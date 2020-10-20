Socialize

Oct. 16-19 Buena Park Crime Report

 

Drugs / Alcohol Violations

NARCOTIC VIOLATION

20-035267

W FLOYD AV // LAXORE ST

10/19/2020 @ 10:32 PM

Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)

—————————

Drugs / Alcohol Violations

NARCOTIC VIOLATION

20-035260

S DALE AV // BALL RD

10/19/2020 @ 8:33 PM

Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)

—————————

Drugs / Alcohol Violations

NARCOTIC VIOLATION

20-035204

7800 BLK WHITAKER ST

10/19/2020 @ 1:56 PM

Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)

—————————

Drugs / Alcohol Violations

NARCOTIC VIOLATION

20-035203

7800 BLK WHITAKER ST

10/19/2020 @ 1:54 PM

Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)

—————————

Theft / Larceny

459.5(A) SHOPLIFTING < $950

2020155806

2900 BLOCK W BALL RD

10/18/2020 @ 2:28 PM

Anaheim Police

—————————

Assault

242 PC  BATTERY/SIMPLE

2020155800

2600 BLOCK W LA PALMA AVE

10/18/2020 @ 2:00 PM

Anaheim Police

—————————

Vandalism

594(B)(2)(A) VANDALISM/ -$400

2020155670

100 BLOCK N SYRACUSE ST

10/18/2020 @ 6:32 AM

Anaheim Police

—————————

Motor Vehicle Theft

10851(A) STOLEN VEHICLE

2020155716

3400 BLOCK W OLINDA LANE

10/18/2020 @ 3:00 AM

Anaheim Police

—————————

DUI

23152(A) VC DUI:ALCOHOL

2020155624

MAGNOLIA AVE / BROADWAY

10/18/2020 @ 2:32 AM

Anaheim Police

—————————

Vandalism

594(B)(2)(A) VANDALISM/ -$400

2020155884

100 BLOCK S BELLA VISTA ST

10/17/2020 @ 11:31 PM

Anaheim Police

—————————

Drugs / Alcohol Violations

11377(A) HS POSS CNTRL SUBST

2020155505

1200 BLOCK S DALE AVE

10/17/2020 @ 10:33 PM

Anaheim Police

—————————

Vandalism

594(A)(2) PC DAMAGE PROPERTY

2020155495

100 BLOCK S BELLA VISTA ST

10/17/2020 @ 10:11 PM

Anaheim Police

—————————

Assault

242 PC  BATTERY/SIMPLE

2020155476

CABOT DR / WESTERN AVE

10/17/2020 @ 9:21 PM

Anaheim Police

—————————

Vehicle Break-In / Theft

488 PC FROM VEHICLE

2020155356

700 BLOCK N HAMPTON ST

10/16/2020 @ 1:00 AM

Anaheim Police

 

