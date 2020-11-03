Real Time Election Results: Council Races
ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE Q
To improve general City services, such as law enforcement, parks, youth/senior services, and street repair, shall a measure enacting a tax on cannabis or hemp businesses up to $20.00 per square foot for cultivation, and 15% of gross receipts for all other cannabis or hemp businesses, estimated to generate approximately $200,000 – $400,000, annually, until ended by voters, be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|YES
|2,793
|67.01%
|NO
|1,375
|32.99%
Majority of votes cast
ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MONICA MANALO (N)
|2,587
|50.76%
|TONY LIMA (N)
|2,510
|49.24%
Vote for no more than two
BELL GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|JORGEL CHAVEZ (N)
|2,717
|26.19%
|JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ (N)
|2,126
|20.49%
|MARIA PULIDO (N)
|2,117
|20.41%
|CHRISTIAN N. MENDEZ (N)
|1,882
|18.14%
|PEDRO ACEITUNO (N)
|1,532
|14.77%
Vote for no more than two
BELL GARDENS CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE A
Bell Gardens Neighborhood Safety, Infrastructure and Essential Services Protection. To preserve and stabilize funding for essential City services and infrastructure, including police services, aquatic center construction, street maintenance, senior and special needs services, recreation programs and facilities and other public purposes, shall a 3/4% transactions (sales) and use tax, subject to annual reporting, be established to raise approximately $2,330,000 per year until ended by the voters?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|YES
|3,949
|63.73%
|NO
|2,247
|36.27%
Majority of votes cast
BELLFLOWER CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|VICTOR A. SANCHEZ (N)
|1,288
|43.60%
|TONIA MCMILLIAN (N)
|665
|22.51%
|LUIS MELLIZ (N)
|494
|16.72%
|ROGER GRAHAM (N)
|350
|11.85%
|STEPHEN AMICON (N)
|157
|5.31%
BELLFLOWER CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE M
Shall the “Ordinance to maintain Bellflower’s long term financial stability; fund emergency and safety responses; keep public areas clean/safe; ensure the supply of clean drinking water; retain local businesses; address homelessness; repair streets; maintain afterschool/youth, disabled/Senior Programs; and fund other General Municipal Services by establishing a ¾ cent transactions and use (sales) tax, raising approximately $4,500,000 annually to maintain Bellflower’s General Municipal Services, with audits and public disclosure of spending,” effective unless voter terminated be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|YES
|12,533
|66.81%
|NO
|6,225
|33.19%
Majority of votes cast
COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE AE
City of Commerce Ordinance No. 741: Shall Ordinance No. 741 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 733 between the City of Commerce and A&E Investment Group, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of A&E Investment Group, LLC, previously approved to operate a commercial cannabis business be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|NO
|1,756
|56.25%
|YES
|1,366
|43.75%
Majority of votes cast
COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE CO
City of Commerce Ordinance No. 738: Shall Ordinance No. 738 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 715 between the City of Commerce and Commerce Concentrates, LLC for the change of membership and ownership of Commerce Concentrates, LLC, the addition of cultivation and non-storefront retail delivery as license types, and the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 2700 Yates be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|NO
|1,756
|55.71%
|YES
|1,396
|44.29%
Majority of votes cast
COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RD
City of Commerce Ordinance No. 743: Shall Ordinance No. 743 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 743 between the City of Commerce and RD Commerce, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|NO
|1,758
|56.40%
|YES
|1,359
|43.60%
Majority of votes cast
COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE RS
City of Commerce Ordinance No. 744: Shall Ordinance No. 744 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting Development Agreement No. 744 between the City of Commerce and RS Innovations, Inc. [a California Corporation] for a commercial cannabis business be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|NO
|1,756
|56.79%
|YES
|1,336
|43.21%
Majority of votes cast
COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SB
City of Commerce Ordinance No. 737: Shall Ordinance No. 737 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 717 between the City of Commerce and 2SBK, Inc. [a California Corporation] for the relocation of a previously approved commercial cannabis business to 6445 Bandini Boulevard be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|NO
|1,683
|52.78%
|YES
|1,506
|47.22%
Majority of votes cast
COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SC
City of Commerce Ordinance No. 740: Shall Ordinance No. 740 of the City Council of the City of Commerce approving and adopting First Amendment to Development Agreement No. 720 between the City of Commerce and Summit Manufacturing, LLC [a California Limited Liability Company] for the addition of cultivation as a license type to a previously approved commercial cannabis business be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|NO
|1,755
|55.80%
|YES
|1,390
|44.20%
Majority of votes cast
COMMERCE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE VS
MEASURE VS: CITY OF COMMERCE ESSENTIAL SERVICES/CITY SERVICES PROTECTION MEASURE. To maintain Commerce’s long-term financial stability and public safety, including police/fire/911 emergency response; protect parks and library services; maintain transportation services; protect local drinking water sources; repair streets; protect youth, senior, and other general services; shall an ordinance establishing a one-quarter of one percent (1/4%) transaction and use (sales) tax, providing approximately $8,000,000 annually until ended by voters be adopted; requiring independent audits, public disclosure of spending, all funds benefitting Commerce residents?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|YES
|2,207
|70.26%
|NO
|934
|29.74%
Majority of votes cast
CUDAHY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|DAISY LOMELI (N)
|1,904
|35.20%
|JOSE R. GONZALEZ (N)
|1,409
|26.05%
|PATRICIA COVARRUBIAS (N)
|935
|17.29%
|MARIA JIMENEZ (N)
|843
|15.59%
|STEVE SANCHEZ (N)
|318
|5.88%
Vote for no more than two
DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|BLANCA PACHECO (N)
|4,403
|69.66%
|ALEXANDRIA CONTRERAS (N)
|1,918
|30.34%
DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 3rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|CATHERINE ALVAREZ (N)
|3,830
|48.41%
|ERIC FERNANDO PIERCE (N)
|3,416
|43.18%
|DALEJUAN PEEVY (N)
|665
|8.41%
DOWNEY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 5th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MARIO TRUJILLO (N)
|14,258
|46.94%
|CARMELA “CARRIE” UVA (N)
|10,941
|36.02%
|JUAN MARTINEZ JR. (N)
|4,279
|14.09%
|ARTURO GONZALEZ (N)
|895
|2.95%
EL MONTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Mayor
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|JESSICA ANCONA (N)
|8,029
|43.92%
|ANDRÉ QUINTERO (N)
|6,544
|35.80%
|IRMA L. ZAMORANO (N)
|3,708
|20.28%
EL MONTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|ALMA D. PUENTE (N)
|9,278
|32.95%
|VICTORIA “VICKY” MARTINEZ (N)
|7,728
|27.44%
|JERRY VELASCO (N)
|5,894
|20.93%
|GABRIEL RAMIREZ (N)
|5,261
|18.68%
Vote for no more than two
HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MYRA MARAVILLA (N)
|1,283
|28.30%
|VICTOR FARFAN (N)
|1,082
|23.86%
|REYNALDO O. RODRIGUEZ (N)
|900
|19.85%
|HANK TRIMBLE (N)
|866
|19.10%
|JOE CABRERA ZERMENO (N)
|403
|8.89%
Vote for no more than two
HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council (Unexpired term ending November 8, 2022)
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MARIA TERESA DEL RIO (N)
|1,053
|41.36%
|FRANCISCO NOYOLA (N)
|808
|31.74%
|ALBA BAC (N)
|471
|18.50%
|PHILLIP ANTHONY CABRERA (N)
|214
|8.41%
LYNWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE LH
Enactment of Hospital Tax to Protect Public Safety and Vital City Services. To protect, maintain and enhance vital public safety services, infrastructure needs including streets, utility maintenance, park and recreation services including programs for youth and seniors, and other essential services, shall the City of Lynwood impose a three percent (3%) privilege tax on the gross receipts of for-profit hospitals operating within the City of Lynwood? All funds to be deposited in Lynwood general fund.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|NO
|6,424
|53.84%
|YES
|5,508
|46.16%
Majority of votes cast
LYNWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MARIA “LULU” QUINONEZ (N)
|9,609
|100.00%
LYNWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Treasurer
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|GABRIELA CAMACHO (N)
|6,414
|56.86%
|SALVADOR ALATORRE (N)
|3,095
|27.44%
|ARMANDO MORALES (N)
|1,772
|15.71%
LYNWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|RITA SOTO (N)
|5,005
|25.93%
|OSCAR FLORES (N)
|3,237
|16.77%
|LORRAINE AVILA MOORE (N)
|2,657
|13.77%
|LINDA GEORGE (N)
|2,546
|13.19%
|EDWIN JACINTO (N)
|2,190
|11.35%
|ROWLAND BECERRA (N)
|2,153
|11.16%
|BRUNO NAULLS, SR. (N)
|1,511
|7.83%
Vote for no more than two
MAYWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|FLOR AGUILUZ (N)
|3,012
|74.61%
|CESAR FLORES (N)
|1,025
|25.39%
MAYWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Treasurer
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MARY MARISCAL (N)
|1,916
|47.63%
|MARIA R. VILLATORO MONTES (N)
|1,412
|35.10%
|GABRIELA BERNAL (N)
|695
|17.28%
MAYWOOD CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|JESSICA JESSY TORRES (N)
|2,422
|34.99%
|FRANK GARCIA (N)
|1,305
|18.85%
|CARMEN PEREZ (N)
|1,222
|17.65%
|CARLOS ALVAREZ (N)
|1,080
|15.60%
|RAMON MEDINA (N)
|893
|12.90%
Vote for no more than two
MONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|CHRISTOPHER JIMENEZ (N)
|4,724
|34.73%
|DILLON ARREOLA (N)
|4,096
|30.11%
|ROBERT “BOB” TAPIA (N)
|3,721
|27.35%
|JOHNNY GOMEZ (N)
|1,063
|7.81%
MONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|SCARLET PERALTA (N)
|7,201
|27.00%
|DAVID TORRES (N)
|6,788
|25.45%
|JACK HADJINIAN (N)
|3,908
|14.65%
|ROSEMARIE “ROSIE” VASQUEZ (N)
|3,122
|11.71%
|JOELLA VALDEZ (N)
|2,798
|10.49%
|JOSEPH SANCHEZ (N)
|1,229
|4.61%
|FERNANDO VASQUEZ (N)
|858
|3.22%
|BYRON JACKSON (N)
|768
|2.88%
Vote for no more than two
PICO RIVERA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE TT
Increase Transit Occupancy Tax for hotel visitors from 10% to 15%. To provide additional funding for general city services such as maintaining streets, roads, sidewalks, public safety services, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, safe routes to schools, and for other critical purposes; Shall the City of Pico Rivera increase the Transit Occupancy Tax that applies only to the guests of hotels, motels, and short-term rentals, and other lodging from 10% to 15%?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|NO
|10,204
|57.85%
|YES
|7,436
|42.15%
Majority of votes cast
PICO RIVERA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MONICA SANCHEZ (N)
|10,568
|27.88%
|ERIK LUTZ (N)
|8,435
|22.25%
|ANDREW C. LARA (N)
|5,823
|15.36%
|LUIS ALVARADO (N)
|5,624
|14.84%
|BRENT TERCERO (N)
|5,555
|14.65%
|JOHN R. MIRELES (N)
|1,901
|5.02%
Vote for no more than three
SANTA FE SPRINGS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|JOE ANGEL ZAMORA (N)
|2,483
|28.19%
|JAY SARNO (N)
|2,474
|28.09%
|BILL ROUNDS (N)
|2,399
|27.24%
|BLAKE SULLIVAN CARTER (N)
|1,452
|16.49%
Vote for no more than two
ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MICHAEL RAY EUGENIO (N)
|1,897
|52.09%
|LETTY MENDOZA (N)
|1,745
|47.91%
ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|SOPHIA M. TSE (N)
|3,400
|67.80%
|MEL CORTEZ (N)
|1,615
CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MARIANA PACHECO (N)
|6,782
|41.23%
|MARTHA CAMACHO-RODRIGUEZ (N)
|6,447
|39.19%
|MAZEN NABULSI (N)
|3,221
|19.58%
DOWNEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|JOSE J. RODRIGUEZ (N)
|2,097
|47.81%
|CATHY BALLON-GODINEZ (N)
|1,159
|26.42%
|ANGELITA “ANGIE” RADEMAKER (N)
|1,130
|25.76%
DOWNEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|GIGGY PEREZ-SAAB (N)
|3,205
|61.41%
|CARLOS A. AVALOS (N)
|1,039
|19.91%
|ETHAN MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ (N)
|975
LITTLE LAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MANUEL F. CANTU (N)
|1,235
|71.72%
|RICHARD A. MARTINEZ (N)
|487
|28.28%
LITTLE LAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|GINA RAMIREZ (N)
|965
|55.11%
|DORA SANDOVAL (N)
|786
|44.89%
MONTEBELLO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|LILIANA MAGANA (N)
|13,993
|26.16%
|ELIZABETH CABRERA (N)
|13,050
|24.40%
|CARLOS CERDAN (N)
|11,397
|21.31%
|FERNANDO CHACON (N)
|7,454
|13.94%
|SONIA SAUCILLO-VALENCIA (N)
|5,282
|9.88%
|FRANK THOMAS MORALES (N)
|2,304
NORWALK-LA MIRADA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|CHRISTOPHER STAPLES (N)
|15,566
|26.14%
|KAREN MORRISON (N)
|15,496
|26.02%
|JESUS “JESSE” URQUIDI (N)
|14,532
|24.40%
|JOSE M. RIOS (N)
|13,965
|23.45%
Vote for no more than three
CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 1
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|MARTHA CAMACHO-RODRIGUEZ (N)
|54,479
|78.69%
|XOCHITL SANDOVAL (N)
|14,753
|21.31%
CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 4
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|LETICIA VASQUEZ WILSON (N)
|29,911
|59.68%
|JOSE TORRES (N)
|14,476
|28.88%
|MELISSA UYAT-FRANCO (N)
|5,732
|11.44%
CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 5
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|PHILLIP D. HAWKINS (N)
|31,748
|41.98%
|SARA P. HUEZO (N)
|20,248
|26.78%
|RODOLFO CORTES BARRAGAN (N)
|17,529
|23.18%
|JOSE DE LEON (N)
|6,094
WATER REPLENISHMENT DISTRICT OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Member, Board of Directors, Division 2
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|ROBERT “ROB” KATHERMAN (N)
|107,582
|54.21%
|GEORGE URAGUCHI (N)
|40,747
|20.53%
|JOE L. MACIAS (N)
|33,079
|16.67%
|G. RICK MARSHALL (N)
|17,028
|8.58%
WATER REPLENISHMENT DISTRICT OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Member, Board of Directors, Division 5
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|VERA ROBLES DEWITT (N)
|31,911
|18.69%
|JUAN GARZA (N)
|25,851
|15.14%
|MARTHA CAMACHO-RODRIGUEZ (N)
|22,656
|13.27%
|JUSTIN A. BLAKELY (N)
|20,843
|12.21%
|LETICIA VASQUEZ WILSON (N)
|19,447
|11.39%
|RICARDO “RICK” PULIDO (N)
|17,778
|10.41%
|JOSE DE LEON (N)
|11,950
|7.00%
|ARDAVAN DAVARI (N)
|11,674
|6.84%
|GARY MENDEZ (N)
|8,648
