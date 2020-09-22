Socialize

L. A. County Meets Tier 2 Criteria, Must Keep Numbers for Two Weeks Before Moving Tiers

COVID-19 cell

 

Public Health Reports 40 New Deaths and 810 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 40 new deaths and 810 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.  To date, Public Health has identified 262,133 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,401 deaths.

 

Public Health is closely monitoring the number of daily hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Unlike the daily number of cases, which reflects the number of people tested in L.A. County, the number of hospitalizations is a stable indicator representing the number of people who are seriously ill from COVID-19.  During the pandemic we have seen increases in the numbers of hospitalizations three to four weeks after an event where there was widespread transmission of COVID-19, including after holiday weekends or sector re-openings.

 

The County continues to see the number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations decline from the July 20 peak of a 3-day average of over 2,200 hospitalizations.  There are 745 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 28% of these people are in the ICU. Even in the last month, since the end of August, there has been a significant decrease from an average of 1,200 daily hospitalizations to the average this past week of under 800 hospitalizations per day.  We are hoping that we do not see an increase in the number of daily hospitalizations in the upcoming weeks associated with activities that occurred over the Labor Day holiday.

 

It is important for all L.A. County residents to remember that COVID-19 is responsible for many people becoming seriously ill.  Throughout this pandemic thousands of people have had long hospital stays and many may still be feeling the effects of their sickness weeks or even months later. People of all ages have underlying health conditions, like asthma, heart disease, diabetes, and conditions that weaken a person’s immune system, and are at greater risk of having serious illness if infected with COVID-19.  For this reason, it is crucial that all residents continue to assume the people around them may have an underlying health condition and to use all the tools we have for protecting others from the virus: keep physical distance of at least 6 feet and wear a cloth face covering whenever outside your home and around others; wash or sanitize hands frequently; get tested if you are having symptoms of COVID-19; isolate if you are positive for the virus; and quarantine if you have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

 

According to the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Los Angeles County has met the metric thresholds for Tier 2 (Substantial risk level). Per the State guidelines, Los Angeles County must continue to meet these metric thresholds for two consecutive weeks before moving into Tier 2. The State also announced that counties may now make their own determination to allow nail salons to resume indoor operations. Public Health will be consulting with the Board of Supervisors to determine the timing of adopting changes to the County Health Officer Order that would allow nail salons to resume modified indoor operations.

 

 

“Our hearts go out to all who are mourning loved ones and friends who have passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Public Health is heartened that Los Angeles County has met the thresholds that may allow us in the near future to move into Tier 2 of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. We plan to closely monitor our data to understand how effectively we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 after the Labor Day holiday and the impact of re-opening schools for high need students and re-opening hair salons for indoor operations. We thank Los Angeles County residents, workers, and businesses who have continued to take the steps needed to slow the spread, including wearing their face coverings, physically distancing, and not gathering with people outside their household.”

 

Of the 40 new deaths reported today, 15 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 12 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, four people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Twenty-seven people who died had underlying health conditions including eleven people over the age of 80, nine people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and four people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and three people between the ages of 30 to 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

 

Testing results are available for more than 2,563,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.  Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,022 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  Upon further investigation, 123 cases and five deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

262133

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

248053

— Long Beach

11550

— Pasadena

2530

Deaths

6401

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6041

— Long Beach

238

— Pasadena

122

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

– 0 to 4

4126

– 5 to 11

8924

– 12 to 17

11064

– 18 to 29

61634

– 30 to 49

85027

– 50 to 64

47908

– 65 to 79

19002

–  over 80

8859

–  Under Investigation

1509

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

124934

–  Male

120152

–  Other

130

–  Under Investigation

2837

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

237

–  Asian

7837

–  Black

7545

–  Hispanic/Latino

93931

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

740

–  White

19966

–  Other

26637

–  Under Investigation

91160

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

19966

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

12

–  Asian

880

–  Black

591

–  Hispanic/Latino

3087

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

–  White

1397

–  Other

35

–  Under Investigation

19

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

158

757

City of Alhambra

1229

1417

City of Arcadia

479

829

City of Artesia

363

2161

City of Avalon

6

155

City of Azusa

1505

3008

City of Baldwin Park

2907

3787

City of Bell

1574

4332

City of Bell Gardens

1904

4421

City of Bellflower

2345

3017

City of Beverly Hills

667

1932

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1504

1403

City of Calabasas

262

1077

City of Carson

1818

1937

City of Cerritos

557

1113

City of Claremont

379

1039

City of Commerce*

574

4392

City of Compton

3988

3992

City of Covina

1368

2790

City of Cudahy

1073

4407

City of Culver City

383

961

City of Diamond Bar

544

946

City of Downey

4039

3535

City of Duarte

542

2462

City of El Monte

4281

3651

City of El Segundo

130

774

City of Gardena

1227

2001

City of Glendale

3593

1740

City of Glendora

1239

2348

City of Hawaiian Gardens

529

3605

City of Hawthorne

1921

2164

City of Hermosa Beach

206

1047

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2857

4803

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2816

2479

City of Irwindale

69

4729

City of La Canada Flintridge

179

865

City of La Habra Heights

43

788

City of La Mirada

835

1684

City of La Puente

1473

3619

City of La Verne

460

1382

City of Lakewood

1259

1567

City of Lancaster*

3293

2038

City of Lawndale

628

1868

City of Lomita

239

1153

City of Lynwood*

3224

4475

City of Malibu

101

779

City of Manhattan Beach

354

983

City of Maywood

1419

5059

City of Monrovia

739

1905

City of Montebello

2274

3532

City of Monterey Park

948

1523

City of Norwalk

3202

2975

City of Palmdale

4024

2531

City of Palos Verdes Estates

96

710

City of Paramount

2356

4205

City of Pico Rivera

2396

3727

City of Pomona

5371

3444

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

297

695

City of Redondo Beach

550

801

City of Rolling Hills

11

567

City of Rolling Hills Estates

41

505

City of Rosemead

818

1478

City of San Dimas*

524

1518

City of San Fernando

903

3669

City of San Gabriel

625

1526

City of San Marino

87

655

City of Santa Clarita

3349

1519

City of Santa Fe Springs

558

3039

City of Santa Monica

854

924

City of Sierra Madre

73

664

City of Signal Hill

267

2263

City of South El Monte

787

3768

City of South Gate

4368

4450

City of South Pasadena

274

1052

City of Temple City

517

1418

City of Torrance

1405

941

City of Vernon

12

5742

City of Walnut

265

868

City of West Covina

2816

2602

City of West Hollywood

552

1494

City of Westlake Village

32

383

City of Whittier

2210

2528

Los Angeles

106404

2631

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

262

3194

Los Angeles – Alsace

364

2925

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

75

2998

Los Angeles – Arleta

1425

4146

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

235

1602

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

610

1960

Los Angeles – Bel Air

80

949

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

118

942

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

153

1161

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4200

4834

Los Angeles – Brentwood

289

934

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

129

1812

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1842

2821

Los Angeles – Carthay

208

1448

Los Angeles – Central

2139

5486

Los Angeles – Century City

114

891

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1477

4374

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

659

1778

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

70

763

Los Angeles – Chinatown

115

1434

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

291

2000

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

341

2250

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

297

2148

Los Angeles – Crestview

189

1663

Los Angeles – Del Rey

347

1159

Los Angeles – Downtown*

794

2887

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

642

1622

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

612

2090

Los Angeles – Echo Park

247

1733

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1207

2887

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

95

1663

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

255

2507

Los Angeles – Encino

580

1284

Los Angeles – Exposition

79

2375

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1300

2894

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

32

889

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

314

3601

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2267

4778

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

680

2152

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

240

2230

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1168

2007

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

936

4352

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

223

1309

Los Angeles – Harbor City

490

1686

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

974

2234

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

20

830

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

553

3066

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1598

4212

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1077

2226

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

429

3093

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1173

1719

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

289

982

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

785

2750

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

253

3134

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1139

2203

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

82

1799

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1000

2369

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

537

4089

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

312

2048

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1055

3236

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

392

4885

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

479

1690

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

87

2777

Los Angeles – Longwood

112

2602

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

207

958

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

190

2226

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

26

832

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

311

732

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

35

803

Los Angeles – Melrose

1874

2412

Los Angeles – Mid-city

281

1870

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

170

945

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

758

3142

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

544

2253

Los Angeles – North Hills

1789

2905

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3770

2490

Los Angeles – Northridge

1382

1980

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

125

587

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3390

4404

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

28

728

Los Angeles – Palms

537

1224

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2845

3781

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

104

766

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1756

4197

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

139

1270

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

360

1012

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

89

1357

Los Angeles – Regent Square

30

1079

Los Angeles – Reseda

2112

2757

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

111

2394

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1927

2469

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

61

1373

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1024

1174

Los Angeles – Silverlake

613

1391

Los Angeles – South Carthay

116

1095

Los Angeles – South Park

2011

5298

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

140

3054

Los Angeles – Studio City

239

1065

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1617

3081

Los Angeles – Sunland

434

2127

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3188

3869

Los Angeles – Tarzana

637

2063

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1219

3087

Los Angeles – Thai Town

157

1601

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

102

1172

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

23

1761

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

501

1802

Los Angeles – University Hills

52

1516

Los Angeles – University Park

1102

4014

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

623

2076

Los Angeles – Valley Village

509

2059

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2906

3118

Los Angeles – Venice

288

850

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

713

4145

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

334

4362

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1899

4611

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2944

5662

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

209

2488

Los Angeles – View Heights

45

1218

Los Angeles – Watts

1910

4476

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

119

2421

Los Angeles – West Adams

890

3221

Los Angeles – West Hills

527

1300

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

490

1302

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2319

4323

Los Angeles – Westchester

411

796

Los Angeles – Westlake

2377

4005

Los Angeles – Westwood

367

678

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2361

6535

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1749

3096

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1091

2175

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1235

2385

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

876

1287

Unincorporated – Acton

69

866

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

26

625

Unincorporated – Altadena

686

1573

Unincorporated – Anaverde

16

1061

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

87

1090

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1523

3588

Unincorporated – Athens Village

235

4799

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

290

4280

Unincorporated – Azusa

498

3128

Unincorporated – Bassett

632

4265

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

7

652

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

132

1708

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1943

7146

Unincorporated – Cerritos

17

2896

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

424

2521

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

305

2320

Unincorporated – Del Aire

76

1730

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

15

621

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

49

1966

Unincorporated – Duarte

147

3320

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

99

1871

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6175

4929

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

80

1249

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

671

4383

Unincorporated – East Whittier

87

1640

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

146

1661

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3387

5235

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

13

1970

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1009

1804

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

60

2387

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

7

638

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

37

2620

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

198

1000

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

78

3759

Unincorporated – La Verne*

34

1667

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

95

1344

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

3

449

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

223

1716

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

697

3092

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

18

1028

Unincorporated – Littlerock

84

2089

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

9

694

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

90

2522

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

69

733

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

80

2061

Unincorporated – Newhall

7

3182

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

205

2452

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

333

1385

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

27

4362

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

172

1333

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

72

2706

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

28

2177

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

28

2347

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

107

3184

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

653

1280

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

712

3521

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

25

9363

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

113

607

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

87

4847

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

176

1989

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1740

2938

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

159

758

Unincorporated – Sun Village

161

2667

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

53

4090

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

12

724

Unincorporated – Val Verde

69

2085

Unincorporated – Valencia

42

1367

Unincorporated – Valinda

739

3162

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

142

1220

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

696

4311

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

434

1965

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

379

3854

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

970

3603

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

44

1195

Unincorporated – Whittier

65

1718

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

2

16667

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1437

4116

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

124

2057

–  Under Investigation

4943

 

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 123 cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

