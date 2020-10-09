I-5 NB & SB Overnight Full Freeway Closures from Carmenita Rd. to Artesia Blvd.

Santa Fe Springs– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight full freeway closures of Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) southbound and northbound between Carmenita Road and Artesia Boulevard to shift traffic lanes to the east and place K-rail. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:
The night of Tuesday, October 13:
The night of Wednesday, October 14:
If necessary, the night of Thursday, October 15:
Detour: southbound traffic will be detoured off at Carmenita Rd. and directed back on to I-5 at Artesia Blvd. Northbound traffic will be detoured off at Artesia Blvd. and directed back on to I-5 at Carmenita Rd.
Alternate route: southbound I-605 to eastbound State Route 91 to southbound I-5. Or the reverse route for northbound traffic.
These closures will allow the contractor to shift all freeway lanes to the east to create work space to construct new freeway lanes and a new Artesia Boulevard off ramp. The Artesia Boulevard off ramp from southbound I-5 will close for one year beginning the morning of either Thursday, October 15 or Friday October 16, depending on the day of completion.
When the Artesia Boulevard off ramp closes, the new bi-directional South Firestone ramp connecting to the Valley View Ave. Bridge will open.
For more details go to: www.my5la.com/valley-view-avenue-interchange-project-oct-09-2020/
Watch for updates at: twitter.com/CaltransDist7
Powered by Facebook Comments