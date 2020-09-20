BOBCAT FIRE EVACUATION WARNING

An evacuation warning has been issued for the residents in the following areas:

North of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Rd .

South of Mount Emma Rd.

East of Angeles Forest Highway.

West of Pacifico Mountain

Due to the current fire danger, all residents shall be prepared to evacuate the above listed areas for their safety, and the safety of their loved ones. By following Ready, Set Go! guidelines, residents should observe evacuation orders by quickly and safely leaving the area for designated evacuation sites, or to family or friends outside the fire area. For assistance with evacuation accommodations please call the Red Cross at (800) 675-5799.

DO NOT WAIT UNTIL IT IS TOO LATE! If you have not already done so, gather your family, pets, important papers, medications, and any emergency supplies, and be prepared to evacuate the area if ordered. If your family must split up, determine a designated meeting place to account for every member.

Accommodations for 300 large animals (horses and cattle) are available at Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

For more information please call the Fire Information line at (626) 574-5208.

Visit Ready, Set, Go! at fire.lacounty.gov/rsg/

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments