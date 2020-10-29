Barrel & Stave Brings Self-Pour to Downtown Fullerton’s SOCO District

New self-serve pour house offers 32 rotating taps powered by iPourIt GEN 4 technology

Fullerton, CA (October 29, 2020) – Orange County’s newest self-pour taproom is now open in Fullerton, California’s historic downtown. Located in the newly updated SOCO District, Barrel & Stave Pour House offers a 32-tap self-serve beverage wall built with iPourIt technology.

The self-pour tap wall features a rotating list of unique and hard to find craft beers, wines, seltzers and kombucha, including rare selections that are not available in stores. Helpful team members are staffed at the wall to make recommendations, ensure social distancing and clean the area after each use.

Guests can pour to-go “crowlers” of any of the on-tap offerings or choose from an array of specialty craft cans to enjoy at home. Barrel & Stave also offers big screens for sports, a TouchTunes Jukebox, special event bookings and an order-in menu from neighboring Mexican restaurant Garcia’s South of the Border.

Brewery owners and beer industry veterans Chris Gayer and Chris White teamed up to create a new and unique beer tasting experience with Barrel & Stave and after seeing an iPourIt system at another location, looked into self-pour for their new concept. Now within months of opening, the partners are making plans to expand with additional locations.

“Customers are really enjoying sampling and trying different beers,” said Marketing Manager Jessica Qattawi. “When a keg kicks, a brand-new beer is added so there’s always something new on tap.”

With iPourIt’s RFID-activated taps, customers can pour on their own and serve as little or as much as they please, sampling various styles without having to purchase an entire pint. Self-pour offers a fun alternative to the traditional taproom experience and in addition, it enables proper social-distancing, reduces wait time and eliminates touch points between staff and customers.

After recently launching their new GEN 4 platform, iPourIt has seen record months for installs. Darren Nicholson, VP of Sales & Marketing at iPourIt shared, “It’s exciting to see the self-pour market continue to grow with the installation of a GEN 4 system right in our company’s hometown of Orange County.”

Barrel & Stave is located at 250 W. Santa Fe Ave Suite 20, Fullerton, CA, and opening hours are Monday through Thursday from 3-10pm, Friday from 2-10pm, Saturday from 12-10pm and Sunday 10-9pm.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments