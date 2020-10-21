LBCC Presents Craig Hendricks ‘Democracy in Action’ on Zoom

The Lifetime Learning Center at Long Beach City College is offering a new Zoom class. Craig Hendricks is presenting “Democracy in Action, The People Speak”. Pre- and Post-election series on Wednesday, October 28 and Wednesday, November 18 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The class is virtual and Zoom assistance is available to our students. Class is $20 per person and you can register on-line at www.lbcc.edu/lifetime-learning-center. The Lifetime Learning Center is a non-profit organization that operates under the LBCC Foundation. For more information please contact Theresa Brunella at 562-938-3047 or [email protected].

