angeles – Venice

440

1299

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

822

4779

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

406

5302

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

2250

5463

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3555

6837

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

257

3060

Los Angeles – View Heights

61

1651

Los Angeles – Watts

2307

5406

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

157

3194

Los Angeles – West Adams

1113

4028

Los Angeles – West Hills

746

1840

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

638

1695

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2828

5272

Los Angeles – Westchester

574

1112

Los Angeles – Westlake

2786

4694

Los Angeles – Westwood

620

1146

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2763

7648

Los Angeles – Wilmington

2147

3801

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1415

2820

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1792

3460

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

1356

1993

Unincorporated – Acton

99

1242

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

54

1299

Unincorporated – Altadena

868

1990

Unincorporated – Anaverde

25

1658

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

122

1529

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1842

4340

Unincorporated – Athens Village

295

6024

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

343

5063

Unincorporated – Azusa

634

3982

Unincorporated – Bassett

789

5325

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

12

1118

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

192

2484

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2269

8345

Unincorporated – Cerritos

25

4259

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

27

3846

Unincorporated – Covina

585

3478

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

413

3142

Unincorporated – Del Aire

86

1958

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

33

1366

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

77

3089

Unincorporated – Duarte

191

4313

Unincorporated – East Covina

8

2432

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

141

2664

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

2

1754

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

7816

6239

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

103

1609

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

791

5167

Unincorporated – East Whittier

117

2205

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

194

2207

Unincorporated – El Monte

7

4828

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

10

602

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

4186

6469

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

15

2273

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1372

2453

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

72

2864

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

9

820

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

51

3612

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

291

1470

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

9

1331

Unincorporated – La Rambla

82

3952

Unincorporated – La Verne*

45

2206

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

122

1725

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

9

1347

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

384

2955

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

30

1826

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

863

3828

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

25

1428

Unincorporated – Littlerock

106

2636

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

24

1850

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

123

3446

Unincorporated – Llano

5

570

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

101

1073

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

91

2345

Unincorporated – Newhall

30

13636

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

36

3005

Unincorporated – North Whittier

279

3337

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

463

1926

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

27

3207

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

5

805

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

28

1431

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

42

6785

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

19

980

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

274

2123

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

98

3683

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

30

3222

Unincorporated – Rosewood

42

3266

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

41

3437

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

132

3927

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

889

1742

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

3

350

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

1006

4975

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

13

639

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

29

10861

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

161

865

Unincorporated – Saugus

44

28387

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

12

3371

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

111

6184

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

232

2622

Unincorporated – South Whittier

2334

3941

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

19

2433

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

247

1178

Unincorporated – Sun Village

222

3678

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

67

5170

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

19

1146

Unincorporated – Val Verde

112

3385

Unincorporated – Valencia

57

1855

Unincorporated – Valinda

1049

4488

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

190

1633

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

859

5321

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

8

529

Unincorporated – West Carson

515

2332

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

45

4727

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

480

4881

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

25

1840

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1274

4732

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

13

1000

Unincorporated – Westhills

14

1669

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

85

2308

Unincorporated – Whittier

81

2141

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1726

4944

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

152

2522

–  Under Investigation

4481

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 12 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

