WEAR A MASK: 24 New Deaths, 733 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 24 new deaths and 733 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. The lower number of cases today reflect a weekend reporting lag and reduced testing due to poor air quality.

Actions that increase transmission and actions that decrease transmission of COVID-19 have a ripple effect among all County residents. As a result of the Safer at Home Order, when people were asked to stay home unless they needed to access essential services and when schools and many businesses were closed for in-person services, the number of cases remained fairly steady at 1,000 or less new cases per day.

As recreational activities and businesses reopened, starting May 8, and as people were exposed to more non-household members when out, whether at work, while shopping, while protesting, and/or while celebrating Memorial Day and Independence Day, the County saw cases, and as a result hospitalizations and deaths, increase and spike in an alarming manner in mid-July.

After re-closing some businesses, and moving other business operations outdoors, the County’s case numbers decreased significantly, and we are back to consistently slowing the spread.

To date, Public Health has identified 254,656 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,231 deaths.

RELATED :

“Tens of thousands of people are facing a future without someone they love because that person has passed away from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to all of you who are grieving, and again we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Slowing the spread of the virus has required us to work together in ways that we really haven’t needed to do before – from our government agencies to our community organizations and institutions, from our businesses to each and every resident in our community – so many have taken and continue to take actions to protect themselves and to protect other people. This pandemic is frustrating and heartbreaking – and not the least of it is that we desperately want to go back to living our lives the way they were before. Unfortunately, as we have already experienced, doing so creates illness and devastation for many, including people who are very vulnerable. For this reason, I am extraordinarily grateful to everyone that is doing what is right during a pandemic and being part of the solution to drive down transmission so that we can get children back to schools and people back to work.”

Currently, there are 775 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 35% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Throughout this pandemic thousands of people have had long hospital stays and many more have become sick and may still be feeling the effects of their sickness weeks or even months later.

Testing results are available for more than 2,459,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive. Testing capacity across the County remains high. Public Health encourages residents to get tested if:

You are having symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.

If you think there is a chance you were exposed to COVID-19 because you were working, especially in essential services, in a place where you are frequently exposed to other people.

If you live in a place where you share living spaces with other people who may be positive for COVID-19.

If you have been in a crowd or gathering where people were close together and not wearing face coverings and/or keeping their distance.

By finding out if you are positive, even if you have no symptoms yet, you can quickly isolate and prevent other people from becoming infected.

RELATED:

Of the 24 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and 10 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Eighteen people who died had underlying health conditions including six people over the age of 80, four people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and eight people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,859 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 62 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Over the next six weeks, Public Health will be working with schools across the County that are re-opening for services to a limited number of cohorted students with high need for in-person support. To date, Public Health has received 59 applications from schools to reopen. Public Health will be posting, weekly, the list of schools who have submitted applications, and schools can expect that our public team of specialists will be in touch to provide technical assistance.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 254656 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 241010 — Long Beach 11170 — Pasadena 2476 Deaths 6231 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5877 — Long Beach 234 — Pasadena 120 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3980 – 5 to 11 8644 – 12 to 17 10702 – 18 to 29 59861 – 30 to 49 82688 – 50 to 64 46523 – 65 to 79 18483 – over 80 8670 – Under Investigation 1459 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 121345 – Male 116744 – Other 119 – Under Investigation 2802 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 222 – Asian 7591 – Black 7262 – Hispanic/Latino 90193 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 716 – White 19126 – Other 26581 – Under Investigation 89319 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 18289 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 11 – Asian 855 – Black 573 – Hispanic/Latino 2997 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17 – White 1374 – Other 32 – Under Investigation 18 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 155 742 City of Alhambra 1204 1388 City of Arcadia 465 805 City of Artesia 347 2066 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1470 2938 City of Baldwin Park 2813 3664 City of Bell 1518 4178 City of Bell Gardens 1840 4272 City of Bellflower 2283 2937 City of Beverly Hills 647 1874 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1411 1316 City of Calabasas 251 1032 City of Carson 1776 1892 City of Cerritos 541 1081 City of Claremont 363 995 City of Commerce* 550 4208 City of Compton 3881 3885 City of Covina 1331 2715 City of Cudahy 1058 4346 City of Culver City 374 938 City of Diamond Bar 521 906 City of Downey 3905 3418 City of Duarte 529 2403 City of El Monte 4200 3582 City of El Segundo 128 763 City of Gardena 1205 1965 City of Glendale 3393 1643 City of Glendora 1209 2291 City of Hawaiian Gardens 516 3516 City of Hawthorne 1881 2119 City of Hermosa Beach 201 1022 City of Hidden Hills 6 317 City of Huntington Park 2776 4667 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 2766 2435 City of Irwindale 68 4661 City of La Canada Flintridge 173 836 City of La Habra Heights 40 733 City of La Mirada 810 1633 City of La Puente 1440 3538 City of La Verne 442 1328 City of Lakewood 1218 1516 City of Lancaster* 3134 1940 City of Lawndale 612 1821 City of Lomita 236 1139 City of Lynwood* 3133 4349 City of Malibu 101 779 City of Manhattan Beach 343 953 City of Maywood 1390 4956 City of Monrovia 719 1853 City of Montebello 2212 3436 City of Monterey Park 930 1494 City of Norwalk 3105 2885 City of Palmdale 3870 2434 City of Palos Verdes Estates 92 680 City of Paramount 2302 4109 City of Pico Rivera 2315 3601 City of Pomona 5233 3356 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 285 667 City of Redondo Beach 534 777 City of Rolling Hills 11 567 City of Rolling Hills Estates 40 493 City of Rosemead 799 1444 City of San Dimas* 497 1440 City of San Fernando 864 3510 City of San Gabriel 614 1499 City of San Marino 85 640 City of Santa Clarita 3208 1455 City of Santa Fe Springs 535 2913 City of Santa Monica 833 901 City of Sierra Madre 71 646 City of Signal Hill 264 2238 City of South El Monte 770 3687 City of South Gate 4246 4326 City of South Pasadena 264 1013 City of Temple City 511 1402 City of Torrance 1367 916 City of Vernon 10 4785 City of Walnut 252 825 City of West Covina 2743 2534 City of West Hollywood 529 1432 City of Westlake Village 31 371 City of Whittier 2147 2456 Los Angeles 103501 2559 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 257 3133 Los Angeles – Alsace 352 2828 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 74 2958 Los Angeles – Arleta 1388 4038 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 229 1561 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 604 1941 Los Angeles – Bel Air 79 937 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 111 886 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 147 1116 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4126 4749 Los Angeles – Brentwood 277 895 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 122 1713 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1787 2737 Los Angeles – Carthay 202 1406 Los Angeles – Central 2097 5378 Los Angeles – Century City 111 868 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1453 4303 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 635 1713 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 68 741 Los Angeles – Chinatown 110 1371 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 289 1986 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 305 2013 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 290 2097 Los Angeles – Crestview 185 1627 Los Angeles – Del Rey 335 1119 Los Angeles – Downtown* 767 2788 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 631 1594 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 591 2018 Los Angeles – Echo Park 227 1592 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1173 2806 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 94 1646 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 252 2478 Los Angeles – Encino 551 1220 Los Angeles – Exposition 75 2255 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1270 2827 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 30 833 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 311 3566 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2210 4658 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 668 2114 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 231 2146 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1130 1942 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 910 4232 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 215 1262 Los Angeles – Harbor City 470 1617 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 951 2181 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 19 789 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 544 3016 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1562 4118 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1052 2174 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 419 3021 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1139 1669 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 276 938 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 765 2680 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 252 3122 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1118 2163 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 80 1755 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 965 2286 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 528 4020 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 297 1949 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1034 3172 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 385 4798 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 471 1662 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 78 2490 Los Angeles – Longwood 112 2602 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 198 916 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 191 2238 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 26 832 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 305 718 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 31 711 Los Angeles – Melrose 1825 2349 Los Angeles – Mid-city 272 1810 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 167 929 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 735 3047 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 528 2187 Los Angeles – North Hills 1742 2829 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3601 2378 Los Angeles – Northridge 1337 1916 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 120 564 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3280 4261 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 26 676 Los Angeles – Palms 523 1192 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2758 3665 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 99 729 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1727 4127 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 132 1206 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 351 986 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 87 1326 Los Angeles – Regent Square 30 1079 Los Angeles – Reseda 2065 2695 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 110 2373 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 39 922 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1899 2433 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 58 1306 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 994 1139 Los Angeles – Silverlake 601 1363 Los Angeles – South Carthay 108 1019 Los Angeles – South Park 1981 5219 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 135 2945 Los Angeles – Studio City 233 1038 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1533 2921 Los Angeles – Sunland 431 2112 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3111 3776 Los Angeles – Tarzana 600 1943 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1202 3044 Los Angeles – Thai Town 158 1611 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 98 1126 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 22 1685 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 468 1683 Los Angeles – University Hills 51 1487 Los Angeles – University Park 1037 3777 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 596 1986 Los Angeles – Valley Village 490 1982 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2814 3020 Los Angeles – Venice 275 812 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 701 4076 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 329 4297 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1858 4511 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2887 5552 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 206 2453 Los Angeles – View Heights 43 1164 Los Angeles – Watts 1878 4401 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 120 2442 Los Angeles – West Adams 861 3116 Los Angeles – West Hills 514 1268 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 483 1283 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2254 4202 Los Angeles – Westchester 402 779 Los Angeles – Westlake 2316 3902 Los Angeles – Westwood 345 638 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2315 6408 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1704 3017 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1066 2125 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1180 2279 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 841 1236 Unincorporated – Acton 65 815 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 25 601 Unincorporated – Altadena 666 1527 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 85 1065 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1485 3499 Unincorporated – Athens Village 219 4472 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 281 4148 Unincorporated – Azusa 475 2983 Unincorporated – Bassett 606 4090 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 122 1579 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1922 7069 Unincorporated – Cerritos 16 2726 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 411 2444 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 297 2260 Unincorporated – Del Aire 72 1639 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 12 497 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 44 1765 Unincorporated – Duarte 140 3162 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 98 1852 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6016 4802 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 77 1203 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 661 4318 Unincorporated – East Whittier 80 1508 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 144 1638 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3300 5100 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 12 1818 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 977 1747 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 60 2387 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 7 638 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 34 2408 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 185 934 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 77 3711 Unincorporated – La Verne* 33 1618 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 94 1329 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 210 1616 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 681 3021 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 17 971 Unincorporated – Littlerock 83 2064 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 83 2326 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 68 723 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 80 2061 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 203 2428 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 323 1344 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 23 1176 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 26 4200 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 15 774 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 157 1216 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 71 2668 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 28 2177 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 21 1760 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 103 3065 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 642 1258 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 672 3323 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 26 9738 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 110 591 Unincorporated – Saugus 27 17419 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 3 659 Unincorporated – South El Monte 79 4401 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 173 1955 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1682 2840 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 156 744 Unincorporated – Sun Village 159 2634 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 53 4090 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 12 724 Unincorporated – Val Verde 67 2025 Unincorporated – Valencia 42 1367 Unincorporated – Valinda 730 3124 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 140 1203 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 685 4243 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 411 1861 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 367 3732 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 21 1545 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 937 3480 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 43 1168 Unincorporated – Whittier 62 1638 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1409 4036 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 119 1974 – Under Investigation 4892

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 62 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments