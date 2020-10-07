Socialize

October 7, 2020 COVID Report: 30 New Deaths & 1,645 New Cases in Los Angeles County

covid atom

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,645 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. While today is the highest number of new cases in a single day reported since late August, it is not indicative of a trend. Public Health will continue monitoring the number of new cases reported closely along with other key indicators.

There are 696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.  The number of daily hospitalizations has remained stable and under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

The 7-day average number of daily deaths has steadily declined from about 30 deaths a day at the end of August to about 15 deaths a day.

The County’s percent positivity or the percentage of total tests that are positive, has remained steady at a level close to 3% for several weeks.  For comparison, the percent positivity was around 8% in July. We are hoping to continue to drive down this number. Percent positivity is used to understand the extent of community spread and is a helpful early indicator when spread begins to increase.

To date, Public Health has identified 277,445 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,709 deaths.

Yesterday, the State incorporated an additional metric to their Blueprint for a Safer Economy.  Because most counties, including L.A. County, have significant differences in COVID-19 outcomes by race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, it is important to not only look at COVID-19 indicators across the entire county, but also to understand the experiences among different racial and ethnic groups and people who live in areas with unequal access to resources.  The metric calculates the test positivity rate for those areas within counties that are less advantaged and compares this rate to the overall County test positivity rate.  The goal is to have a reduction in disease transmission in all communities.

Currently L.A. County continues to be in Tier 1, the most restrictive tier, because the County’s adjusted case rate is 7.4 new cases per 100,000 people. Both test positivity rates meet the threshold for Tier 3; the overall test positivity rate is 2.8%, and the test positivity rate in our lowest-resourced areas is 4.6%.

African American/Black and Latino/Latinx residents and those who live in high poverty areas in the U.S. have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The County is focused on understanding and eliminating gaps in COVID-19 outcomes and routinely report on data by race and ethnicity as well as area poverty in order to understand what gaps exist and our progress closing the gaps.

The County has made progress in closing the gaps. At the end of September, death rates for all races and ethnicities are lower than they’ve been since the beginning of July.  Latino/Latinx residents experience 3 times the rate of death when compared to White residents; this is a decline from Latino/Latinx residents experiencing 4 times higher than that of White residents during the July peak. Black residents have seen deaths fluctuate over time, and now are about equal to the mortality rates for Asians.  The mortality rate among people living in areas with the highest levels of poverty remains 4 times that of people living in the lowest levels of poverty.

We need to continue to work hard to close these gaps by addressing the inequitable distribution of resources and opportunities that are essential for optimal health and well-being.

One example of efforts to address the needs of hard hit communities can be seen at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Public Health by the Community Healing and Trauma Prevention Center and their partners.  The Healing Center, located in South Los Angeles, works with over 50 partners and offers the community wholistic free trauma education and prevention services.  The Center provides free therapy support groups and classes that promote mental and physical health and wellness. The Healing Center moved many services online, and prioritized services that directly addressed the difficulties residents have been experiencing through this pandemic, in particular, toxic stress and feelings of being overwhelmed that comes with these very difficult times.  Services include:

  • Food distribution 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month
  • Online therapy support classes
  • Online yoga & dance
  • Monthly forums and healing circles

The Healing Center is located at 11833 South Wilmington Ave. For more information call, 323-568-8100.

“When we look at these numbers each day, we know that so many across the county are experiencing profound grief because they have lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19.  Our hearts go out to you at this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As with all activities we do through the pandemic, it is always best to plan early and try to take the maximum amount of precautions. We are less than a month away from election day and we’re really lucky to take advantage of the fact that everyone gets a ballot by mail to fill out in the privacy of their own home and send in at no cost. This is one of the safest ways to cast your vote this November. If you prefer or need to go and vote at a voting site, the County voting sites will be implementing protocols to create as much safety as possible for voters and poll workers. If you’re a person with an underlying health condition, this is the time to think through how to reduce the risk to yourself and minimize your exposures by either using that mail-in ballot or going to one of the voting sites at a time when it’s not crowded.”

Public Health has updated the Health Officer Order to allow for outdoor dining at non-restaurant breweries and wineries serving a meal as long as the business follows all requirements for infection control and distancing that are detailed in our protocol.  Indoor shopping malls are allowed to reopen today with occupancy limited to 25% capacity, and with all food courts and all common areas closed.

Of the 30 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Eighteen people who died had underlying health conditions including seven people over the age of 80, seven people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena and one death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,316 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  Upon further investigation, 56 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 2,755,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

277445

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

262634

— Long Beach

12180

— Pasadena

2631

Deaths

6709

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6332

— Long Beach

249

— Pasadena

128

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

– 0 to 4

4440

– 5 to 11

9566

– 12 to 17

11860

– 18 to 29

65243

– 30 to 49

89901

– 50 to 64

50652

– 65 to 79

20088

–  over 80

9305

–  Under Investigation

1579

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

132465

–  Male

127106

–  Other

139

–  Under Investigation

2924

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

251

–  Asian

8293

–  Black

8025

–  Hispanic/Latino

99746

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

775

–  White

21546

–  Other

27406

–  Under Investigation

96592

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

22368

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

12

–  Asian

919

–  Black

617

–  Hispanic/Latino

3248

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

22

–  White

1462

–  Other

36

–  Under Investigation

16

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

191

915

City of Alhambra

1322

1524

City of Arcadia

541

937

City of Artesia

389

2316

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1596

3189

City of Baldwin Park

3117

4060

City of Bell

1656

4558

City of Bell Gardens

2054

4769

City of Bellflower

2459

3163

City of Beverly Hills

709

2054

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1657

1546

City of Calabasas

281

1155

City of Carson

1892

2016

City of Cerritos

593

1184

City of Claremont

407

1116

City of Commerce*

600

4591

City of Compton

4152

4156

City of Covina

1462

2982

City of Cudahy

1135

4662

City of Culver City

402

1008

City of Diamond Bar

568

988

City of Downey

4287

3752

City of Duarte

589

2675

City of El Monte

4509

3845

City of El Segundo

132

786

City of Gardena

1288

2101

City of Glendale

3963

1919

City of Glendora

1280

2426

City of Hawaiian Gardens

542

3693

City of Hawthorne

1996

2248

City of Hermosa Beach

228

1159

City of Hidden Hills

10

529

City of Huntington Park

3026

5087

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2960

2606

City of Irwindale

72

4935

City of La Canada Flintridge

185

894

City of La Habra Heights

45

825

City of La Mirada

877

1768

City of La Puente

1584

3892

City of La Verne

511

1535

City of Lakewood

1342

1670

City of Lancaster*

3649

2258

City of Lawndale

650

1934

City of Lomita

243

1172

City of Lynwood*

3429

4759

City of Malibu

104

802

City of Manhattan Beach

373

1036

City of Maywood

1476

5262

City of Monrovia

779

2008

City of Montebello

2391

3714

City of Monterey Park

996

1600

City of Norwalk

3394

3154

City of Palmdale

4367

2747

City of Palos Verdes Estates

104

769

City of Paramount

2475

4418

City of Pico Rivera

2511

3906

City of Pomona

5702

3657

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

317

742

City of Redondo Beach

580

844

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

44

542

City of Rosemead

851

1537

City of San Dimas*

549

1591

City of San Fernando

992

4031

City of San Gabriel

664

1621

City of San Marino

93

700

City of Santa Clarita

3681

1670

City of Santa Fe Springs

585

3186

City of Santa Monica

922

997

City of Sierra Madre

78

710

City of Signal Hill

287

2433

City of South El Monte

823

3941

City of South Gate

4595

4681

City of South Pasadena

296

1136

City of Temple City

541

1484

City of Torrance

1485

995

City of Vernon

12

5742

City of Walnut

289

947

City of West Covina

2988

2761

City of West Hollywood

597

1616

City of Westlake Village

37

443

City of Whittier

2346

2683

Los Angeles

112826

2790

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

274

3341

Los Angeles – Alsace

384

3086

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

77

3078

Los Angeles – Arleta

1512

4399

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

242

1650

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

634

2037

Los Angeles – Bel Air

97

1151

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

136

1086

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

171

1298

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4401

5065

Los Angeles – Brentwood

303

979

Los Angeles – Brookside

4

688

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

134

1882

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1976

3027

Los Angeles – Carthay

224

1560

Los Angeles – Central

2215

5681

Los Angeles – Century City

120

938

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1529

4528

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

701

1891

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

83

905

Los Angeles – Chinatown

123

1533

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

309

2123

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

390

2574

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

312

2256

Los Angeles – Crestview

200

1759

Los Angeles – Del Rey

368

1229

Los Angeles – Downtown*

849

3086

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

690

1743

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

650

2219

Los Angeles – Echo Park

264

1852

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1293

3093

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

101

1768

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

273

2684

Los Angeles – Encino

648

1435

Los Angeles – Exposition

81

2435

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1377

3066

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

38

1056

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

318

3646

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2391

5040

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

727

2300

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

257

2388

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1266

2176

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

964

4483

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

243

1426

Los Angeles – Harbor City

512

1761

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1021

2342

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

25

1038

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

575

3188

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1668

4397

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1158

2393

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

459

3309

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1258

1843

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

310

1053

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

821

2877

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

262

3245

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1203

2327

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

86

1886

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1098

2602

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

578

4401

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

324

2127

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1107

3396

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

400

4984

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

507

1789

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

96

3064

Los Angeles – Longwood

122

2835

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

218

1009

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

197

2308

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

27

864

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

338

796

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

39

894

Los Angeles – Melrose

1995

2568

Los Angeles – Mid-city

286

1903

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

189

1051

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

841

3486

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

574

2377

Los Angeles – North Hills

1910

3102

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

4109

2714

Los Angeles – Northridge

1486

2129

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

136

639

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3622

4705

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

31

806

Los Angeles – Palms

564

1285

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3079

4092

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

113

832

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1838

4393

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

29

907

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

144

1315

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

406

1141

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

90

1372

Los Angeles – Regent Square

30

1079

Los Angeles – Reseda

2282

2978

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

119

2567

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

43

1017

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1984

2542

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

67

1508

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1138

1304

Los Angeles – Silverlake

647

1468

Los Angeles – South Carthay

128

1208

Los Angeles – South Park

2091

5508

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

156

3403

Los Angeles – Studio City

258

1150

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1728

3292

Los Angeles – Sunland

481

2357

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3444

4180

Los Angeles – Tarzana

712

2306

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1267

3209

Los Angeles – Thai Town

172

1753

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

110

1264

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

24

1838

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

22

1184

Los Angeles – Tujunga

545

1960

Los Angeles – University Hills

57

1662

Los Angeles – University Park

1173

4272

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

691

2302

Los Angeles – Valley Village

556

2249

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

3163

3394

Los Angeles – Venice

302

891

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

732

4256

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

350

4571

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1957

4752

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3108

5977

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

222

2643

Los Angeles – View Heights

46

1245

Los Angeles – Watts

1994

4673

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

127

2584

Los Angeles – West Adams

917

3319

Los Angeles – West Hills

562

1386

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

515

1368

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2411

4494

Los Angeles – Westchester

438

849

Los Angeles – Westlake

2445

4119

Los Angeles – Westwood

412

761

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2464

6820

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1827

3234

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1138

2268

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1309

2528

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

968

1422

Unincorporated – Acton

74

928

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

28

673

Unincorporated – Altadena

748

1715

Unincorporated – Anaverde

18

1194

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

95

1190

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1575

3711

Unincorporated – Athens Village

247

5044

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

305

4502

Unincorporated – Azusa

532

3341

Unincorporated – Bassett

675

4556

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

9

839

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

151

1954

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2101

7727

Unincorporated – Cerritos

22

3748

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

24

3419

Unincorporated – Covina

464

2759

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

321

2442

Unincorporated – Del Aire

77

1753

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

19

787

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

49

1966

Unincorporated – Duarte

156

3523

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

104

1965

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6515

5201

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

83

1296

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

693

4527

Unincorporated – East Whittier

96

1809

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

149

1695

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3546

5480

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

13

1970

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1082

1935

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

61

2426

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

40

2833

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

213

1076

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

6

888

Unincorporated – La Rambla

81

3904

Unincorporated – La Verne*

35

1716

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

100

1414

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

4

599

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

243

1870

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

714

3167

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

22

1256

Unincorporated – Littlerock

86

2139

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

14

1079

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

98

2746

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

76

808

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

83

2139

Unincorporated – Newhall

14

6364

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

19

1586

Unincorporated – North Whittier

217

2596

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

355

1477

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

33

5331

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

186

1441

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

74

2781

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

12

1289

Unincorporated – Rosewood

32

2488

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

33

2766

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

110

3273

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

710

1392

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

766

3788

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

27

10112

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

125

671

Unincorporated – Saugus

28

18065

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

6

1685

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

97

5404

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

181

2046

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1881

3176

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

14

1793

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

178

849

Unincorporated – Sun Village

168

2783

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

54

4167

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

13

784

Unincorporated – Val Verde

87

2629

Unincorporated – Valencia

48

1562

Unincorporated – Valinda

782

3346

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

150

1289

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

731

4528

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

454

2056

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

45

4727

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

403

4098

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1007

3740

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

8

615

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

47

1276

Unincorporated – Whittier

71

1876

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1499

4294

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

130

2157

–  Under Investigation

4286

  These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 56 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s  jurisdiction.

  *  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.