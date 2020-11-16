International City Theatre to stream Tony® winner Jefferson Mays in ‘A Christmas Carol’ beginning Nov. 28

Jefferson Mays. Photo by Chris Whitaker

LONG BEACH, CA (Nov. 16, 2020) — Breaking news! Christmas is not canceled! International City Theatre is partnering with producer Hunter Arnold to stream a special filmed version of A Christmas Carol, the beloved holiday classic by Charles Dickens, starring one of the finest stage actors of our time, Tony Award® winner Jefferson Mays. The world premiere live capture of Mays’ performance will begin streaming Nov. 28 and remain available for replay on demand through Jan. 3. ‘Tis the season for giving — when you stream this production, you’re also helping to sustain your local theater community through these extraordinary times. Tickets are $50 at www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.

The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge is brought to thrilling new life as Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that has to be seen to be believed. Directed by Michael Arden, one of Broadway’s most imaginative voices, Mays’ performance was staged exclusively for this production and captured with breathtaking clarity to create a streaming event that brings all the magic of live theater home for the holidays.

“This is one more way that ICT can continue to serve and connect with our community,” says producing artistic director caryn desai [sic]. “Perhaps this new telling of this classic holiday story will bring some joy to families during these challenging times.”

Radio station KCRW 89.9 FM calls Mays’ performance “A tour-de-force… Every bit of theater magic you can think of. You’ll find yourself transported, hanging on every word and relishing every last image.” Los Angeles Times theater critic Charles McNulty wrote, “Jefferson Mays not only got me to see A Christmas Carol, something I’ve vowed never to do again. But he got me to rave about it. For true theater lovers, there can be no better gift.”

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Dane Laffrey (scenic and costume design), Maceo Bishop (director of photography), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair and makeup design), James Ortiz (puppet design) and Nikki M. James (assistant director). A Christmas Carol is produced by Hunter Arnold, with George Bamber, Kayla Greenspan, Carl Daikeler, Roberto Quiroz Mata and Tom Kirdahy serving as executive producers for the film.

