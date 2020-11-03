Real Time Election Results: Council Races

To improve general City services, such as law enforcement, parks, youth/senior services, and street repair, shall a measure enacting a tax on cannabis or hemp businesses up to $20.00 per square foot for cultivation, and 15% of gross receipts for all other cannabis or hemp businesses, estimated to generate approximately $200,000 – $400,000, annually, until ended by voters, be adopted?

Majority of votes cast

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

Vote for no more than two

Shall the “Ordinance to maintain Bellflower’s long term financial stability; fund emergency and safety responses; keep public areas clean/safe; ensure the supply of clean drinking water; retain local businesses; address homelessness; repair streets; maintain afterschool/youth, disabled/Senior Programs; and fund other General Municipal Services by establishing a ¾ cent transactions and use (sales) tax, raising approximately $4,500,000 annually to maintain Bellflower’s General Municipal Services, with audits and public disclosure of spending,” effective unless voter terminated be adopted?

Bell Gardens Neighborhood Safety, Infrastructure and Essential Services Protection. To preserve and stabilize funding for essential City services and infrastructure, including police services, aquatic center construction, street maintenance, senior and special needs services, recreation programs and facilities and other public purposes, shall a 3/4% transactions (sales) and use tax, subject to annual reporting, be established to raise approximately $2,330,000 per year until ended by the voters?

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE AE City of Commerce Ordinance No. 741: Shall Ordinance No. 741 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 733 between the City of Commerce and A&E Investment Group, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of A&E Investment Group, LLC, previously approved to operate a commercial cannabis business be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,756 56.25% 1,366 43.75%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE CO City of Commerce Ordinance No. 738: Shall Ordinance No. 738 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 715 between the City of Commerce and Commerce Concentrates, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of Commerce Concentrates, LLC, the addition of cultivation and non-storefront retail delivery as license types, and the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 2700 Yates be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,756 55.71% 1,396 44.29%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RD City of Commerce Ordinance No. 743: Shall Ordinance No. 743 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 743 between the City of Commerce and RD Commerce, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,758 56.40% 1,359 43.60%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RS City of Commerce Ordinance No. 744: Shall Ordinance No. 744 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 744 between the City of Commerce and RS Innovations, Inc. [a California Corporation] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,756 56.79% 1,336 43.21%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SB City of Commerce Ordinance No. 737: Shall Ordinance No. 737 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 717 between the City of Commerce and 2SBK, Inc. [a California Corporation] for the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 6445 Bandini Boulevard be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,683 52.78% 1,506 47.22%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SC City of Commerce Ordinance No. 740: Shall Ordinance No. 740 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 720 between the City of Commerce and Summit Manufacturing, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for the addition of cultivation as a license type to a previously approved commercial cannabis business be adopted?

Votes Percent 1,755 55.80% 1,390 44.20%

Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE VS MEASURE VS: CITY OF COMMERCE ESSENTIAL SERVICES/CITY SERVICES PROTECTION MEASURE. To maintain Commerce’s long-term financial stability and public safety, including police/fire/911 emergency response; protect parks and library services; maintain transportation services; protect local drinking water sources; repair streets; protect youth, senior, and other general services; shall an ordinance establishing a one-quarter of one percent (1/4%) transaction and use (sales) tax, providing approximately $8,000,000 annually until ended by voters be adopted; requiring independent audits, public disclosure of spending, all funds benefitting Commerce residents?

Votes Percent 2,207 70.26% 934 29.74%

Majority of votes cast

CUDAHY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 1,904 35.20% 1,409 26.05% 935 17.29% 843 15.59% 318 5.88%

Vote for no more than two