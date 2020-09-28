Sept. 28, 2020 COVID Report: One New Death, 663 New Cases in L.A. County

L.A. County Sees Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Deaths Since March Likely Due to Weekend Reporting Lag
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed one new death and 663 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the lowest number of new deaths reported since March. However, Public Health cautions the decrease of new deaths and new cases reported today reflects, in part, a reporting lag from over the weekend.
To date, Public Health has identified 268,455 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,515 deaths. Upon further investigation, nine cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
People of all ages are at risk of being infected with COVID-19 and therefore at risk of becoming seriously ill.
There are 689 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 34% of these people are in the ICU. People under the age of 65 continue to make up an increasing proportion of people hospitalized with COVID-19 with nearly 70% of patients recently hospitalized. People between the ages of 18 and 29 years old represent the most significant increase in hospitalizations and now comprise over 10% of people who are hospitalized.
Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Hypertension and diabetes are the most common underlying health conditions among people who died from COVID-19. Neurologic conditions, cardiovascular disease and chronic renal disease are also common. Of the deaths reported by Public Health, 3,705 people had hypertension, 2,727 people had diabetes, 1,498 people had cardiovascular disease, 1,097 had chronic renal disease, and 1,025 people had neurologic conditions. Please note, each person may have multiple conditions. Public Health estimates as many as 20% to 30% of L.A. County residents, across all age groups, have an underlying health condition that puts them at higher risk for serious disease from COVID-19.
Public Health highlights smoking as a risk factor for serious illness from COVID-19 because smoking harms every system in the body and causes both cardiovascular disease and pulmonary disease. People who smoke are two to four times more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 (i.e. requiring hospitalization, being admitted to the ICU, needing mechanical ventilation, and dying) when compared to those who did not smoke. For those who are smoking or vaping, there are services available to help you quit. If you need help with quitting, you can reach out to the California Smokers’ Helpline at 1-800-NO-BUTTS or visit LAQuits.com.
“To the many people across our communities who are grieving a loved one or friend who has passed away from COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I’m sure we all know people with underlying health conditions, and we ourselves may have these fairly common health issues. These are people throughout our communities whose health conditions place them at greater risk for serious illness if they become infected with COVID-19, making it so important that we take collective responsibility to do our best to not transmit the virus. We are not helpless as we get ready for fall and winter. We have tools and strategies that we have been using to protect each other, and, when we use them, they work.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and flu season approaches, Public Health encourages everyone to protect themselves from the flu by getting the flu immunization. Everyone 6 months and older should be immunized against the flu. It is highly likely that both flu and COVID-19 will be present in L.A. County this year. It’s important to note that in the past, when we have experienced a severe flu season, L.A. County health care providers have sometimes reached capacity and needed to implement contingency plans to accommodate more patients, particularly at urgent care centers and emergency rooms. Getting immunized is important because it is safe and provides protection against the harmful effects of influenza; flu immunizations help keep people out of the hospital which will conserve hospital resources that could become strained with both influenza and COVID-19 circulating at the same time. You can get the flu immunization from your regular health care provider or local pharmacy. Flu immunizations are also provided at no-cost or low-cost at various locations throughout the County. For more information on where you can get immunized for the flu, visit: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,131 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.
Today’s reported COVID-19 death occurred in a person between the ages of 65 and 79 years old who did not have underlying health conditions.
Testing results are available for nearly 2,646,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Data Dashboard, Recovery Metrics, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
268455
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
254093
|
|
— Long Beach
|
11798
|
|
— Pasadena
|
2564
|
|
Deaths
|
6515
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
6148
|
|
— Long Beach
|
245
|
|
— Pasadena
|
122
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
4246
|
|
– 5 to 11
|
9205
|
|
– 12 to 17
|
11381
|
|
– 18 to 29
|
63163
|
|
– 30 to 49
|
87001
|
|
– 50 to 64
|
49055
|
|
– 65 to 79
|
19458
|
|
– over 80
|
9056
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
1528
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Female
|
128062
|
|
– Male
|
123018
|
|
– Other
|
136
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
2877
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
243
|
|
– Asian
|
8037
|
|
– Black
|
7745
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
96481
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
749
|
|
– White
|
20636
|
|
– Other
|
26912
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
93290
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
21007
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
12
|
|
– Asian
|
897
|
|
– Black
|
601
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
3141
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
21
|
|
– White
|
1427
|
|
– Other
|
32
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
17
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
161
|
771
|
City of Alhambra
|
1265
|
1459
|
City of Arcadia
|
504
|
873
|
City of Artesia
|
379
|
2257
|
City of Avalon
|
6
|
155
|
City of Azusa
|
1543
|
3084
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
3008
|
3918
|
City of Bell
|
1612
|
4437
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
1961
|
4553
|
City of Bellflower
|
2389
|
3073
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
691
|
2002
|
City of Bradbury
|
14
|
1310
|
City of Burbank
|
1565
|
1460
|
City of Calabasas
|
269
|
1106
|
City of Carson
|
1846
|
1967
|
City of Cerritos
|
569
|
1136
|
City of Claremont
|
384
|
1053
|
City of Commerce*
|
589
|
4507
|
City of Compton
|
4065
|
4069
|
City of Covina
|
1418
|
2892
|
City of Cudahy
|
1103
|
4530
|
City of Culver City
|
385
|
966
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
553
|
961
|
City of Downey
|
4134
|
3618
|
City of Duarte
|
571
|
2594
|
City of El Monte
|
4349
|
3709
|
City of El Segundo
|
131
|
780
|
City of Gardena
|
1249
|
2037
|
City of Glendale
|
3749
|
1816
|
City of Glendora
|
1258
|
2384
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
536
|
3652
|
City of Hawthorne
|
1942
|
2187
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
211
|
1073
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
7
|
370
|
City of Huntington Park
|
2952
|
4963
|
City of Industry
|
37
|
8467
|
City of Inglewood
|
2877
|
2533
|
City of Irwindale
|
68
|
4661
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
183
|
884
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
44
|
807
|
City of La Mirada
|
847
|
1708
|
City of La Puente
|
1505
|
3698
|
City of La Verne
|
467
|
1403
|
City of Lakewood
|
1289
|
1604
|
City of Lancaster*
|
3422
|
2118
|
City of Lawndale
|
634
|
1886
|
City of Lomita
|
240
|
1158
|
City of Lynwood*
|
3319
|
4607
|
City of Malibu
|
103
|
795
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
362
|
1006
|
City of Maywood
|
1442
|
5141
|
City of Monrovia
|
750
|
1933
|
City of Montebello
|
2319
|
3602
|
City of Monterey Park
|
970
|
1558
|
City of Norwalk
|
3290
|
3057
|
City of Palmdale
|
4123
|
2594
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
99
|
732
|
City of Paramount
|
2407
|
4296
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
2433
|
3785
|
City of Pomona
|
5521
|
3541
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
303
|
709
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
558
|
812
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
12
|
619
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
43
|
530
|
City of Rosemead
|
829
|
1498
|
City of San Dimas*
|
535
|
1550
|
City of San Fernando
|
937
|
3807
|
City of San Gabriel
|
639
|
1560
|
City of San Marino
|
90
|
678
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
3469
|
1574
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
567
|
3088
|
City of Santa Monica
|
876
|
948
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
76
|
692
|
City of Signal Hill
|
275
|
2331
|
City of South El Monte
|
797
|
3816
|
City of South Gate
|
4469
|
4553
|
City of South Pasadena
|
281
|
1079
|
City of Temple City
|
526
|
1443
|
City of Torrance
|
1434
|
961
|
City of Vernon
|
12
|
5742
|
City of Walnut
|
277
|
907
|
City of West Covina
|
2888
|
2668
|
City of West Hollywood
|
564
|
1526
|
City of Westlake Village
|
33
|
395
|
City of Whittier
|
2253
|
2577
|
Los Angeles
|
109066
|
2697
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
268
|
3267
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
370
|
2973
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
74
|
2958
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
1461
|
4251
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
240
|
1636
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
618
|
1986
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
92
|
1091
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
124
|
990
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
165
|
1253
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
4268
|
4912
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
295
|
953
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
3
|
516
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
131
|
1840
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
1905
|
2918
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
216
|
1504
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2176
|
5581
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
117
|
915
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1492
|
4419
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
675
|
1821
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
81
|
883
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
117
|
1459
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
299
|
2055
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
360
|
2376
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
301
|
2177
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
192
|
1689
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
353
|
1179
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
820
|
2981
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
659
|
1665
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
632
|
2158
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
252
|
1768
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1238
|
2961
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
97
|
1698
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
263
|
2586
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
609
|
1348
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
82
|
2465
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1335
|
2972
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
34
|
944
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
314
|
3601
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2308
|
4865
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
707
|
2237
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
250
|
2323
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1205
|
2071
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
946
|
4399
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
233
|
1367
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
497
|
1710
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
988
|
2266
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
22
|
913
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
559
|
3100
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1629
|
4294
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1098
|
2269
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
439
|
3165
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1212
|
1776
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
294
|
999
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
809
|
2835
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
256
|
3171
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1171
|
2265
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
83
|
1821
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
1038
|
2459
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
554
|
4218
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
317
|
2081
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1075
|
3298
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
397
|
4947
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
494
|
1743
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
92
|
2936
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
115
|
2672
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
213
|
986
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
193
|
2261
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
26
|
832
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
321
|
756
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
37
|
849
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
1931
|
2485
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
282
|
1876
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
181
|
1006
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
808
|
3349
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
554
|
2294
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
1828
|
2969
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
3916
|
2586
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1424
|
2040
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
129
|
606
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
3490
|
4534
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
29
|
754
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
550
|
1254
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
2943
|
3911
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
106
|
781
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
1801
|
4304
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
28
|
876
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
141
|
1288
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
376
|
1057
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
89
|
1357
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
30
|
1079
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
2173
|
2836
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
112
|
2416
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
39
|
922
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1941
|
2487
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
64
|
1441
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
1068
|
1224
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
624
|
1416
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
122
|
1151
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
2036
|
5363
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
153
|
3338
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
244
|
1087
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
1674
|
3190
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
456
|
2234
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
7
|
1082
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
3272
|
3971
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
671
|
2173
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1244
|
3151
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
159
|
1621
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
107
|
1229
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
23
|
1761
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
19
|
1023
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
519
|
1866
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
53
|
1546
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1164
|
4240
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
658
|
2192
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
523
|
2116
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
3014
|
3234
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
291
|
859
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
718
|
4174
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
341
|
4453
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
1917
|
4654
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
2996
|
5762
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
211
|
2512
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
45
|
1218
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
1937
|
4539
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
123
|
2503
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
896
|
3243
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
540
|
1332
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
501
|
1331
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2351
|
4383
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
420
|
814
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2405
|
4052
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
381
|
704
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2401
|
6646
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
1785
|
3160
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1112
|
2216
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1259
|
2431
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
919
|
1350
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
70
|
878
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
27
|
649
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
708
|
1623
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
16
|
1061
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
6
|
482
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
92
|
1153
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1544
|
3638
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
245
|
5003
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
300
|
4428
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
510
|
3203
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
656
|
4427
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
8
|
746
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
135
|
1747
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
2060
|
7576
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
17
|
2896
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
23
|
3276
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
448
|
2664
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
315
|
2397
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
76
|
1730
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
16
|
663
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
49
|
1966
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
149
|
3365
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
4
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
100
|
1890
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
6330
|
5053
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
81
|
1265
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
683
|
4462
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
90
|
1696
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
147
|
1672
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
6
|
4138
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
7
|
421
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
3443
|
5321
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
13
|
1970
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
1038
|
1856
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
59
|
2347
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
8
|
729
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
39
|
2762
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
203
|
1025
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
78
|
3759
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
34
|
1667
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
97
|
1372
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
4
|
599
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
234
|
1801
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
24
|
1461
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
700
|
3105
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
18
|
1028
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
85
|
2114
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
9
|
694
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
93
|
2606
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
3
|
342
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
71
|
754
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
81
|
2087
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
9
|
4091
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
18
|
1503
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
211
|
2524
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
340
|
1415
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
21
|
2494
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
3
|
483
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
24
|
1227
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
28
|
4523
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
16
|
826
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
179
|
1387
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
72
|
2706
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
8
|
859
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
31
|
2411
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
30
|
2515
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
109
|
3243
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
667
|
1307
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
733
|
3625
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
10
|
491
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
7
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
25
|
9363
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
115
|
618
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
27
|
17419
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
2
|
562
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
6
|
1319
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
89
|
4958
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
175
|
1978
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
1806
|
3050
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
13
|
1665
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
164
|
782
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
165
|
2734
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
53
|
4090
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
12
|
724
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
78
|
2357
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
47
|
1530
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
755
|
3230
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
143
|
1229
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
709
|
4392
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
5
|
331
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
443
|
2006
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
43
|
4517
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
387
|
3935
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
22
|
1619
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
983
|
3651
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
8
|
615
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
9
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
44
|
1195
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
68
|
1797
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
3
|
25000
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1451
|
4156
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
127
|
2107
|
– Under Investigation
|
4844
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 9 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
*Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
