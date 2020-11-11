Virtual Field Trips at Rancho Los Alamitos

This fall, 4th-grade virtual field trips are underway! School docents are leading live, interactive sessions featuring the Ranch House, Gardens, and Barnyard. Docents engage students as they walk the Rancho grounds. The presentations includes primary sources and prompts that invite interaction between students and docents.

Our fall pilot sessions are full, but more virtual field trips are available in 2021, including opportunities for 3rd-grade classes to engage with Tongva culture and history.

Email [email protected] for information about virtual field trips in 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments