Trump Paid $200,000 in Taxes…in China

The New York Times recently revealed that Donald Trump paid no personal income tax to the IRS in 10 of the 15 years before he won the presidency. But the newspaper has now revealed that from 2013 to 2015 he paid almost $200,000 in taxes to China, where he still maintains a bank account and spent years pursuing business deals – a potentially major conflict of interest for a president who has fought both of his election campaigns on a promise to stand up to Beijing.

A Trump Organization lawyer told the New York Times that the Chinese bank account was opened “in order to pay the local taxes”, adding: “No deals, transactions or other business activities ever materialized and, since 2015, the office has remained inactive.”