Oct. 16-19 Buena Park Crime Report

Drugs / Alcohol Violations
NARCOTIC VIOLATION
20-035267
W FLOYD AV // LAXORE ST
10/19/2020 @ 10:32 PM
Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)
—————————
Drugs / Alcohol Violations
NARCOTIC VIOLATION
20-035260
S DALE AV // BALL RD
10/19/2020 @ 8:33 PM
Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)
—————————
Drugs / Alcohol Violations
NARCOTIC VIOLATION
20-035204
7800 BLK WHITAKER ST
10/19/2020 @ 1:56 PM
Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)
—————————
Drugs / Alcohol Violations
NARCOTIC VIOLATION
20-035203
7800 BLK WHITAKER ST
10/19/2020 @ 1:54 PM
Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)
—————————
Theft / Larceny
459.5(A) SHOPLIFTING < $950
2020155806
2900 BLOCK W BALL RD
10/18/2020 @ 2:28 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Assault
242 PC BATTERY/SIMPLE
2020155800
2600 BLOCK W LA PALMA AVE
10/18/2020 @ 2:00 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Vandalism
594(B)(2)(A) VANDALISM/ -$400
2020155670
100 BLOCK N SYRACUSE ST
10/18/2020 @ 6:32 AM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Motor Vehicle Theft
10851(A) STOLEN VEHICLE
2020155716
3400 BLOCK W OLINDA LANE
10/18/2020 @ 3:00 AM
Anaheim Police
—————————
DUI
23152(A) VC DUI:ALCOHOL
2020155624
MAGNOLIA AVE / BROADWAY
10/18/2020 @ 2:32 AM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Vandalism
594(B)(2)(A) VANDALISM/ -$400
2020155884
100 BLOCK S BELLA VISTA ST
10/17/2020 @ 11:31 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Drugs / Alcohol Violations
11377(A) HS POSS CNTRL SUBST
2020155505
1200 BLOCK S DALE AVE
10/17/2020 @ 10:33 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Vandalism
594(A)(2) PC DAMAGE PROPERTY
2020155495
100 BLOCK S BELLA VISTA ST
10/17/2020 @ 10:11 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Assault
242 PC BATTERY/SIMPLE
2020155476
CABOT DR / WESTERN AVE
10/17/2020 @ 9:21 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Vehicle Break-In / Theft
488 PC FROM VEHICLE
2020155356
700 BLOCK N HAMPTON ST
10/16/2020 @ 1:00 AM
Anaheim Police
