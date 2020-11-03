Socialize

Real Time Election Results: Council Races

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE Q

To improve general City services, such as law enforcement, parks, youth/senior services, and street repair, shall a measure enacting a tax on cannabis or hemp businesses up to $20.00 per square foot for cultivation, and 15% of gross receipts for all other cannabis or hemp businesses, estimated to generate approximately $200,000 – $400,000, annually, until ended by voters, be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
YES 2,793 67.01%
NO 1,375 32.99%
Majority of votes cast
ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MONICA MANALO (N) 2,587 50.76%
TONY LIMA (N) 2,510 49.24%
Vote for no more than two
BELL GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
JORGEL CHAVEZ (N) 2,717 26.19%
JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ (N) 2,126 20.49%
MARIA PULIDO (N) 2,117 20.41%
CHRISTIAN N. MENDEZ (N) 1,882 18.14%
PEDRO ACEITUNO (N) 1,532 14.77%

 

Vote for no more than two

BELL GARDENS CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE A

Bell Gardens Neighborhood Safety, Infrastructure and Essential Services Protection. To preserve and stabilize funding for essential City services and infrastructure, including police services, aquatic center construction, street maintenance, senior and special needs services, recreation programs and facilities and other public purposes, shall a 3/4% transactions (sales) and use tax, subject to annual reporting, be established to raise approximately $2,330,000 per year until ended by the voters?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
YES 3,949 63.73%
NO 2,247 36.27%
Majority of votes cast
BELLFLOWER CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
VICTOR A. SANCHEZ (N) 1,288 43.60%
TONIA MCMILLIAN (N) 665 22.51%
LUIS MELLIZ (N) 494 16.72%
ROGER GRAHAM (N) 350 11.85%
STEPHEN AMICON (N) 157 5.31%

BELLFLOWER CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE M

Shall the “Ordinance to maintain Bellflower’s long term financial stability; fund emergency and safety responses; keep public areas clean/safe; ensure the supply of clean drinking water; retain local businesses; address homelessness; repair streets; maintain afterschool/youth, disabled/Senior Programs; and fund other General Municipal Services by establishing a ¾ cent transactions and use (sales) tax, raising approximately $4,500,000 annually to maintain Bellflower’s General Municipal Services, with audits and public disclosure of spending,” effective unless voter terminated be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
YES 12,533 66.81%
NO 6,225 33.19%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE AE

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 741: Shall Ordinance No. 741 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 733 between the City of Commerce and A&E Investment Group, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of A&E Investment Group, LLC, previously approved to operate a commercial cannabis business be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,756 56.25%
YES 1,366 43.75%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE CO

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 738: Shall Ordinance No. 738 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 715 between the City of Commerce and Commerce Concentrates, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of Commerce Concentrates, LLC, the addition of cultivation and non-storefront retail delivery as license types, and the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 2700 Yates be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,756 55.71%
YES 1,396 44.29%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RD

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 743: Shall Ordinance No. 743 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 743 between the City of Commerce and RD Commerce, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,758 56.40%
YES 1,359 43.60%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RS

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 744: Shall Ordinance No. 744 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 744 between the City of Commerce and RS Innovations, Inc. [a California Corporation] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,756 56.79%
YES 1,336 43.21%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SB

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 737: Shall Ordinance No. 737 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 717 between the City of Commerce and 2SBK, Inc. [a California Corporation] for the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 6445 Bandini Boulevard be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,683 52.78%
YES 1,506 47.22%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SC

City of Commerce Ordinance No. 740: Shall Ordinance No. 740 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 720 between the City of Commerce and Summit Manufacturing, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for the addition of cultivation as a license type to a previously approved commercial cannabis business be adopted?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 1,755 55.80%
YES 1,390 44.20%
Majority of votes cast

COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE VS

MEASURE VS: CITY OF COMMERCE ESSENTIAL SERVICES/CITY SERVICES PROTECTION MEASURE. To maintain Commerce’s long-term financial stability and public safety, including police/fire/911 emergency response; protect parks and library services; maintain transportation services; protect local drinking water sources; repair streets; protect youth, senior, and other general services; shall an ordinance establishing a one-quarter of one percent (1/4%) transaction and use (sales) tax, providing approximately $8,000,000 annually until ended by voters be adopted; requiring independent audits, public disclosure of spending, all funds benefitting Commerce residents?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
YES 2,207 70.26%
NO 934 29.74%
Majority of votes cast
CUDAHY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
DAISY LOMELI (N) 1,904 35.20%
JOSE R. GONZALEZ (N) 1,409 26.05%
PATRICIA COVARRUBIAS (N) 935 17.29%
MARIA JIMENEZ (N) 843 15.59%
STEVE SANCHEZ (N) 318 5.88%
Vote for no more than two
DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
BLANCA PACHECO (N) 4,403 69.66%
ALEXANDRIA CONTRERAS (N) 1,918 30.34%
DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 3rd District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
CATHERINE ALVAREZ (N) 3,830 48.41%
ERIC FERNANDO PIERCE (N) 3,416 43.18%
DALEJUAN PEEVY (N) 665 8.41%
DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 5th District
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MARIO TRUJILLO (N) 14,258 46.94%
CARMELA “CARRIE” UVA (N) 10,941 36.02%
JUAN MARTINEZ JR. (N) 4,279 14.09%
ARTURO GONZALEZ (N) 895 2.95%
EL MONTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Mayor
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
JESSICA ANCONA (N) 8,029 43.92%
ANDRÉ QUINTERO (N) 6,544 35.80%
IRMA L. ZAMORANO (N) 3,708 20.28%
EL MONTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
ALMA D. PUENTE (N) 9,278 32.95%
VICTORIA “VICKY” MARTINEZ (N) 7,728 27.44%
JERRY VELASCO (N) 5,894 20.93%
GABRIEL RAMIREZ (N) 5,261 18.68%
Vote for no more than two
HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MYRA MARAVILLA (N) 1,283 28.30%
VICTOR FARFAN (N) 1,082 23.86%
REYNALDO O. RODRIGUEZ (N) 900 19.85%
HANK TRIMBLE (N) 866 19.10%
JOE CABRERA ZERMENO (N) 403 8.89%
Vote for no more than two
HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council (Unexpired term ending November 8, 2022)
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MARIA TERESA DEL RIO (N) 1,053 41.36%
FRANCISCO NOYOLA (N) 808 31.74%
ALBA BAC (N) 471 18.50%
PHILLIP ANTHONY CABRERA (N) 214 8.41%

 

 

LYNWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE LH

Enactment of Hospital Tax to Protect Public Safety and Vital City Services. To protect, maintain and enhance vital public safety services, infrastructure needs including streets, utility maintenance, park and recreation services including programs for youth and seniors, and other essential services, shall the City of Lynwood impose a three percent (3%) privilege tax on the gross receipts of for-profit hospitals operating within the City of Lynwood? All funds to be deposited in Lynwood general fund.
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 6,424 53.84%
YES 5,508 46.16%
Majority of votes cast
LYNWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MARIA “LULU” QUINONEZ (N) 9,609 100.00%
LYNWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Treasurer
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
GABRIELA CAMACHO (N) 6,414 56.86%
SALVADOR ALATORRE (N) 3,095 27.44%
ARMANDO MORALES (N) 1,772 15.71%
LYNWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
RITA SOTO (N) 5,005 25.93%
OSCAR FLORES (N) 3,237 16.77%
LORRAINE AVILA MOORE (N) 2,657 13.77%
LINDA GEORGE (N) 2,546 13.19%
EDWIN JACINTO (N) 2,190 11.35%
ROWLAND BECERRA (N) 2,153 11.16%
BRUNO NAULLS, SR. (N) 1,511 7.83%
Vote for no more than two
MAYWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
FLOR AGUILUZ (N) 3,012 74.61%
CESAR FLORES (N) 1,025 25.39%
MAYWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Treasurer
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MARY MARISCAL (N) 1,916 47.63%
MARIA R. VILLATORO MONTES (N) 1,412 35.10%
GABRIELA BERNAL (N) 695 17.28%
MAYWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
JESSICA JESSY TORRES (N) 2,422 34.99%
FRANK GARCIA (N) 1,305 18.85%
CARMEN PEREZ (N) 1,222 17.65%
CARLOS ALVAREZ (N) 1,080 15.60%
RAMON MEDINA (N) 893 12.90%
Vote for no more than two
MONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
CHRISTOPHER JIMENEZ (N) 4,724 34.73%
DILLON ARREOLA (N) 4,096 30.11%
ROBERT “BOB” TAPIA (N) 3,721 27.35%
JOHNNY GOMEZ (N) 1,063 7.81%
MONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
SCARLET PERALTA (N) 7,201 27.00%
DAVID TORRES (N) 6,788 25.45%
JACK HADJINIAN (N) 3,908 14.65%
ROSEMARIE “ROSIE” VASQUEZ (N) 3,122 11.71%
JOELLA VALDEZ (N) 2,798 10.49%
JOSEPH SANCHEZ (N) 1,229 4.61%
FERNANDO VASQUEZ (N) 858 3.22%
BYRON JACKSON (N) 768 2.88%
Vote for no more than two

PICO RIVERA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE TT

Increase Transit Occupancy Tax for hotel visitors from 10% to 15%. To provide additional funding for general city services such as maintaining streets, roads, sidewalks, public safety services, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, safe routes to schools, and for other critical purposes; Shall the City of Pico Rivera increase the Transit Occupancy Tax that applies only to the guests of hotels, motels, and short-term rentals, and other lodging from 10% to 15%?
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
NO 10,204 57.85%
YES 7,436 42.15%
Majority of votes cast
PICO RIVERA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MONICA SANCHEZ (N) 10,568 27.88%
ERIK LUTZ (N) 8,435 22.25%
ANDREW C. LARA (N) 5,823 15.36%
LUIS ALVARADO (N) 5,624 14.84%
BRENT TERCERO (N) 5,555 14.65%
JOHN R. MIRELES (N) 1,901 5.02%
Vote for no more than three
SANTA FE SPRINGS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
JOE ANGEL ZAMORA (N) 2,483 28.19%
JAY SARNO (N) 2,474 28.09%
BILL ROUNDS (N) 2,399 27.24%
BLAKE SULLIVAN CARTER (N) 1,452 16.49%
Vote for no more than two
ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MICHAEL RAY EUGENIO (N) 1,897 52.09%
LETTY MENDOZA (N) 1,745 47.91%
ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
SOPHIA M. TSE (N) 3,400 67.80%
MEL CORTEZ (N) 1,615

 

 

CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MARIANA PACHECO (N) 6,782 41.23%
MARTHA CAMACHO-RODRIGUEZ (N) 6,447 39.19%
MAZEN NABULSI (N) 3,221 19.58%
DOWNEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
JOSE J. RODRIGUEZ (N) 2,097 47.81%
CATHY BALLON-GODINEZ (N) 1,159 26.42%
ANGELITA “ANGIE” RADEMAKER (N) 1,130 25.76%
DOWNEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
GIGGY PEREZ-SAAB (N) 3,205 61.41%
CARLOS A. AVALOS (N) 1,039 19.91%
ETHAN MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ (N) 975

 

LITTLE LAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MANUEL F. CANTU (N) 1,235 71.72%
RICHARD A. MARTINEZ (N) 487 28.28%
LITTLE LAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
GINA RAMIREZ (N) 965 55.11%
DORA SANDOVAL (N) 786 44.89%
MONTEBELLO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
LILIANA MAGANA (N) 13,993 26.16%
ELIZABETH CABRERA (N) 13,050 24.40%
CARLOS CERDAN (N) 11,397 21.31%
FERNANDO CHACON (N) 7,454 13.94%
SONIA SAUCILLO-VALENCIA (N) 5,282 9.88%
FRANK THOMAS MORALES (N) 2,304

 

NORWALK-LA MIRADA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
CHRISTOPHER STAPLES (N) 15,566 26.14%
KAREN MORRISON (N) 15,496 26.02%
JESUS “JESSE” URQUIDI (N) 14,532 24.40%
JOSE M. RIOS (N) 13,965 23.45%
Vote for no more than three
CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 1
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
MARTHA CAMACHO-RODRIGUEZ (N) 54,479 78.69%
XOCHITL SANDOVAL (N) 14,753 21.31%
CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 4
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
LETICIA VASQUEZ WILSON (N) 29,911 59.68%
JOSE TORRES (N) 14,476 28.88%
MELISSA UYAT-FRANCO (N) 5,732 11.44%
CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 5
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
PHILLIP D. HAWKINS (N) 31,748 41.98%
SARA P. HUEZO (N) 20,248 26.78%
RODOLFO CORTES BARRAGAN (N) 17,529 23.18%
JOSE DE LEON (N) 6,094

 

 

WATER REPLENISHMENT DISTRICT OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Member, Board of Directors, Division 2
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
ROBERT “ROB” KATHERMAN (N) 107,582 54.21%
GEORGE URAGUCHI (N) 40,747 20.53%
JOE L. MACIAS (N) 33,079 16.67%
G. RICK MARSHALL (N) 17,028 8.58%
WATER REPLENISHMENT DISTRICT OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Member, Board of Directors, Division 5
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
VERA ROBLES DEWITT (N) 31,911 18.69%
JUAN GARZA (N) 25,851 15.14%
MARTHA CAMACHO-RODRIGUEZ (N) 22,656 13.27%
JUSTIN A. BLAKELY (N) 20,843 12.21%
LETICIA VASQUEZ WILSON (N) 19,447 11.39%
RICARDO “RICK” PULIDO (N) 17,778 10.41%
JOSE DE LEON (N) 11,950 7.00%
ARDAVAN DAVARI (N) 11,674 6.84%
GARY MENDEZ (N) 8,648

