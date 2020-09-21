Socialize

16 Deaths and 652 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

covid atom

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 16 new deaths and 652 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.  To date, Public Health has identified 261,446 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,366 deaths. The number of cases and deaths reported today reflect a weekend reporting lag.

 

There is significant potential for transmission of COVID-19 at workplaces, making it critically important for employers to adhere to the workplace protocols that require infection control, distancing, masking, and appropriate PPE for all workers.  This is particularly important since after work, many of us go home to family members and other people we live with, some of whom may be at higher risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. 

 Public Health’s compliance team continues to visit businesses across the County every day. Inspectors review County reopening protocols with business owners and ensure they are familiar with all requirements related to disinfection, the use of face coverings, physical distancing, and any other specific required modifications and employee protections. Initial efforts of compliance inspections are focused on educating business owners and workers about how to stay safe but can result in citations for non-compliance where businesses are in violation of the Health Officer Order and protocols.

 

As a result of inspections conducted since August 30, 46 citations have been issued to 25 establishments. In some cases, these establishments were also closed because there were significant health and safety concerns or flagrant violations of the Health Officer Orders, including operating indoors in violation of the State and County Health Officer Orders.

 

Public Health has multiple ways for anonymous reporting of violations of Health Officer Orders and protocols in the workplace. Workers or employers can call the Environmental Health Customer Call Center at 888-700-9995, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., excluding holidays or can make a complaint and report violations online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Nearly two weeks ago, the County launched the Safety Compliance Certificate Program that allows businesses to complete an on-line training and self-certify that they are fully implementing the required COVID-19 Protocols to make their workplace as safe as possible for both employees and customers. A total of 663 businesses and 712 employees have taken the training and received the certificate. The training is free and is found on the Public Health website. As a reminder this training is not mandatory, and all businesses must still comply with required protocols. Businesses that complete the training can post the safety certificate.

 

 “For those who are mourning loved ones and friends who have passed away from COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Worker protections and safe workplaces are an essential part of slowing the spread of COIVD-19 and protecting the health of our communities, and I want to thank all the workplaces who have followed the requirements for opening that are laid out in the Health Officer Order, as well as the workplaces that have diligently reported outbreaks and taken the infection control steps to protect their workers. We are working with the Board of Supervisors to establish worker public health councils that help ensure employee safety, particularly among sectors experiencing high numbers of cases and/or outbreaks.”

 

Of the 16 new deaths reported today, eight people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, four people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Eleven people who died had underlying health conditions including eight people over the age of 80, two people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

 

Testing results are available for more than 2,552,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. There are 749 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 28% of these people are in the ICU.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.  Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,989 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  Upon further investigation, three cases and three deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. There has been a total of 89 deaths and a total of 14,977 positive cases among healthcare workers and first responders in Los Angeles County.  Sixty-eight percent of these cases occurred among women, 30% among men, and 2% among people who identify as another gender or the gender was not specified. Nearly 50% of healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 are Latino/Latinx, 15% are Asian, 11% are White, 7% are African American/Black, 1% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 1% identify with two or more races, 2.5% identify with another race, and race/ethnicity was unknown or unspecified for 13%.  Deaths and cases among healthcare workers surged in the early months of the pandemic before we knew about asymptomatic spread and when there were significant shortages of PPE.  There was an additional surge in cases and deaths following the July 4th holiday.  Since mid-July, cases and deaths among healthcare workers have been declining.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

261446

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

247421

— Long Beach

11503

— Pasadena

2522

Deaths

6366

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6007

— Long Beach

238

— Pasadena

121

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

– 0 to 4

4118

– 5 to 11

8903

– 12 to 17

11043

– 18 to 29

61483

– 30 to 49

84781

– 50 to 64

47778

– 65 to 79

18948

–  over 80

8850

–  Under Investigation

1517

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

124611

–  Male

119852

–  Other

121

–  Under Investigation

2837

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

236

–  Asian

7810

–  Black

7512

–  Hispanic/Latino

93576

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

737

–  White

19880

–  Other

26655

–  Under Investigation

91015

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

19595

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

11

–  Asian

875

–  Black

586

–  Hispanic/Latino

3072

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

–  White

1391

–  Other

34

–  Under Investigation

18

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

158

757

City of Alhambra

1225

1413

City of Arcadia

479

829

City of Artesia

361

2149

City of Avalon

6

155

City of Azusa

1498

2994

City of Baldwin Park

2892

3767

City of Bell

1563

4302

City of Bell Gardens

1896

4402

City of Bellflower

2345

3017

City of Beverly Hills

667

1932

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1489

1389

City of Calabasas

261

1073

City of Carson

1814

1933

City of Cerritos

556

1111

City of Claremont

379

1039

City of Commerce*

572

4377

City of Compton

3975

3979

City of Covina

1357

2768

City of Cudahy

1070

4395

City of Culver City

383

961

City of Diamond Bar

541

941

City of Downey

4026

3523

City of Duarte

542

2462

City of El Monte

4277

3647

City of El Segundo

130

774

City of Gardena

1225

1998

City of Glendale

3567

1727

City of Glendora

1235

2341

City of Hawaiian Gardens

529

3605

City of Hawthorne

1918

2160

City of Hermosa Beach

206

1047

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2853

4796

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2808

2472

City of Irwindale

69

4729

City of La Canada Flintridge

178

860

City of La Habra Heights

42

770

City of La Mirada

830

1673

City of La Puente

1467

3605

City of La Verne

458

1376

City of Lakewood

1257

1564

City of Lancaster*

3277

2028

City of Lawndale

624

1856

City of Lomita

239

1153

City of Lynwood*

3215

4462

City of Malibu

101

779

City of Manhattan Beach

354

983

City of Maywood

1419

5059

City of Monrovia

738

1902

City of Montebello

2269

3525

City of Monterey Park

945

1518

City of Norwalk

3191

2965

City of Palmdale

4003

2518

City of Palos Verdes Estates

95

703

City of Paramount

2348

4191

City of Pico Rivera

2389

3716

City of Pomona

5356

3435

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

293

685

City of Redondo Beach

546

795

City of Rolling Hills

11

567

City of Rolling Hills Estates

41

505

City of Rosemead

818

1478

City of San Dimas*

517

1498

City of San Fernando

898

3649

City of San Gabriel

626

1529

City of San Marino

87

655

City of Santa Clarita

3341

1516

City of Santa Fe Springs

555

3022

City of Santa Monica

853

923

City of Sierra Madre

73

664

City of Signal Hill

269

2280

City of South El Monte

785

3759

City of South Gate

4353

4435

City of South Pasadena

272

1044

City of Temple City

516

1415

City of Torrance

1402

939

City of Vernon

12

5742

City of Walnut

262

858

City of West Covina

2806

2593

City of West Hollywood

549

1486

City of Westlake Village

32

383

City of Whittier

2207

2524

Los Angeles

106208

2626

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

262

3194

Los Angeles – Alsace

364

2925

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

75

2998

Los Angeles – Arleta

1421

4134

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

235

1602

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

609

1957

Los Angeles – Bel Air

80

949

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

118

942

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

152

1154

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4198

4832

Los Angeles – Brentwood

288

930

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

128

1798

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1841

2820

Los Angeles – Carthay

208

1448

Los Angeles – Central

2134

5473

Los Angeles – Century City

114

891

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1473

4362

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

660

1781

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

69

752

Los Angeles – Chinatown

115

1434

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

291

2000

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

342

2257

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

296

2140

Los Angeles – Crestview

189

1663

Los Angeles – Del Rey

347

1159

Los Angeles – Downtown*

792

2879

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

640

1617

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

610

2083

Los Angeles – Echo Park

246

1726

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1205

2882

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

95

1663

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

254

2497

Los Angeles – Encino

574

1271

Los Angeles – Exposition

79

2375

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1297

2888

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

32

889

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

314

3601

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2263

4770

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

680

2152

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

240

2230

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1164

2000

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

935

4348

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

223

1309

Los Angeles – Harbor City

487

1675

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

970

2225

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

20

830

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

551

3055

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1595

4205

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1077

2226

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

428

3086

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1172

1717

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

283

961

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

785

2750

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

253

3134

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1140

2205

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

81

1777

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

995

2357

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

536

4081

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

312

2048

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1054

3233

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

390

4860

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

479

1690

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

86

2745

Los Angeles – Longwood

112

2602

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

206

953

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

191

2238

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

26

832

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

311

732

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

35

803

Los Angeles – Melrose

1872

2409

Los Angeles – Mid-city

281

1870

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

169

940

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

754

3126

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

544

2253

Los Angeles – North Hills

1788

2904

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3757

2481

Los Angeles – Northridge

1380

1977

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

124

582

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3389

4402

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

28

728

Los Angeles – Palms

534

1217

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2842

3777

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

104

766

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1754

4192

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

137

1251

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

358

1006

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

89

1357

Los Angeles – Regent Square

30

1079

Los Angeles – Reseda

2106

2749

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

111

2394

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1927

2469

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

61

1373

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1021

1170

Los Angeles – Silverlake

613

1391

Los Angeles – South Carthay

116

1095

Los Angeles – South Park

2011

5298

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

140

3054

Los Angeles – Studio City

240

1070

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1607

3062

Los Angeles – Sunland

434

2127

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3195

3878

Los Angeles – Tarzana

634

2053

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1216

3080

Los Angeles – Thai Town

157

1601

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

102

1172

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

23

1761

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

500

1798

Los Angeles – University Hills

52

1516

Los Angeles – University Park

1088

3963

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

619

2062

Los Angeles – Valley Village

504

2039

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2902

3114

Los Angeles – Venice

288

850

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

713

4145

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

334

4362

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1898

4608

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2943

5660

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

208

2476

Los Angeles – View Heights

45

1218

Los Angeles – Watts

1914

4485

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

119

2421

Los Angeles – West Adams

888

3214

Los Angeles – West Hills

526

1297

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

492

1307

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2312

4310

Los Angeles – Westchester

411

796

Los Angeles – Westlake

2368

3990

Los Angeles – Westwood

366

676

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2360

6532

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1745

3089

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1090

2173

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1228

2371

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

870

1278

Unincorporated – Acton

68

853

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

26

625

Unincorporated – Altadena

684

1568

Unincorporated – Anaverde

16

1061

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

87

1090

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1518

3577

Unincorporated – Athens Village

235

4799

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

290

4280

Unincorporated – Azusa

497

3121

Unincorporated – Bassett

626

4225

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

130

1682

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1937

7124

Unincorporated – Cerritos

17

2896

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

422

2509

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

305

2320

Unincorporated – Del Aire

75

1707

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

15

621

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

47

1885

Unincorporated – Duarte

147

3320

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

99

1871

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6161

4918

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

80

1249

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

670

4377

Unincorporated – East Whittier

86

1621

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

146

1661

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3380

5224

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

12

1818

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1003

1793

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

60

2387

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

7

638

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

37

2620

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

198

1000

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

77

3711

Unincorporated – La Verne*

34

1667

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

95

1344

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

3

449

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

222

1708

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

697

3092

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

18

1028

Unincorporated – Littlerock

84

2089

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

9

694

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

90

2522

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

68

723

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

80

2061

Unincorporated – Newhall

7

3182

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

205

2452

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

330

1373

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

26

4200

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

172

1333

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

72

2706

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

28

2177

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

28

2347

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

106

3154

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

650

1274

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

705

3486

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

25

9363

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

113

607

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

86

4791

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

176

1989

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1733

2926

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

159

758

Unincorporated – Sun Village

160

2651

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

53

4090

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

12

724

Unincorporated – Val Verde

69

2085

Unincorporated – Valencia

42

1367

Unincorporated – Valinda

737

3153

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

142

1220

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

697

4318

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

425

1924

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

379

3854

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

22

1619

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

964

3580

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

44

1195

Unincorporated – Whittier

65

1718

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

2

16667

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1434

4107

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

122

2024

–  Under Investigation

4967

 

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Three cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

