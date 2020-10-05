Socialize

October 5, 2020 COVID Report: 7 New Deaths & 472 New Cases in Los Angeles County

Public Health Highlights Infection Control and Distancing to Prevent COVID-19 Spread as Sectors Reopen

As sectors reopen in L.A. County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) highlights infection control and distancing as the best ways to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19, and cautions daily testing is not a substitute for these safety measures.

 

The most effective way to prevent transmission is always wearing a cloth face covering and keeping physical distance when around people you do not live with.  Gatherings of any kind, even with people you know who have no symptoms and have been tested, can still result in transmission of the virus to many people, especially when people are not diligent about wearing face coverings and keeping physical distance. 

 

Daily testing for the virus is not a substitute for infection control and distancing since it does not prevent someone from becoming infected and passing the virus along to others. Because of the virus’ long incubation period, even a person who has recently tested negative for the virus could be positive within hours of testing and can infect other people unknowingly.

 

Isolating when positive and quarantining when exposed are two other important tools in slowing the spread of COVID-19.  As a reminder, anyone who tests positive needs to isolate from others for at least 10 days, until symptoms have improved, and they are fever free for at least 24 hours. Any person that tests positive for COVID-19 may be able to infect others for up to 10 days after being diagnosed, even if the person never had symptoms or their symptoms have subsided, and anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 may have been able to infect others for at least 48 hours before they tested positive or before they showed any symptoms. 

 

The goal for everyone, including Public Health, businesses, and residents, is to reopen sectors in a way that does not result in more cases, illness, and deaths from COVID-19.  We are seeing in cities across the country and the world that with reopening often comes increases in transmission of the virus that ultimately requires sectors to close again for the safety of residents.

 

Today, Public Health has confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 274,942 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,654 deaths. The low number of new deaths and new cases reported today reflect a reporting lag from over the weekend.  Upon further investigation, 95 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

“Each day, we know that these numbers represent tragedy for the many who have lost a person they cared about to this virus.  Our deepest sympathies go out to all of you,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I join with all others in wishing the President, the First Lady, and their staff and colleagues a fast and complete recovery. And I extend these same wishes to all L.A. County residents who are sick from the coronavirus. It is the personal responsibility of everyone – businesses, institutions, and individuals – to protect ourselves and each other from further transmission of this dangerous virus. Compliance on everyone’s part is so important to reopening sectors and continuing to keep them open.  None of us want to move backward in our recovery, and this will require each business, school and resident to use every tool we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 in all settings and circumstances.”

 

Beginning today, Monday, October 5, schools can apply for a waiver to reopen their classrooms for in-person instruction for students in grades TK through 2.  To apply, schools must complete an online application available at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.  The application must be accompanied by letters of support from employees and parents. In addition to the application and letters of support, schools must also submit a completed Public Health K-12 Protocol Checklist to demonstrate that they are in compliance with all required infection control protocols. The program prioritizes the issuance of waivers to schools with higher percentages of students qualified for free/reduced meals and is capped at 30 schools per week. The review process will take 2-3 weeks and includes consultation with the California Department of Public Health.

 

The timeline for the re-opening of additional sectors are the following:

 

  • As of October 1, nail salons resumed indoor services at 25% capacity. Outdoor services should continue as much as possible.
  • As of today, October 5, cardrooms can reopen for outdoor operations only. Food and beverages may not be served at the tables. Face coverings are required.
  • On October 7, indoor shopping malls will be allowed to reopen with occupancy limited to 25% capacity; all food courts and all common areas remain closed.
  • Outside playgrounds can reopen at the discretion of cities and L.A. County Parks and Recreation. Face coverings and physical distancing are required.

Public Health continues consulting with County Counsel on the process for re-opening outdoor operations at breweries and wineries serving a meal.

 

All operators of businesses that are allowed to reopen are required to implement all Public Health protocols before reopening to ensure compliance and avoid citations, fines and possible closure. It is important that businesses protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible by following Public Health protocols and directives.

 

Public Health continues to support businesses in complying with the required protocols that make employees and the community as safe as possible, and offers to all businesses and employees the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certification Program.  This free training allows businesses and employees to learn about safety protocols and to self-certify that they have completed the training.  To date, 1,903 employers and 1,949 employees have completed the training. We want to thank everyone who has participated, and we encourage all businesses and employees to take advantage of this program.

 

Public Health’s compliance team continues to visit businesses across the County every day. While the inspectors’ goal is to assist businesses become compliant with requirements, they do continue to issue citations that result in fines and unfortunately closings to those who are unable or refuse to take the steps needed to protect their workforce and community.

 

Of the seven new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Five people who died had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 80 and two people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,265 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. 

 

Testing results are available for nearly 2,727,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.  There are 674 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.

  

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

274942

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

260271

 

— Long Beach

12053

 

— Pasadena

2618

 

Deaths

6654

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6281

 

— Long Beach

249

 

— Pasadena

124

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

4383

 

– 5 to 11

9447

 

– 12 to 17

11728

 

– 18 to 29

64683

 

– 30 to 49

89113

 

– 50 to 64

50196

 

– 65 to 79

19920

 

–  over 80

9234

 

–  Under Investigation

1567

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

131207

 

–  Male

126011

 

–  Other

138

 

–  Under Investigation

2915

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

248

 

–  Asian

8227

 

–  Black

7938

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

98896

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

764

 

–  White

21294

 

–  Other

27150

 

–  Under Investigation

95754

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

22154

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

12

 

–  Asian

913

 

–  Black

616

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3220

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

22

 

–  White

1448

 

–  Other

34

 

–  Under Investigation

16

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

187

895

City of Alhambra

1304

1504

City of Arcadia

527

912

City of Artesia

386

2298

City of Avalon

6

155

City of Azusa

1585

3167

City of Baldwin Park

3093

4029

City of Bell

1647

4533

City of Bell Gardens

2039

4734

City of Bellflower

2438

3136

City of Beverly Hills

704

2039

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1629

1520

City of Calabasas

279

1147

City of Carson

1875

1998

City of Cerritos

582

1162

City of Claremont

397

1088

City of Commerce*

599

4583

City of Compton

4122

4126

City of Covina

1453

2963

City of Cudahy

1127

4629

City of Culver City

396

993

City of Diamond Bar

562

977

City of Downey

4249

3719

City of Duarte

589

2675

City of El Monte

4462

3805

City of El Segundo

132

786

City of Gardena

1279

2086

City of Glendale

3905

1891

City of Glendora

1276

2418

City of Hawaiian Gardens

539

3673

City of Hawthorne

1980

2230

City of Hermosa Beach

225

1144

City of Hidden Hills

10

529

City of Huntington Park

3007

5055

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2947

2595

City of Irwindale

68

4661

City of La Canada Flintridge

185

894

City of La Habra Heights

45

825

City of La Mirada

871

1756

City of La Puente

1572

3863

City of La Verne

501

1505

City of Lakewood

1334

1660

City of Lancaster*

3590

2222

City of Lawndale

644

1916

City of Lomita

243

1172

City of Lynwood*

3409

4732

City of Malibu

104

802

City of Manhattan Beach

372

1033

City of Maywood

1468

5234

City of Monrovia

773

1992

City of Montebello

2374

3688

City of Monterey Park

990

1590

City of Norwalk

3355

3117

City of Palmdale

4297

2703

City of Palos Verdes Estates

103

762

City of Paramount

2460

4391

City of Pico Rivera

2481

3859

City of Pomona

5651

3624

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

316

739

City of Redondo Beach

571

831

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

44

542

City of Rosemead

848

1532

City of San Dimas*

545

1579

City of San Fernando

977

3970

City of San Gabriel

660

1612

City of San Marino

92

693

City of Santa Clarita

3618

1641

City of Santa Fe Springs

579

3153

City of Santa Monica

906

980

City of Sierra Madre

78

710

City of Signal Hill

286

2424

City of South El Monte

814

3898

City of South Gate

4564

4650

City of South Pasadena

293

1125

City of Temple City

541

1484

City of Torrance

1465

981

City of Vernon

12

5742

City of Walnut

283

927

City of West Covina

2968

2742

City of West Hollywood

585

1583

City of Westlake Village

34

407

City of Whittier

2318

2651

Los Angeles

111774

2764

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

272

3316

Los Angeles – Alsace

382

3070

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

77

3078

Los Angeles – Arleta

1498

4358

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

242

1650

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

627

2014

Los Angeles – Bel Air

96

1139

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

131

1046

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

168

1275

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4353

5010

Los Angeles – Brentwood

301

972

Los Angeles – Brookside

4

688

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

133

1868

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1956

2996

Los Angeles – Carthay

224

1560

Los Angeles – Central

2204

5652

Los Angeles – Century City

119

930

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1517

4493

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

694

1873

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

83

905

Los Angeles – Chinatown

122

1521

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

305

2096

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

385

2541

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

306

2213

Los Angeles – Crestview

198

1742

Los Angeles – Del Rey

367

1226

Los Angeles – Downtown*

842

3061

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

687

1735

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

648

2213

Los Angeles – Echo Park

263

1845

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1274

3047

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

99

1733

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

267

2625

Los Angeles – Encino

633

1401

Los Angeles – Exposition

81

2435

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1364

3037

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

37

1028

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

316

3623

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2376

5008

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

720

2278

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

257

2388

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1253

2153

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

956

4445

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

242

1420

Los Angeles – Harbor City

512

1761

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1012

2321

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

24

996

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

572

3172

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1661

4379

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1145

2366

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

452

3259

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1248

1828

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

307

1043

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

815

2856

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

255

3159

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1197

2316

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

84

1843

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1087

2575

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

573

4363

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

320

2100

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1099

3371

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

398

4960

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

503

1775

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

93

2968

Los Angeles – Longwood

118

2742

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

218

1009

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

196

2296

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

27

864

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

332

782

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

39

894

Los Angeles – Melrose

1975

2542

Los Angeles – Mid-city

285

1896

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

184

1023

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

815

3378

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

567

2348

Los Angeles – North Hills

1891

3071

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

4053

2677

Los Angeles – Northridge

1467

2102

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

135

634

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3585

4657

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

30

780

Los Angeles – Palms

559

1274

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3033

4031

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

112

825

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1834

4383

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

29

907

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

144

1315

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

398

1118

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

90

1372

Los Angeles – Regent Square

30

1079

Los Angeles – Reseda

2246

2931

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

119

2567

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1973

2528

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

67

1508

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1122

1286

Los Angeles – Silverlake

638

1447

Los Angeles – South Carthay

127

1199

Los Angeles – South Park

2073

5461

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

155

3381

Los Angeles – Studio City

256

1141

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1715

3268

Los Angeles – Sunland

475

2328

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3378

4100

Los Angeles – Tarzana

691

2238

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1264

3201

Los Angeles – Thai Town

169

1723

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

109

1252

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

24

1838

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

22

1184

Los Angeles – Tujunga

535

1924

Los Angeles – University Hills

56

1633

Los Angeles – University Park

1166

4247

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

685

2282

Los Angeles – Valley Village

542

2193

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

3118

3346

Los Angeles – Venice

300

885

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

727

4227

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

349

4558

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1937

4703

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3067

5898

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

220

2619

Los Angeles – View Heights

46

1245

Los Angeles – Watts

1980

4640

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

126

2564

Los Angeles – West Adams

910

3294

Los Angeles – West Hills

557

1374

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

513

1363

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2404

4481

Los Angeles – Westchester

432

837

Los Angeles – Westlake

2434

4101

Los Angeles – Westwood

405

748

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2439

6751

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1813

3210

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1129

2250

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1291

2493

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

952

1399

Unincorporated – Acton

73

916

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

28

673

Unincorporated – Altadena

744

1706

Unincorporated – Anaverde

17

1127

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

95

1190

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1564

3685

Unincorporated – Athens Village

245

5003

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

303

4472

Unincorporated – Azusa

525

3297

Unincorporated – Bassett

674

4549

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

9

839

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

146

1889

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2096

7708

Unincorporated – Cerritos

22

3748

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

23

3276

Unincorporated – Covina

462

2747

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

319

2427

Unincorporated – Del Aire

76

1730

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

19

787

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

49

1966

Unincorporated – Duarte

156

3523

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

103

1946

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6458

5155

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

83

1296

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

692

4521

Unincorporated – East Whittier

94

1772

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

149

1695

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3518

5437

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

13

1970

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1072

1917

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

60

2387

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

39

2762

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

209

1056

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

5

740

Unincorporated – La Rambla

80

3855

Unincorporated – La Verne*

34

1667

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

99

1400

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

4

599

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

241

1855

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

711

3154

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

20

1142

Unincorporated – Littlerock

85

2114

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

13

1002

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

95

2662

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

72

765

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

82

2113

Unincorporated – Newhall

14

6364

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

19

1586

Unincorporated – North Whittier

217

2596

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

353

1469

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

32

5170

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

184

1426

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

74

2781

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

11

1182

Unincorporated – Rosewood

32

2488

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

32

2682

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

110

3273

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

702

1376

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

756

3739

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

26

9738

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

121

650

Unincorporated – Saugus

28

18065

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

6

1685

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

94

5237

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

176

1989

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1862

3144

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

14

1793

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

175

835

Unincorporated – Sun Village

167

2767

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

53

4090

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

12

724

Unincorporated – Val Verde

85

2569

Unincorporated – Valencia

48

1562

Unincorporated – Valinda

769

3290

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

149

1281

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

726

4497

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

450

2037

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

45

4727

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

401

4077

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1001

3718

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

8

615

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

46

1249

Unincorporated – Whittier

70

1850

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1485

4253

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

129

2140

–  Under Investigation

4447

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 95 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the   proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

 

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

