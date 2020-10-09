Socialize

Oct. 9, 2020 COVID Report: 13 New Deaths and 1,256 New Cases in Los Angeles County

One Additional Case of MIS-C in a Child Confirmed

Public Health Reminds Residents to Avoid Crowded Places

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,256 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 279,909 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,741 deaths.

 

Public Health has confirmed one additional case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This brings the total cases of MIS-C in L.A. County to 41 children. All 41 children with MIS-C in L.A. County were hospitalized and 46% of the children were treated in the ICU. Of the children with MIS-C, 27% were under the age of 5 years old, 39% were between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and 34% were between the ages of 12 and 20 years old. Latino/Latinx children account for 70% of the reported cases. There are no reported MIS-C deaths in L.A. County children.

 

There are 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.  While slightly increasing from the low of 673 this week, the number of daily hospitalizations has remained under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

 

Public Health urges residents to adhere to public health protocols and directives to prevent increases of COVID-19 infections.  As a reminder, gathering with people outside your household puts you and those around you at greater risk. If you are celebrating this weekend, please remember to avoid crowded places and close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and maintain six feet distance between yourself and people not in your household. Gatherings, events or parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors except those expressly allowed in the L.A. County Order.  This includes in-person sport viewing and dinner parties as these events can become places where COVID-19 can spread easily. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.

 

We continue to see COVID-19 outbreaks in businesses and workplaces.  In the last two weeks, 118 outbreak investigations were opened.  Because of the possibility of asymptomatic and presymptomatic infection, it only takes one person to contract and become infectious with COVID-19 and unknowingly bring the virus home and expose their household and or go to work and expose their coworkers and start an outbreak.

 

Because there continues to be significant potential for transmission of COVID-19 at worksites, it remains important that businesses adhere to workplace protocols that require infection control, distancing, masking, and appropriate PPE that protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible.  

 

Public Health’s compliance team continues to visit businesses across the County every day. Initial efforts are focused on educating business owners and workers about Health Officer Order requirements and how to stay safe but can result in citations for non-compliance where businesses are in violation of the Health Officer Order and protocols. As a result of inspections conducted since October 4, a total of 125 citations have been issued. In some cases, establishments were also closed because there were significant health and safety concerns or violations of the Health Officer Orders, including operating indoors in violation of the State and County Health Officer Orders. 

 

To assist businesses follow the required protocols and maintain their operations with as much safety as possible for their staff, customers, and visitors, Public Health encourages L.A. County businesses to take advantage of the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certification Program.  The program is a no-cost online course that trains businessowners and employees on what they need to do to ensure that their business practices are aligned and in compliance with infection control and physical distancing requirements. Once completed, business owners receive a certificate and window seal to display on their storefront.  For more information on the program and to take the training course, visit: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

  

“To the many people across L.A. County who have lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19, we extend our deepest condolences,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we head into the holiday weekend, I encourage everyone to enjoy the time off as safe as possible. We ask that everyone adhere to the safety guidance and utilize the tools that prevent COVID-19 spread.  Please remember to avoid crowds and the other activities that increase the likelihood of getting COVID-19 as we cheer for our teams.”

  

Of the 13 new deaths reported today, five people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and  one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.  Eleven people who died had underlying health conditions including four people over the age of 80, five people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,346 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  Upon further investigation, 12 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

  

Testing results are available for more than 2,779,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. 

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

279909

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

264988

 

— Long Beach

12281

 

— Pasadena

2640

 

Deaths

6741

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6363

 

— Long Beach

249

 

— Pasadena

129

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

4487

 

– 5 to 11

9662

 

– 12 to 17

11987

 

– 18 to 29

65860

 

– 30 to 49

90690

 

– 50 to 64

51081

 

– 65 to 79

20261

 

–  over 80

9366

 

–  Under Investigation

1594

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

133708

 

–  Male

128196

 

–  Other

141

 

–  Under Investigation

2943

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

252

 

–  Asian

8367

 

–  Black

8082

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

100693

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

777

 

–  White

21804

 

–  Other

27585

 

–  Under Investigation

97428

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

22715

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

12

 

–  Asian

922

 

–  Black

618

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3264

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

 

–  White

1471

 

–  Other

39

 

–  Under Investigation

17

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

192

919

City of Alhambra

1335

1539

City of Arcadia

546

945

City of Artesia

389

2316

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1612

3221

City of Baldwin Park

3143

4094

City of Bell

1665

4583

City of Bell Gardens

2078

4825

City of Bellflower

2484

3195

City of Beverly Hills

714

2068

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1682

1569

City of Calabasas

284

1168

City of Carson

1909

2034

City of Cerritos

603

1204

City of Claremont

408

1118

City of Commerce*

603

4614

City of Compton

4188

4192

City of Covina

1469

2996

City of Cudahy

1142

4691

City of Culver City

402

1008

City of Diamond Bar

575

1000

City of Downey

4308

3770

City of Duarte

593

2693

City of El Monte

4552

3882

City of El Segundo

134

798

City of Gardena

1293

2109

City of Glendale

4027

1950

City of Glendora

1286

2437

City of Hawaiian Gardens

542

3693

City of Hawthorne

2010

2264

City of Hermosa Beach

230

1169

City of Hidden Hills

11

582

City of Huntington Park

3039

5109

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

3003

2644

City of Irwindale

73

5003

City of La Canada Flintridge

185

894

City of La Habra Heights

46

843

City of La Mirada

880

1774

City of La Puente

1594

3917

City of La Verne

512

1538

City of Lakewood

1362

1695

City of Lancaster*

3709

2296

City of Lawndale

660

1963

City of Lomita

245

1182

City of Lynwood*

3454

4794

City of Malibu

104

802

City of Manhattan Beach

378

1050

City of Maywood

1493

5323

City of Monrovia

789

2034

City of Montebello

2406

3737

City of Monterey Park

1000

1606

City of Norwalk

3421

3179

City of Palmdale

4428

2785

City of Palos Verdes Estates

104

769

City of Paramount

2495

4454

City of Pico Rivera

2541

3953

City of Pomona

5737

3679

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

318

744

City of Redondo Beach

592

862

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

44

542

City of Rosemead

855

1545

City of San Dimas*

555

1608

City of San Fernando

1010

4104

City of San Gabriel

669

1634

City of San Marino

93

700

City of Santa Clarita

3743

1698

City of Santa Fe Springs

592

3224

City of Santa Monica

933

1009

City of Sierra Madre

81

737

City of Signal Hill

287

2433

City of South El Monte

831

3979

City of South Gate

4634

4721

City of South Pasadena

296

1136

City of Temple City

547

1500

City of Torrance

1501

1006

City of Vernon

12

5742

City of Walnut

291

953

City of West Covina

3017

2787

City of West Hollywood

601

1626

City of Westlake Village

37

443

City of Whittier

2376

2718

Los Angeles

113913

2816

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

279

3402

Los Angeles – Alsace

385

3094

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

77

3078

Los Angeles – Arleta

1524

4434

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

242

1650

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

638

2050

Los Angeles – Bel Air

99

1175

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

135

1078

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

172

1306

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4430

5099

Los Angeles – Brentwood

309

998

Los Angeles – Brookside

4

688

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

136

1910

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2007

3074

Los Angeles – Carthay

229

1594

Los Angeles – Central

2231

5722

Los Angeles – Century City

122

954

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1533

4540

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

707

1908

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

84

916

Los Angeles – Chinatown

126

1571

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

314

2158

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

400

2640

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

313

2263

Los Angeles – Crestview

200

1759

Los Angeles – Del Rey

369

1233

Los Angeles – Downtown*

855

3108

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

696

1758

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

655

2236

Los Angeles – Echo Park

265

1859

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1314

3143

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

102

1786

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

277

2723

Los Angeles – Encino

659

1459

Los Angeles – Exposition

81

2435

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1385

3083

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

39

1083

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

319

3658

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2417

5094

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

731

2313

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

257

2388

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1290

2217

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

964

4483

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

251

1473

Los Angeles – Harbor City

516

1775

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1044

2394

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

26

1079

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

577

3199

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1674

4413

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1165

2407

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

461

3324

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1277

1871

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

312

1060

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

825

2891

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

263

3258

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1209

2339

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

86

1886

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1104

2616

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

578

4401

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

326

2140

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1119

3433

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

401

4997

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

520

1835

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

96

3064

Los Angeles – Longwood

122

2835

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

220

1018

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

198

2320

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

27

864

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

341

803

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

39

894

Los Angeles – Melrose

2009

2586

Los Angeles – Mid-city

287

1910

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

190

1056

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

853

3536

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

576

2386

Los Angeles – North Hills

1926

3128

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

4154

2743

Los Angeles – Northridge

1506

2158

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

136

639

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3669

4766

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

32

832

Los Angeles – Palms

569

1297

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3122

4149

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

115

847

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1845

4409

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

29

907

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

144

1315

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

408

1146

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

91

1387

Los Angeles – Regent Square

30

1079

Los Angeles – Reseda

2322

3031

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

120

2588

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

44

1041

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1993

2554

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

67

1508

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1161

1331

Los Angeles – Silverlake

651

1477

Los Angeles – South Carthay

128

1208

Los Angeles – South Park

2108

5553

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

156

3403

Los Angeles – Studio City

265

1181

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1752

3338

Los Angeles – Sunland

489

2396

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3488

4233

Los Angeles – Tarzana

731

2368

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1269

3214

Los Angeles – Thai Town

178

1815

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

112

1287

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

24

1838

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

22

1184

Los Angeles – Tujunga

553

1988

Los Angeles – University Hills

59

1721

Los Angeles – University Park

1177

4287

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

705

2349

Los Angeles – Valley Village

565

2286

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

3203

3437

Los Angeles – Venice

304

897

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

735

4273

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

352

4597

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1971

4786

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3131

6021

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

221

2631

Los Angeles – View Heights

46

1245

Los Angeles – Watts

2013

4717

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

128

2604

Los Angeles – West Adams

925

3348

Los Angeles – West Hills

576

1421

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

521

1384

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2423

4517

Los Angeles – Westchester

441

855

Los Angeles – Westlake

2453

4133

Los Angeles – Westwood

418

773

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2474

6848

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1844

3264

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1148

2288

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1324

2557

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

994

1461

Unincorporated – Acton

74

928

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

28

673

Unincorporated – Altadena

750

1719

Unincorporated – Anaverde

19

1260

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

95

1190

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1580

3723

Unincorporated – Athens Village

247

5044

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

306

4517

Unincorporated – Azusa

539

3385

Unincorporated – Bassett

677

4569

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

10

932

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

151

1954

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2103

7734

Unincorporated – Cerritos

22

3748

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

24

3419

Unincorporated – Covina

465

2765

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

324

2465

Unincorporated – Del Aire

77

1753

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

19

787

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

50

2006

Unincorporated – Duarte

160

3613

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

104

1965

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6560

5237

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

85

1328

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

693

4527

Unincorporated – East Whittier

96

1809

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

152

1729

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3564

5508

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

13

1970

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1094

1956

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

62

2466

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

40

2833

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

214

1081

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

6

888

Unincorporated – La Rambla

81

3904

Unincorporated – La Verne*

35

1716

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

100

1414

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

4

599

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

251

1932

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

25

1522

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

715

3172

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

22

1256

Unincorporated – Littlerock

86

2139

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

18

1388

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

98

2746

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

78

829

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

83

2139

Unincorporated – Newhall

14

6364

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

219

2620

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

361

1502

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

33

5331

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

190

1472

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

73

2743

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

14

1504

Unincorporated – Rosewood

33

2566

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

34

2850

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

111

3303

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

720

1411

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

777

3843

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

11

541

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

27

10112

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

125

671

Unincorporated – Saugus

28

18065

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

6

1685

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

97

5404

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

181

2046

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1911

3227

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

14

1793

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

180

859

Unincorporated – Sun Village

170

2816

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

54

4167

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

13

784

Unincorporated – Val Verde

88

2659

Unincorporated – Valencia

48

1562

Unincorporated – Valinda

790

3380

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

151

1298

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

733

4541

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

455

2060

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

46

4832

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

407

4138

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1018

3781

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

8

615

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

48

1303

Unincorporated – Whittier

71

1876

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1510

4325

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

130

2157

–  Under Investigation

4231

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 12 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s  jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.