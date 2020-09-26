September 26, 2020 COVID: 18 New Deaths, 1,236 New Cases in Los Angeles County

L.A. County has not yet experienced a significant surge in cases associated with the Labor Day holiday. For the week ending September 5, 2020, the average number of daily cases was 1,176; for the week ending today, September 25, 2020, the average number of cases was 1,074. While it is still possible to see additional cases associated with exposures related to the Labor Day holiday, it is unlikely that we will experience the same sharp increases in the number of cases we saw after the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays. This is likely due to the actions many businesses and individuals took over the September holiday, and continue to take, to limit transmission of the virus by adhering to the Health Officer Order, including avoiding gatherings and crowds.

However, our daily case numbers continue to indicate that there is still wide-spread community transmission of COVID-19 and younger people are driving new infections. Nearly 70% of the new cases reported today occurred among people under the age of 50 years old.

There are 715 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 29% of these people are in the ICU. The number of daily hospitalizations has remained under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

To date, Public Health has identified 266,988 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,504 deaths. Upon further investigation, 23 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

“Our hearts got out to the family and friends of those who have passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we enter the fall, I am hopeful that we can remain collectively committed to making progress by reducing the transmission of the virus. I do not think it is inevitable that we see a huge surge again this fall. Rather, I am convinced by our recent data and the actions taken by many, that we can do what is essential to slow the spread. I know it won’t be easy and it will require continued sacrifices and hardships. We cannot yet re-open every sector; we cannot yet host and attend gatherings and events; we cannot yet stop protecting those who are most vulnerable. I do believe, however, that we can continue a thoughtful and measured recovery that prioritizes making it as safe as possible for children to get back to school and adults back to work.”

Of the 18 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), six people that passed away were over the age of 80, seven people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Fifteen people had underlying health conditions including five people over the age of 80 years old, seven people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,120 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for more than 2,624,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

Please remember you could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick. And others can spread COVID-19 to you when they have no symptoms. The best way to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Always put six feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household, wear face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, and wash hands frequently.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Data Dashboard, Recovery Metrics, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 266988 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 252672 — Long Beach 11761 — Pasadena 2555 Deaths 6504 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6137 — Long Beach 245 — Pasadena 122 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4220 – 5 to 11 9121 – 12 to 17 11304 – 18 to 29 62804 – 30 to 49 86521 – 50 to 64 48798 – 65 to 79 19365 – over 80 9018 – Under Investigation 1521 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 127332 – Male 122331 – Other 134 – Under Investigation 2875 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 243 – Asian 8002 – Black 7715 – Hispanic/Latino 96053 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 747 – White 20518 – Other 26826 – Under Investigation 92568 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 20999 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 12 – Asian 896 – Black 601 – Hispanic/Latino 3136 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 21 – White 1422 – Other 32 – Under Investigation 17 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 161 771 City of Alhambra 1257 1449 City of Arcadia 500 866 City of Artesia 377 2245 City of Avalon 6 155 City of Azusa 1535 3068 City of Baldwin Park 2990 3895 City of Bell 1607 4423 City of Bell Gardens 1952 4532 City of Bellflower 2376 3057 City of Beverly Hills 688 1993 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1549 1445 City of Calabasas 269 1106 City of Carson 1836 1956 City of Cerritos 566 1130 City of Claremont 384 1053 City of Commerce* 588 4499 City of Compton 4052 4056 City of Covina 1411 2878 City of Cudahy 1097 4506 City of Culver City 384 963 City of Diamond Bar 550 956 City of Downey 4110 3597 City of Duarte 565 2566 City of El Monte 4335 3697 City of El Segundo 131 780 City of Gardena 1239 2021 City of Glendale 3710 1797 City of Glendora 1253 2375 City of Hawaiian Gardens 535 3645 City of Hawthorne 1936 2180 City of Hermosa Beach 210 1068 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2936 4936 City of Industry 37 8467 City of Inglewood 2864 2522 City of Irwindale 68 4661 City of La Canada Flintridge 183 884 City of La Habra Heights 44 807 City of La Mirada 846 1706 City of La Puente 1499 3683 City of La Verne 466 1400 City of Lakewood 1279 1592 City of Lancaster* 3396 2102 City of Lawndale 634 1886 City of Lomita 240 1158 City of Lynwood* 3296 4575 City of Malibu 102 787 City of Manhattan Beach 362 1006 City of Maywood 1435 5116 City of Monrovia 746 1923 City of Montebello 2305 3581 City of Monterey Park 960 1542 City of Norwalk 3266 3035 City of Palmdale 4094 2575 City of Palos Verdes Estates 99 732 City of Paramount 2383 4254 City of Pico Rivera 2427 3775 City of Pomona 5486 3518 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 302 706 City of Redondo Beach 553 805 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 43 530 City of Rosemead 825 1491 City of San Dimas* 533 1544 City of San Fernando 920 3738 City of San Gabriel 632 1543 City of San Marino 89 670 City of Santa Clarita 3437 1559 City of Santa Fe Springs 564 3071 City of Santa Monica 874 945 City of Sierra Madre 75 683 City of Signal Hill 273 2314 City of South El Monte 795 3807 City of South Gate 4458 4542 City of South Pasadena 281 1079 City of Temple City 526 1443 City of Torrance 1429 957 City of Vernon 12 5742 City of Walnut 276 904 City of West Covina 2868 2650 City of West Hollywood 561 1518 City of Westlake Village 33 395 City of Whittier 2247 2570 Los Angeles 108449 2681 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 268 3267 Los Angeles – Alsace 369 2965 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 74 2958 Los Angeles – Arleta 1455 4233 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 240 1636 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 617 1982 Los Angeles – Bel Air 90 1068 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 123 982 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 162 1230 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4252 4894 Los Angeles – Brentwood 294 950 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 131 1840 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1881 2881 Los Angeles – Carthay 216 1504 Los Angeles – Central 2171 5568 Los Angeles – Century City 117 915 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1490 4413 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 672 1813 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 80 872 Los Angeles – Chinatown 116 1446 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 298 2048 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 356 2349 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 301 2177 Los Angeles – Crestview 192 1689 Los Angeles – Del Rey 353 1179 Los Angeles – Downtown* 819 2977 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 654 1652 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 626 2137 Los Angeles – Echo Park 250 1754 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1229 2940 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 97 1698 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 262 2576 Los Angeles – Encino 605 1339 Los Angeles – Exposition 82 2465 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1328 2957 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 34 944 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 314 3601 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2302 4852 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 699 2212 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 249 2313 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1193 2050 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 946 4399 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 232 1362 Los Angeles – Harbor City 495 1703 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 982 2252 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 22 913 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 558 3094 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1613 4252 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1091 2255 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 439 3165 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1199 1757 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 292 992 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 803 2813 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 254 3146 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1167 2258 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 82 1799 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1034 2450 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 549 4180 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 316 2074 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1071 3286 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 395 4922 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 490 1729 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 92 2936 Los Angeles – Longwood 114 2649 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 211 976 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 191 2238 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 26 832 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 320 753 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 36 826 Los Angeles – Melrose 1916 2466 Los Angeles – Mid-city 282 1876 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 180 1001 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 790 3275 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 549 2274 Los Angeles – North Hills 1821 2957 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3885 2566 Los Angeles – Northridge 1413 2024 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 128 601 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3460 4495 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 29 754 Los Angeles – Palms 546 1244 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2914 3872 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 105 773 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1786 4268 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 28 876 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 142 1297 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 371 1042 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 89 1357 Los Angeles – Regent Square 30 1079 Los Angeles – Reseda 2156 2814 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 111 2394 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 39 922 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1937 2482 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 64 1441 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1062 1217 Los Angeles – Silverlake 620 1406 Los Angeles – South Carthay 122 1151 Los Angeles – South Park 2025 5334 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 150 3272 Los Angeles – Studio City 244 1087 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1659 3161 Los Angeles – Sunland 454 2225 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3252 3947 Los Angeles – Tarzana 667 2160 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1243 3148 Los Angeles – Thai Town 158 1611 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 107 1229 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 23 1761 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 518 1863 Los Angeles – University Hills 53 1546 Los Angeles – University Park 1164 4240 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 655 2182 Los Angeles – Valley Village 521 2108 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2989 3207 Los Angeles – Venice 291 859 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 718 4174 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 340 4440 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1913 4645 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2981 5733 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 211 2512 Los Angeles – View Heights 45 1218 Los Angeles – Watts 1933 4530 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 121 2462 Los Angeles – West Adams 895 3239 Los Angeles – West Hills 539 1329 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 501 1331 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2341 4364 Los Angeles – Westchester 415 804 Los Angeles – Westlake 2396 4037 Los Angeles – Westwood 375 693 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2389 6612 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1777 3146 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1110 2212 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1253 2420 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 907 1333 Unincorporated – Acton 70 878 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 27 649 Unincorporated – Altadena 703 1612 Unincorporated – Anaverde 16 1061 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 91 1140 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1538 3624 Unincorporated – Athens Village 244 4983 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 300 4428 Unincorporated – Azusa 508 3190 Unincorporated – Bassett 651 4394 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 8 746 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 134 1734 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2059 7572 Unincorporated – Cerritos 17 2896 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 446 2652 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 315 2397 Unincorporated – Del Aire 76 1730 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 16 663 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 49 1966 Unincorporated – Duarte 149 3365 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 99 1871 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6282 5015 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 80 1249 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 683 4462 Unincorporated – East Whittier 90 1696 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 147 1672 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3426 5295 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 13 1970 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1029 1840 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 59 2347 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 8 729 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 38 2691 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 204 1030 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 78 3759 Unincorporated – La Verne* 34 1667 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 96 1358 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 4 599 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 231 1778 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 697 3092 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 18 1028 Unincorporated – Littlerock 85 2114 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 9 694 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 93 2606 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 71 754 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 81 2087 Unincorporated – Newhall 8 3636 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 210 2512 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 336 1398 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 28 4523 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 179 1387 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 72 2706 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 31 2411 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 30 2515 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 108 3213 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 664 1301 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 726 3590 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 25 9363 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 114 612 Unincorporated – Saugus 27 17419 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 2 562 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 88 4903 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 175 1978 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1790 3023 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 164 782 Unincorporated – Sun Village 165 2734 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 53 4090 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 12 724 Unincorporated – Val Verde 76 2297 Unincorporated – Valencia 46 1497 Unincorporated – Valinda 750 3209 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 143 1229 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 703 4355 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 440 1992 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 384 3904 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 983 3651 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 8 615 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 44 1195 Unincorporated – Whittier 68 1797 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1449 4150 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 127 2107 – Under Investigation 4812

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 23 cases and 2 deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

