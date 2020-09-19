La Mirada Joins in Food Pop-Up Pantry

LA MIRADA FOURSQUARE CHURCH, the City of Brea, Brea Olinda Unified School District, Brea Chamber of Commerce and 14 local churches of neighboring communities gathered together for a food distribution last Saturday.

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

The first Saturday morning in September, two trucks, a cargo van from Living Hope Community Church and six teammates, joined at La Mirada Foursquare Church to load and reload 120 boxes of fresh produce to be delivered to the Brea community.

The City of Brea, Brea Olinda Unified School District, Brea Chamber of Commerce and 14 local churches of neighboring communities gathered together to be a blessing in those in need during these unprecedented times.

Feed Brea’s Operation Director Jennifer Rodriguez from The Cause Church was thrilled with the numerous organizations that add to the pop up, “we have hundreds of cars and families coming to us, but the amazing part of all of this … are our volunteers. Dozens of people and churches have contacted us to help spread love and hope, by donating their time for our pop up food distribution.”

The organization gave out 2,015 boxes of groceries that went to 976 families and all distributed by 82 volunteers from Brea and La Mirada, Rodriquez also gave a big shout out to Brea Police for helping with the flow of traffic.

The food distribution will continue every Saturday during September at the Brea Olinda High School. For more information contact f[email protected]

