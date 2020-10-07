October 7, 2020 COVID Report: 30 New Deaths & 1,645 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,645 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. While today is the highest number of new cases in a single day reported since late August, it is not indicative of a trend. Public Health will continue monitoring the number of new cases reported closely along with other key indicators.

There are 696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. The number of daily hospitalizations has remained stable and under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

The 7-day average number of daily deaths has steadily declined from about 30 deaths a day at the end of August to about 15 deaths a day.

The County’s percent positivity or the percentage of total tests that are positive, has remained steady at a level close to 3% for several weeks. For comparison, the percent positivity was around 8% in July. We are hoping to continue to drive down this number. Percent positivity is used to understand the extent of community spread and is a helpful early indicator when spread begins to increase.

To date, Public Health has identified 277,445 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,709 deaths.

Yesterday, the State incorporated an additional metric to their Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Because most counties, including L.A. County, have significant differences in COVID-19 outcomes by race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, it is important to not only look at COVID-19 indicators across the entire county, but also to understand the experiences among different racial and ethnic groups and people who live in areas with unequal access to resources. The metric calculates the test positivity rate for those areas within counties that are less advantaged and compares this rate to the overall County test positivity rate. The goal is to have a reduction in disease transmission in all communities.

Currently L.A. County continues to be in Tier 1, the most restrictive tier, because the County’s adjusted case rate is 7.4 new cases per 100,000 people. Both test positivity rates meet the threshold for Tier 3; the overall test positivity rate is 2.8%, and the test positivity rate in our lowest-resourced areas is 4.6%.

African American/Black and Latino/Latinx residents and those who live in high poverty areas in the U.S. have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The County is focused on understanding and eliminating gaps in COVID-19 outcomes and routinely report on data by race and ethnicity as well as area poverty in order to understand what gaps exist and our progress closing the gaps.

The County has made progress in closing the gaps. At the end of September, death rates for all races and ethnicities are lower than they’ve been since the beginning of July. Latino/Latinx residents experience 3 times the rate of death when compared to White residents; this is a decline from Latino/Latinx residents experiencing 4 times higher than that of White residents during the July peak. Black residents have seen deaths fluctuate over time, and now are about equal to the mortality rates for Asians. The mortality rate among people living in areas with the highest levels of poverty remains 4 times that of people living in the lowest levels of poverty.

We need to continue to work hard to close these gaps by addressing the inequitable distribution of resources and opportunities that are essential for optimal health and well-being.

One example of efforts to address the needs of hard hit communities can be seen at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Public Health by the Community Healing and Trauma Prevention Center and their partners. The Healing Center, located in South Los Angeles, works with over 50 partners and offers the community wholistic free trauma education and prevention services. The Center provides free therapy support groups and classes that promote mental and physical health and wellness. The Healing Center moved many services online, and prioritized services that directly addressed the difficulties residents have been experiencing through this pandemic, in particular, toxic stress and feelings of being overwhelmed that comes with these very difficult times. Services include:

Food distribution 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month

Online therapy support classes

Online yoga & dance

Monthly forums and healing circles

The Healing Center is located at 11833 South Wilmington Ave. For more information call, 323-568-8100.

“When we look at these numbers each day, we know that so many across the county are experiencing profound grief because they have lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to you at this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As with all activities we do through the pandemic, it is always best to plan early and try to take the maximum amount of precautions. We are less than a month away from election day and we’re really lucky to take advantage of the fact that everyone gets a ballot by mail to fill out in the privacy of their own home and send in at no cost. This is one of the safest ways to cast your vote this November. If you prefer or need to go and vote at a voting site, the County voting sites will be implementing protocols to create as much safety as possible for voters and poll workers. If you’re a person with an underlying health condition, this is the time to think through how to reduce the risk to yourself and minimize your exposures by either using that mail-in ballot or going to one of the voting sites at a time when it’s not crowded.”

Public Health has updated the Health Officer Order to allow for outdoor dining at non-restaurant breweries and wineries serving a meal as long as the business follows all requirements for infection control and distancing that are detailed in our protocol. Indoor shopping malls are allowed to reopen today with occupancy limited to 25% capacity, and with all food courts and all common areas closed.

Of the 30 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Eighteen people who died had underlying health conditions including seven people over the age of 80, seven people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena and one death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,316 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 56 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 2,755,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 277445 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 262634 — Long Beach 12180 — Pasadena 2631 Deaths 6709 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6332 — Long Beach 249 — Pasadena 128 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4440 – 5 to 11 9566 – 12 to 17 11860 – 18 to 29 65243 – 30 to 49 89901 – 50 to 64 50652 – 65 to 79 20088 – over 80 9305 – Under Investigation 1579 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 132465 – Male 127106 – Other 139 – Under Investigation 2924 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 251 – Asian 8293 – Black 8025 – Hispanic/Latino 99746 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 775 – White 21546 – Other 27406 – Under Investigation 96592 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 22368 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 12 – Asian 919 – Black 617 – Hispanic/Latino 3248 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 22 – White 1462 – Other 36 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 191 915 City of Alhambra 1322 1524 City of Arcadia 541 937 City of Artesia 389 2316 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1596 3189 City of Baldwin Park 3117 4060 City of Bell 1656 4558 City of Bell Gardens 2054 4769 City of Bellflower 2459 3163 City of Beverly Hills 709 2054 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1657 1546 City of Calabasas 281 1155 City of Carson 1892 2016 City of Cerritos 593 1184 City of Claremont 407 1116 City of Commerce* 600 4591 City of Compton 4152 4156 City of Covina 1462 2982 City of Cudahy 1135 4662 City of Culver City 402 1008 City of Diamond Bar 568 988 City of Downey 4287 3752 City of Duarte 589 2675 City of El Monte 4509 3845 City of El Segundo 132 786 City of Gardena 1288 2101 City of Glendale 3963 1919 City of Glendora 1280 2426 City of Hawaiian Gardens 542 3693 City of Hawthorne 1996 2248 City of Hermosa Beach 228 1159 City of Hidden Hills 10 529 City of Huntington Park 3026 5087 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 2960 2606 City of Irwindale 72 4935 City of La Canada Flintridge 185 894 City of La Habra Heights 45 825 City of La Mirada 877 1768 City of La Puente 1584 3892 City of La Verne 511 1535 City of Lakewood 1342 1670 City of Lancaster* 3649 2258 City of Lawndale 650 1934 City of Lomita 243 1172 City of Lynwood* 3429 4759 City of Malibu 104 802 City of Manhattan Beach 373 1036 City of Maywood 1476 5262 City of Monrovia 779 2008 City of Montebello 2391 3714 City of Monterey Park 996 1600 City of Norwalk 3394 3154 City of Palmdale 4367 2747 City of Palos Verdes Estates 104 769 City of Paramount 2475 4418 City of Pico Rivera 2511 3906 City of Pomona 5702 3657 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 317 742 City of Redondo Beach 580 844 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 44 542 City of Rosemead 851 1537 City of San Dimas* 549 1591 City of San Fernando 992 4031 City of San Gabriel 664 1621 City of San Marino 93 700 City of Santa Clarita 3681 1670 City of Santa Fe Springs 585 3186 City of Santa Monica 922 997 City of Sierra Madre 78 710 City of Signal Hill 287 2433 City of South El Monte 823 3941 City of South Gate 4595 4681 City of South Pasadena 296 1136 City of Temple City 541 1484 City of Torrance 1485 995 City of Vernon 12 5742 City of Walnut 289 947 City of West Covina 2988 2761 City of West Hollywood 597 1616 City of Westlake Village 37 443 City of Whittier 2346 2683 Los Angeles 112826 2790 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 274 3341 Los Angeles – Alsace 384 3086 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 77 3078 Los Angeles – Arleta 1512 4399 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 242 1650 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 634 2037 Los Angeles – Bel Air 97 1151 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 136 1086 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 171 1298 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4401 5065 Los Angeles – Brentwood 303 979 Los Angeles – Brookside 4 688 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 134 1882 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1976 3027 Los Angeles – Carthay 224 1560 Los Angeles – Central 2215 5681 Los Angeles – Century City 120 938 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1529 4528 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 701 1891 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 83 905 Los Angeles – Chinatown 123 1533 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 309 2123 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 390 2574 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 312 2256 Los Angeles – Crestview 200 1759 Los Angeles – Del Rey 368 1229 Los Angeles – Downtown* 849 3086 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 690 1743 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 650 2219 Los Angeles – Echo Park 264 1852 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1293 3093 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 101 1768 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 273 2684 Los Angeles – Encino 648 1435 Los Angeles – Exposition 81 2435 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1377 3066 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 38 1056 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 318 3646 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2391 5040 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 727 2300 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 257 2388 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1266 2176 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 964 4483 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 243 1426 Los Angeles – Harbor City 512 1761 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1021 2342 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 25 1038 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 575 3188 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1668 4397 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1158 2393 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 459 3309 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1258 1843 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 310 1053 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 821 2877 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 262 3245 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1203 2327 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 86 1886 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1098 2602 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 578 4401 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 324 2127 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1107 3396 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 400 4984 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 507 1789 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 96 3064 Los Angeles – Longwood 122 2835 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 218 1009 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 197 2308 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 27 864 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 338 796 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 39 894 Los Angeles – Melrose 1995 2568 Los Angeles – Mid-city 286 1903 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 189 1051 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 841 3486 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 574 2377 Los Angeles – North Hills 1910 3102 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 4109 2714 Los Angeles – Northridge 1486 2129 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 136 639 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3622 4705 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 31 806 Los Angeles – Palms 564 1285 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3079 4092 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 113 832 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1838 4393 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 29 907 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 144 1315 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 406 1141 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 90 1372 Los Angeles – Regent Square 30 1079 Los Angeles – Reseda 2282 2978 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 119 2567 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 43 1017 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1984 2542 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 67 1508 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1138 1304 Los Angeles – Silverlake 647 1468 Los Angeles – South Carthay 128 1208 Los Angeles – South Park 2091 5508 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 156 3403 Los Angeles – Studio City 258 1150 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1728 3292 Los Angeles – Sunland 481 2357 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3444 4180 Los Angeles – Tarzana 712 2306 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1267 3209 Los Angeles – Thai Town 172 1753 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 110 1264 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 24 1838 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 22 1184 Los Angeles – Tujunga 545 1960 Los Angeles – University Hills 57 1662 Los Angeles – University Park 1173 4272 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 691 2302 Los Angeles – Valley Village 556 2249 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 3163 3394 Los Angeles – Venice 302 891 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 732 4256 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 350 4571 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1957 4752 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3108 5977 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 222 2643 Los Angeles – View Heights 46 1245 Los Angeles – Watts 1994 4673 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 127 2584 Los Angeles – West Adams 917 3319 Los Angeles – West Hills 562 1386 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 515 1368 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2411 4494 Los Angeles – Westchester 438 849 Los Angeles – Westlake 2445 4119 Los Angeles – Westwood 412 761 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2464 6820 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1827 3234 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1138 2268 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1309 2528 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 968 1422 Unincorporated – Acton 74 928 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 28 673 Unincorporated – Altadena 748 1715 Unincorporated – Anaverde 18 1194 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 95 1190 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1575 3711 Unincorporated – Athens Village 247 5044 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 305 4502 Unincorporated – Azusa 532 3341 Unincorporated – Bassett 675 4556 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 9 839 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 151 1954 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2101 7727 Unincorporated – Cerritos 22 3748 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 24 3419 Unincorporated – Covina 464 2759 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 321 2442 Unincorporated – Del Aire 77 1753 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 19 787 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 49 1966 Unincorporated – Duarte 156 3523 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 104 1965 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6515 5201 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 83 1296 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 693 4527 Unincorporated – East Whittier 96 1809 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 149 1695 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3546 5480 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 13 1970 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1082 1935 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 61 2426 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 8 729 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 40 2833 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 213 1076 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 6 888 Unincorporated – La Rambla 81 3904 Unincorporated – La Verne* 35 1716 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 100 1414 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 4 599 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 243 1870 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 714 3167 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 22 1256 Unincorporated – Littlerock 86 2139 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 14 1079 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 98 2746 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 76 808 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 83 2139 Unincorporated – Newhall 14 6364 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 19 1586 Unincorporated – North Whittier 217 2596 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 355 1477 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 33 5331 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 186 1441 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 74 2781 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 12 1289 Unincorporated – Rosewood 32 2488 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 33 2766 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 110 3273 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 710 1392 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 766 3788 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 27 10112 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 125 671 Unincorporated – Saugus 28 18065 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 6 1685 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 97 5404 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 181 2046 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1881 3176 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 14 1793 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 178 849 Unincorporated – Sun Village 168 2783 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 54 4167 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 13 784 Unincorporated – Val Verde 87 2629 Unincorporated – Valencia 48 1562 Unincorporated – Valinda 782 3346 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 150 1289 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 731 4528 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 454 2056 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 45 4727 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 403 4098 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1007 3740 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 8 615 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 47 1276 Unincorporated – Whittier 71 1876 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1499 4294 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 130 2157 – Under Investigation 4286

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 56 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

