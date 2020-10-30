Food Distribution at St. Linus Church in Norwalk Oct. 31, 2020

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

The Labor Community Service, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, SABA Charitable foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Los Angeles Labor Federation, St. Linus Church, Mayor Jennifer Perez and Councilmember Tony Ayala will team up for a community drive up food distribution event in the city of Norwalk on Saturday, October 31st beginning at 9:00 am.

The distribution is available to the residents of Norwalk and neighbors from surrounding cities and will be serving 2,000 families. This will be a first come, first serve, while supplies last, drive-up only event.

No walk-ins will be accepted due to safety concerns. If you plan on attending, please wear a mask, practice social distancing and have enough space in your car.

The event will be held at St. Linus Catholic Church at 13915 Shoemaker Avenue in Norwalk. If you have questions you may contact the Assemblymember at 562.861.5803. Do not hesitate to contact at [email protected] .

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments