Public Health Reports 25 New Deaths and 2,318 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Increase

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 2,318 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 325,876 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,200 deaths.

There are 888 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 each day increased to over 800 this past week and now nears 900. A month ago in early-October, the daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was between 650 and 725 patients.

Throughout this pandemic when we have seen a surge in cases, it is followed by increases in hospitalizations and deaths.

It is very important businesses understand, implement and continue to comply with protocols and directives, as they can contribute to increased community transmission when COVID-19 spreads among their employees and customers.

During Public Health’s recent business compliance checks, inspectors noted the majority of businesses were in compliance with most of the Public Health protocols. However, some businesses failed to ensure employees and patrons were appropriately distanced, patrons were wearing face coverings, and did not post their completed protocols for reopening. From October 25 through November 1, a total of 44 citations were issued to businesses including restaurants, gyms, hotels and places of worship for noncompliance with Health Officer Orders. Since the end of August, a total of 260 citations have been issued.

The COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certification Program continues to be available for business owners and employees in Los Angeles County. The program allows employers and employees to learn about COVID-19 business protocols and infection control requirements and to self-certify that they are fully implementing the protocols. To date, 5,099 employers and 4,414 employees have completed the training.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families and friends experiencing the sorrow of losing of a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “It is promising to hear the news of COVID-19 vaccine possibilities in the near future. However, we cannot wait for a vaccine to slow the spread of COVID-19 in L.A. County. Every person needs to make personal decisions each day to use the tools we know work. I ask that you encourage your family and friends to stay the course. The power to prevent more cases, hospitalizations and deaths is within all of us.”

As flu season approaches, COVID-19 continues to circulate at high rates throughout L.A. County. It is critically important to be protected from influenza by getting immunized for flu. Flu immunizations are safe and provide protection against the harmful effects of influenza and can also help keep people out of the hospital freeing up critical hospital resources. As we begin to see increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and considering the toll COVID-19 has had on our communities and our healthcare system, now more than ever it is important to be protected from influenza.

Everyone 6 months and older should be immunized against flu. Anyone can get flu (even healthy people), but people at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications include: people 65 years and older, pregnant women, children younger than 5 years and people with chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or HIV).

To get immunized for flu, contact your doctor, or visit a pharmacy or a flu immunization clinic, where both walk-up and drive-thru service is available. To find a low-cost, or free, immunization, call 2-1-1 or go to www.PreventFluLA.com. For a list of clinics and schedule that offer a no-cost flu immunization, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Of the 25 new deaths reported today, eight people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person who died was between that ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-one people who died had underlying health conditions including seven people over the age of 80, eight people

between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and six people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Upon further investigation, 67 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,789 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for more than 3,282,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 325876 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 309153 — Long Beach 13770 — Pasadena 2953 Deaths 7200 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6810 — Long Beach 261 — Pasadena 129 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 5505 – 5 to 11 11865 – 12 to 17 14645 – 18 to 29 76903 – 30 to 49 105610 – 50 to 64 59141 – 65 to 79 23311 – over 80 10222 – Under Investigation 1951 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 156140 – Male 149349 – Other 169 – Under Investigation 3495 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 292 – Asian 9799 – Black 9481 – Hispanic/Latino 121097 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 886 – White 26892 – Other 30999 – Under Investigation 109707 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 25634 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 16 – Asian 964 – Black 649 – Hispanic/Latino 3507 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1593 – Other 40 – Under Investigation 21 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 233 1116 City of Alhambra 1514 1746 City of Arcadia 636 1101 City of Artesia 435 2590 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1835 3667 City of Baldwin Park 3580 4663 City of Bell 1873 5155 City of Bell Gardens 2369 5500 City of Bellflower 2836 3648 City of Beverly Hills 812 2352 City of Bradbury 21 1964 City of Burbank 2099 1958 City of Calabasas 344 1414 City of Carson 2181 2324 City of Cerritos 688 1374 City of Claremont 505 1384 City of Commerce* 696 5326 City of Compton 4726 4731 City of Covina 1680 3426 City of Cudahy 1284 5274 City of Culver City 466 1169 City of Diamond Bar 717 1247 City of Downey 4952 4334 City of Duarte 656 2980 City of El Monte 5206 4439 City of El Segundo 158 941 City of Gardena 1408 2297 City of Glendale 4991 2417 City of Glendora 1415 2682 City of Hawaiian Gardens 596 4061 City of Hawthorne 2301 2592 City of Hermosa Beach 283 1439 City of Hidden Hills 21 1111 City of Huntington Park 3376 5675 City of Industry 55 12586 City of Inglewood 3413 3005 City of Irwindale 82 5620 City of La Canada Flintridge 214 1034 City of La Habra Heights 65 1192 City of La Mirada 1020 2056 City of La Puente 1840 4521 City of La Verne 622 1869 City of Lakewood 1548 1926 City of Lancaster* 4866 3012 City of Lawndale 790 2350 City of Lomita 286 1380 City of Lynwood* 3857 5353 City of Malibu 123 949 City of Manhattan Beach 449 1247 City of Maywood 1657 5908 City of Monrovia 924 2381 City of Montebello 2802 4353 City of Monterey Park 1106 1776 City of Norwalk 4053 3766 City of Palmdale 5810 3655 City of Palos Verdes Estates 118 873 City of Paramount 2816 5027 City of Pico Rivera 2936 4567 City of Pomona 6713 4305 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 367 859 City of Redondo Beach 706 1028 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 53 653 City of Rosemead 1035 1870 City of San Dimas* 678 1964 City of San Fernando 1246 5063 City of San Gabriel 752 1836 City of San Marino 101 761 City of Santa Clarita 4852 2201 City of Santa Fe Springs 672 3659 City of Santa Monica 1125 1217 City of Sierra Madre 96 874 City of Signal Hill 338 2865 City of South El Monte 985 4716 City of South Gate 5246 5345 City of South Pasadena 334 1282 City of Temple City 605 1660 City of Torrance 1671 1119 City of Vernon 16 7656 City of Walnut 364 1192 City of West Covina 3476 3212 City of West Hollywood 735 1989 City of Westlake Village 45 538 City of Whittier 2799 3201 Los Angeles 133594 3303 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 328 3999 Los Angeles – Alsace 444 3568 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 82 3277 Los Angeles – Arleta 1891 5502 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 317 2161 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 737 2368 Los Angeles – Bel Air 111 1317 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 166 1325 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 206 1564 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 5064 5828 Los Angeles – Brentwood 384 1241 Los Angeles – Brookside 5 861 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 157 2205 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2484 3805 Los Angeles – Carthay 269 1873 Los Angeles – Central 2449 6281 Los Angeles – Century City 158 1235 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1698 5029 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 851 2296 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 106 1156 Los Angeles – Chinatown 161 2007 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 369 2536 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 422 2785 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 368 2661 Los Angeles – Crestview 225 1979 Los Angeles – Del Rey 444 1483 Los Angeles – Downtown* 972 3534 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 831 2099 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 768 2622 Los Angeles – Echo Park 336 2357 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1534 3669 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 119 2083 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 330 3245 Los Angeles – Encino 873 1933 Los Angeles – Exposition 83 2495 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1602 3567 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 45 1250 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 372 4266 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2693 5676 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 854 2702 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 303 2815 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1575 2707 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 1073 4990 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 297 1743 Los Angeles – Harbor City 583 2006 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1169 2681 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 36 1494 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 629 3488 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1900 5009 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1361 2813 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 517 3727 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1516 2221 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 435 1478 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 950 3329 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 308 3815 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1378 2666 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 105 2303 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1327 3144 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 683 5201 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 388 2547 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1274 3908 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 424 5283 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 633 2233 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 125 3990 Los Angeles – Longwood 137 3183 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 279 1291 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 241 2823 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 33 1056 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 408 961 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 48 1101 Los Angeles – Melrose 2289 2946 Los Angeles – Mid-city 313 2083 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 236 1312 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 1133 4697 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 661 2738 Los Angeles – North Hills 2359 3831 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 5090 3361 Los Angeles – Northridge 1844 2642 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 176 827 Los Angeles – Pacoima 4534 5890 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 37 962 Los Angeles – Palms 628 1431 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3762 4999 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 149 1097 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 2015 4816 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 34 1064 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 164 1498 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 512 1439 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 106 1616 Los Angeles – Regent Square 34 1223 Los Angeles – Reseda 2892 3775 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 160 3451 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 49 1159 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 2224 2850 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 94 2116 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1451 1663 Los Angeles – Silverlake 771 1749 Los Angeles – South Carthay 147 1387 Los Angeles – South Park 2335 6151 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 159 3469 Los Angeles – Studio City 319 1422 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 2256 4299 Los Angeles – Sunland 587 2876 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 4248 5155 Los Angeles – Tarzana 907 2938 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1403 3554 Los Angeles – Thai Town 245 2498 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 133 1528 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 28 2144 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 28 1507 Los Angeles – Tujunga 718 2582 Los Angeles – University Hills 71 2071 Los Angeles – University Park 1305 4753 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 889 2962 Los Angeles – Valley Village 617 2496 Los Angeles – Van Nuys* 3895 4179 Los Angeles – Venice 401 1183 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 790 4593 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 390 5093 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 2174 5278 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3452 6639 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 239 2846 Los Angeles – View Heights 59 1597 Los Angeles – Watts 2233 5233 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 152 3093 Los Angeles – West Adams 1046 3786 Los Angeles – West Hills 717 1768 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 601 1597 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2739 5106 Los Angeles – Westchester 535 1037 Los Angeles – Westlake 2696 4542 Los Angeles – Westwood 560 1035 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2708 7495 Los Angeles – Wilmington 2061 3649 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1347 2685 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1692 3267 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 1268 1863 Unincorporated – Acton 92 1154 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 46 1106 Unincorporated – Altadena 825 1891 Unincorporated – Anaverde 21 1393 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 114 1428 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1790 4218 Unincorporated – Athens Village 283 5779 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 337 4974 Unincorporated – Azusa 613 3850 Unincorporated – Bassett 760 5129 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 10 932 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 181 2342 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2231 8205 Unincorporated – Cerritos 25 4259 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 25 3561 Unincorporated – Covina 556 3306 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 405 3081 Unincorporated – Del Aire 81 1844 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 29 1201 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 72 2888 Unincorporated – Duarte 183 4133 Unincorporated – East Covina 7 2128 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 136 2570 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 2 1754 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 7530 6011 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 101 1577 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 745 4867 Unincorporated – East Whittier 112 2111 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 188 2139 Unincorporated – El Monte 7 4828 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 9 542 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 4025 6221 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 15 2273 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1282 2292 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 69 2745 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 8 729 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 50 3541 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 266 1343 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 9 1331 Unincorporated – La Rambla 81 3904 Unincorporated – La Verne* 42 2059 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 119 1683 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 8 1198 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 371 2855 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 30 1826 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 820 3638 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 23 1314 Unincorporated – Littlerock 100 2487 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 22 1696 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 115 3222 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 95 1009 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 90 2319 Unincorporated – Newhall 30 13636 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 28 2337 Unincorporated – North Whittier 258 3086 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 439 1826 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 25 2969 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 5 805 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 27 1380 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 39 6300 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 18 929 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 251 1945 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 90 3382 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 20 2148 Unincorporated – Rosewood 39 3033 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 39 3269 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 130 3868 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 841 1648 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 2 233 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 960 4748 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 11 541 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 29 10861 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 152 816 Unincorporated – Saugus 40 25806 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 12 3371 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 106 5905 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 222 2509 Unincorporated – South Whittier 2247 3794 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 17 2177 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 225 1073 Unincorporated – Sun Village 209 3463 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 61 4707 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 19 1146 Unincorporated – Val Verde 110 3324 Unincorporated – Valencia 53 1725 Unincorporated – Valinda 988 4227 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 181 1556 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 830 5142 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 8 529 Unincorporated – West Carson 506 2291 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 45 4727 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 465 4728 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 24 1766 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1188 4412 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 12 923 Unincorporated – Westhills 10 1192 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 77 2091 Unincorporated – Whittier 77 2035 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1657 4746 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 146 2422 – Under Investigation 4303

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 67 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

