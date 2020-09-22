L. A. County Meets Tier 2 Criteria, Must Keep Numbers for Two Weeks Before Moving Tiers

Public Health Reports 40 New Deaths and 810 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 40 new deaths and 810 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 262,133 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,401 deaths.

Public Health is closely monitoring the number of daily hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Unlike the daily number of cases, which reflects the number of people tested in L.A. County, the number of hospitalizations is a stable indicator representing the number of people who are seriously ill from COVID-19. During the pandemic we have seen increases in the numbers of hospitalizations three to four weeks after an event where there was widespread transmission of COVID-19, including after holiday weekends or sector re-openings.

The County continues to see the number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations decline from the July 20 peak of a 3-day average of over 2,200 hospitalizations. There are 745 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 28% of these people are in the ICU. Even in the last month, since the end of August, there has been a significant decrease from an average of 1,200 daily hospitalizations to the average this past week of under 800 hospitalizations per day. We are hoping that we do not see an increase in the number of daily hospitalizations in the upcoming weeks associated with activities that occurred over the Labor Day holiday.

It is important for all L.A. County residents to remember that COVID-19 is responsible for many people becoming seriously ill. Throughout this pandemic thousands of people have had long hospital stays and many may still be feeling the effects of their sickness weeks or even months later. People of all ages have underlying health conditions, like asthma, heart disease, diabetes, and conditions that weaken a person’s immune system, and are at greater risk of having serious illness if infected with COVID-19. For this reason, it is crucial that all residents continue to assume the people around them may have an underlying health condition and to use all the tools we have for protecting others from the virus: keep physical distance of at least 6 feet and wear a cloth face covering whenever outside your home and around others; wash or sanitize hands frequently; get tested if you are having symptoms of COVID-19; isolate if you are positive for the virus; and quarantine if you have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

According to the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Los Angeles County has met the metric thresholds for Tier 2 (Substantial risk level). Per the State guidelines, Los Angeles County must continue to meet these metric thresholds for two consecutive weeks before moving into Tier 2. The State also announced that counties may now make their own determination to allow nail salons to resume indoor operations. Public Health will be consulting with the Board of Supervisors to determine the timing of adopting changes to the County Health Officer Order that would allow nail salons to resume modified indoor operations.

“Our hearts go out to all who are mourning loved ones and friends who have passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Public Health is heartened that Los Angeles County has met the thresholds that may allow us in the near future to move into Tier 2 of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. We plan to closely monitor our data to understand how effectively we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 after the Labor Day holiday and the impact of re-opening schools for high need students and re-opening hair salons for indoor operations. We thank Los Angeles County residents, workers, and businesses who have continued to take the steps needed to slow the spread, including wearing their face coverings, physically distancing, and not gathering with people outside their household.”

Of the 40 new deaths reported today, 15 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 12 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, four people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Twenty-seven people who died had underlying health conditions including eleven people over the age of 80, nine people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and three people between the ages of 30 to 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

Testing results are available for more than 2,563,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,022 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 123 cases and five deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 262133 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 248053 — Long Beach 11550 — Pasadena 2530 Deaths 6401 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6041 — Long Beach 238 — Pasadena 122 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4126 – 5 to 11 8924 – 12 to 17 11064 – 18 to 29 61634 – 30 to 49 85027 – 50 to 64 47908 – 65 to 79 19002 – over 80 8859 – Under Investigation 1509 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 124934 – Male 120152 – Other 130 – Under Investigation 2837 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 237 – Asian 7837 – Black 7545 – Hispanic/Latino 93931 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 740 – White 19966 – Other 26637 – Under Investigation 91160 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 19966 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 12 – Asian 880 – Black 591 – Hispanic/Latino 3087 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1397 – Other 35 – Under Investigation 19 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 158 757 City of Alhambra 1229 1417 City of Arcadia 479 829 City of Artesia 363 2161 City of Avalon 6 155 City of Azusa 1505 3008 City of Baldwin Park 2907 3787 City of Bell 1574 4332 City of Bell Gardens 1904 4421 City of Bellflower 2345 3017 City of Beverly Hills 667 1932 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1504 1403 City of Calabasas 262 1077 City of Carson 1818 1937 City of Cerritos 557 1113 City of Claremont 379 1039 City of Commerce* 574 4392 City of Compton 3988 3992 City of Covina 1368 2790 City of Cudahy 1073 4407 City of Culver City 383 961 City of Diamond Bar 544 946 City of Downey 4039 3535 City of Duarte 542 2462 City of El Monte 4281 3651 City of El Segundo 130 774 City of Gardena 1227 2001 City of Glendale 3593 1740 City of Glendora 1239 2348 City of Hawaiian Gardens 529 3605 City of Hawthorne 1921 2164 City of Hermosa Beach 206 1047 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2857 4803 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 2816 2479 City of Irwindale 69 4729 City of La Canada Flintridge 179 865 City of La Habra Heights 43 788 City of La Mirada 835 1684 City of La Puente 1473 3619 City of La Verne 460 1382 City of Lakewood 1259 1567 City of Lancaster* 3293 2038 City of Lawndale 628 1868 City of Lomita 239 1153 City of Lynwood* 3224 4475 City of Malibu 101 779 City of Manhattan Beach 354 983 City of Maywood 1419 5059 City of Monrovia 739 1905 City of Montebello 2274 3532 City of Monterey Park 948 1523 City of Norwalk 3202 2975 City of Palmdale 4024 2531 City of Palos Verdes Estates 96 710 City of Paramount 2356 4205 City of Pico Rivera 2396 3727 City of Pomona 5371 3444 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 297 695 City of Redondo Beach 550 801 City of Rolling Hills 11 567 City of Rolling Hills Estates 41 505 City of Rosemead 818 1478 City of San Dimas* 524 1518 City of San Fernando 903 3669 City of San Gabriel 625 1526 City of San Marino 87 655 City of Santa Clarita 3349 1519 City of Santa Fe Springs 558 3039 City of Santa Monica 854 924 City of Sierra Madre 73 664 City of Signal Hill 267 2263 City of South El Monte 787 3768 City of South Gate 4368 4450 City of South Pasadena 274 1052 City of Temple City 517 1418 City of Torrance 1405 941 City of Vernon 12 5742 City of Walnut 265 868 City of West Covina 2816 2602 City of West Hollywood 552 1494 City of Westlake Village 32 383 City of Whittier 2210 2528 Los Angeles 106404 2631 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 262 3194 Los Angeles – Alsace 364 2925 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 75 2998 Los Angeles – Arleta 1425 4146 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 235 1602 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 610 1960 Los Angeles – Bel Air 80 949 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 118 942 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 153 1161 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4200 4834 Los Angeles – Brentwood 289 934 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 129 1812 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1842 2821 Los Angeles – Carthay 208 1448 Los Angeles – Central 2139 5486 Los Angeles – Century City 114 891 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1477 4374 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 659 1778 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 70 763 Los Angeles – Chinatown 115 1434 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 291 2000 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 341 2250 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 297 2148 Los Angeles – Crestview 189 1663 Los Angeles – Del Rey 347 1159 Los Angeles – Downtown* 794 2887 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 642 1622 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 612 2090 Los Angeles – Echo Park 247 1733 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1207 2887 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 95 1663 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 255 2507 Los Angeles – Encino 580 1284 Los Angeles – Exposition 79 2375 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1300 2894 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 32 889 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 314 3601 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2267 4778 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 680 2152 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 240 2230 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1168 2007 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 936 4352 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 223 1309 Los Angeles – Harbor City 490 1686 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 974 2234 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 20 830 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 553 3066 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1598 4212 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1077 2226 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 429 3093 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1173 1719 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 289 982 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 785 2750 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 253 3134 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1139 2203 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 82 1799 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1000 2369 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 537 4089 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 312 2048 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1055 3236 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 392 4885 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 479 1690 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 87 2777 Los Angeles – Longwood 112 2602 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 207 958 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 190 2226 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 26 832 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 311 732 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 35 803 Los Angeles – Melrose 1874 2412 Los Angeles – Mid-city 281 1870 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 170 945 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 758 3142 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 544 2253 Los Angeles – North Hills 1789 2905 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3770 2490 Los Angeles – Northridge 1382 1980 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 125 587 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3390 4404 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 28 728 Los Angeles – Palms 537 1224 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2845 3781 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 104 766 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1756 4197 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 139 1270 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 360 1012 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 89 1357 Los Angeles – Regent Square 30 1079 Los Angeles – Reseda 2112 2757 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 111 2394 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 39 922 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1927 2469 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 61 1373 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1024 1174 Los Angeles – Silverlake 613 1391 Los Angeles – South Carthay 116 1095 Los Angeles – South Park 2011 5298 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 140 3054 Los Angeles – Studio City 239 1065 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1617 3081 Los Angeles – Sunland 434 2127 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3188 3869 Los Angeles – Tarzana 637 2063 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1219 3087 Los Angeles – Thai Town 157 1601 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 102 1172 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 23 1761 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 501 1802 Los Angeles – University Hills 52 1516 Los Angeles – University Park 1102 4014 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 623 2076 Los Angeles – Valley Village 509 2059 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2906 3118 Los Angeles – Venice 288 850 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 713 4145 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 334 4362 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1899 4611 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2944 5662 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 209 2488 Los Angeles – View Heights 45 1218 Los Angeles – Watts 1910 4476 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 119 2421 Los Angeles – West Adams 890 3221 Los Angeles – West Hills 527 1300 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 490 1302 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2319 4323 Los Angeles – Westchester 411 796 Los Angeles – Westlake 2377 4005 Los Angeles – Westwood 367 678 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2361 6535 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1749 3096 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1091 2175 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1235 2385 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 876 1287 Unincorporated – Acton 69 866 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 26 625 Unincorporated – Altadena 686 1573 Unincorporated – Anaverde 16 1061 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 87 1090 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1523 3588 Unincorporated – Athens Village 235 4799 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 290 4280 Unincorporated – Azusa 498 3128 Unincorporated – Bassett 632 4265 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 7 652 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 132 1708 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1943 7146 Unincorporated – Cerritos 17 2896 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 424 2521 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 305 2320 Unincorporated – Del Aire 76 1730 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 15 621 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 49 1966 Unincorporated – Duarte 147 3320 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 99 1871 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6175 4929 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 80 1249 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 671 4383 Unincorporated – East Whittier 87 1640 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 146 1661 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3387 5235 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 13 1970 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1009 1804 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 60 2387 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 7 638 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 37 2620 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 198 1000 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 78 3759 Unincorporated – La Verne* 34 1667 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 95 1344 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 3 449 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 223 1716 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 697 3092 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 18 1028 Unincorporated – Littlerock 84 2089 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 9 694 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 90 2522 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 69 733 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 80 2061 Unincorporated – Newhall 7 3182 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 205 2452 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 333 1385 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 27 4362 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 172 1333 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 72 2706 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 28 2177 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 28 2347 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 107 3184 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 653 1280 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 712 3521 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 25 9363 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 113 607 Unincorporated – Saugus 27 17419 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 87 4847 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 176 1989 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1740 2938 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 159 758 Unincorporated – Sun Village 161 2667 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 53 4090 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 12 724 Unincorporated – Val Verde 69 2085 Unincorporated – Valencia 42 1367 Unincorporated – Valinda 739 3162 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 142 1220 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 696 4311 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 434 1965 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 379 3854 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 22 1619 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 970 3603 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 44 1195 Unincorporated – Whittier 65 1718 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 2 16667 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1437 4116 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 124 2057 – Under Investigation 4943

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 123 cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

