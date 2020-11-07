Friends of the Whittier Library BOGO Book Sale

The Friends of the Whittier Library is a bookstore completely run by volunteers. The proceeds from the bookstore go to support the Whittier Public Library.

The bookstore is having a BOGO sale November 13, 14, & 15, at its store located at 7344 South Washington Avenue, Whittier 90602. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit the Friends of the Library Bookstore.

We have donated more than $1,800,000 to Whittier Public Library since our founding in 1964.

Every year, we make a gift of unrestricted funds to the City, which the Library uses for programming, equipment and publicity for its many services.

Our primary source of income is sales at the Friends Book Store and Central Library. There is no paid staff–all the work is done by a dedicated corps of volunteers.

Our work is also supported by membership dues, the contribution of individuals, families and businesses, and grants from philanthropic organizations.

You Can Be a Friend

Basic Membership starts at just $10.00 a year. Pick up an application at the Library today. For more information about the Friends, call the Library at 562-567-9922.

Volunteer

The Friends need willing hands to work in the book store. Drop by and see how you can help. 6703 Comstock Avenue, corner of Bailey, 562-696-4498.

Make a Donation

We accept books, audiobooks, periodicals, records, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, maps, and the like. You can take donations to the Central Library or directly to the Book Store. We accept donations during regular store hours and on Thursdays from 10am to 2pm.

Shop at Our Store

You’ll find a huge selection of popular titles as well as unusual and hard to find items–all at bargain prices.

Visit us at 6703 Comstock Avenue and Bailey St or call 562-696-4498.

Store Hours

Tuesday 10am to 2pm

Thursday 10am to 2pm

Friday 9am to Noon

Saturday 10am to 2pm

Be sure and check out our ongoing silent auction at the Central Library. For a list of current items up for auction, visit the Silent Auction page.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments