LASD death investigation in Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation. The incident was reported Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at approximately 7:59 p.m., on the 2200 block of Alameda Street in Compton.

The female adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

