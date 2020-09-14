Socialize

WEAR A MASK: 24 New Deaths, 733 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 24 new deaths and 733 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.  The lower number of cases today reflect a weekend reporting lag and reduced testing due to poor air quality.

 

Actions that increase transmission and actions that decrease transmission of COVID-19 have a ripple effect among all County residents.  As a result of the Safer at Home Order, when people were asked to stay home unless they needed to access essential services and when schools and many businesses were closed for in-person services, the number of cases remained fairly steady at 1,000 or less new cases per day.

 

As recreational activities and businesses reopened, starting May 8, and as people were exposed to more non-household members when out, whether at work, while shopping, while protesting, and/or while celebrating Memorial Day and Independence Day, the County saw cases, and as a result hospitalizations and deaths, increase and spike in an alarming manner in mid-July. 

COVID-19 cell

After re-closing some businesses, and moving other business operations outdoors, the County’s case numbers decreased significantly, and we are back to consistently slowing the spread.

 

To date, Public Health has identified 254,656 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,231 deaths.

“Tens of thousands of people are facing a future without someone they love because that person has passed away from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to all of you who are grieving, and again we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Slowing the spread of the virus has required us  to work together in ways that we really haven’t needed to do before – from our government agencies to our community organizations and institutions, from our businesses to each and every resident in our community – so many have taken and continue to take actions to protect themselves and to protect other people.  This pandemic is frustrating and heartbreaking –  and not the least of it is that we desperately want to go back to living our lives the way they were before.  Unfortunately, as we have already experienced, doing so creates illness and devastation for many, including people who are very vulnerable. For this reason, I am extraordinarily grateful to everyone that is doing what is right during a pandemic and being part of the solution to drive down transmission so that we can get children back to schools and people back to work.”

 

Currently, there are 775 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 35% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Throughout this pandemic thousands of people have had long hospital stays and many more have become sick and may still be feeling the effects of their sickness weeks or even months later.  

 

Testing results are available for more than 2,459,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.  Testing capacity across the County remains high. Public Health encourages residents to get tested if:

 

  • You are having symptoms of COVID-19.
  • If you have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.
  • If you think there is a chance you were exposed to COVID-19 because you were working, especially in essential services, in a place where you are frequently exposed to other people.
  • If you live in a place where you share living spaces with other people who may be positive for COVID-19.
  • If you have been in a crowd or gathering where people were close together and not wearing face coverings and/or keeping their distance.

By finding out if you are positive, even if you have no symptoms yet, you can quickly isolate and prevent other people from becoming infected.

Of the 24 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and 10 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Eighteen people who died had underlying health conditions including six people over the age of 80, four people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and eight people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,859 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  Upon further investigation, 62 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Over the next six weeks, Public Health will be working with schools across the County that are re-opening for services to a limited number of cohorted students with high need for in-person support.  To date, Public Health has received 59 applications from schools to reopen. Public Health will be posting, weekly, the list of schools who have submitted applications, and schools can expect that our public team of specialists will be in touch to provide technical assistance. 

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

254656

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

241010

— Long Beach

11170

— Pasadena

2476

Deaths

6231

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5877

— Long Beach

234

— Pasadena

120

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

– 0 to 4

3980

– 5 to 11

8644

– 12 to 17

10702

– 18 to 29

59861

– 30 to 49

82688

– 50 to 64

46523

– 65 to 79

18483

–  over 80

8670

–  Under Investigation

1459

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

121345

–  Male

116744

–  Other

119

–  Under Investigation

2802

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

222

–  Asian

7591

–  Black

7262

–  Hispanic/Latino

90193

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

716

–  White

19126

–  Other

26581

–  Under Investigation

89319

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

18289

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

11

–  Asian

855

–  Black

573

–  Hispanic/Latino

2997

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

17

–  White

1374

–  Other

32

–  Under Investigation

18

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

155

742

City of Alhambra

1204

1388

City of Arcadia

465

805

City of Artesia

347

2066

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1470

2938

City of Baldwin Park

2813

3664

City of Bell

1518

4178

City of Bell Gardens

1840

4272

City of Bellflower

2283

2937

City of Beverly Hills

647

1874

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1411

1316

City of Calabasas

251

1032

City of Carson

1776

1892

City of Cerritos

541

1081

City of Claremont

363

995

City of Commerce*

550

4208

City of Compton

3881

3885

City of Covina

1331

2715

City of Cudahy

1058

4346

City of Culver City

374

938

City of Diamond Bar

521

906

City of Downey

3905

3418

City of Duarte

529

2403

City of El Monte

4200

3582

City of El Segundo

128

763

City of Gardena

1205

1965

City of Glendale

3393

1643

City of Glendora

1209

2291

City of Hawaiian Gardens

516

3516

City of Hawthorne

1881

2119

City of Hermosa Beach

201

1022

City of Hidden Hills

6

317

City of Huntington Park

2776

4667

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2766

2435

City of Irwindale

68

4661

City of La Canada Flintridge

173

836

City of La Habra Heights

40

733

City of La Mirada

810

1633

City of La Puente

1440

3538

City of La Verne

442

1328

City of Lakewood

1218

1516

City of Lancaster*

3134

1940

City of Lawndale

612

1821

City of Lomita

236

1139

City of Lynwood*

3133

4349

City of Malibu

101

779

City of Manhattan Beach

343

953

City of Maywood

1390

4956

City of Monrovia

719

1853

City of Montebello

2212

3436

City of Monterey Park

930

1494

City of Norwalk

3105

2885

City of Palmdale

3870

2434

City of Palos Verdes Estates

92

680

City of Paramount

2302

4109

City of Pico Rivera

2315

3601

City of Pomona

5233

3356

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

285

667

City of Redondo Beach

534

777

City of Rolling Hills

11

567

City of Rolling Hills Estates

40

493

City of Rosemead

799

1444

City of San Dimas*

497

1440

City of San Fernando

864

3510

City of San Gabriel

614

1499

City of San Marino

85

640

City of Santa Clarita

3208

1455

City of Santa Fe Springs

535

2913

City of Santa Monica

833

901

City of Sierra Madre

71

646

City of Signal Hill

264

2238

City of South El Monte

770

3687

City of South Gate

4246

4326

City of South Pasadena

264

1013

City of Temple City

511

1402

City of Torrance

1367

916

City of Vernon

10

4785

City of Walnut

252

825

City of West Covina

2743

2534

City of West Hollywood

529

1432

City of Westlake Village

31

371

City of Whittier

2147

2456

Los Angeles

103501

2559

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

257

3133

Los Angeles – Alsace

352

2828

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

74

2958

Los Angeles – Arleta

1388

4038

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

229

1561

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

604

1941

Los Angeles – Bel Air

79

937

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

111

886

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

147

1116

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4126

4749

Los Angeles – Brentwood

277

895

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

122

1713

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1787

2737

Los Angeles – Carthay

202

1406

Los Angeles – Central

2097

5378

Los Angeles – Century City

111

868

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1453

4303

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

635

1713

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

68

741

Los Angeles – Chinatown

110

1371

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

289

1986

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

305

2013

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

290

2097

Los Angeles – Crestview

185

1627

Los Angeles – Del Rey

335

1119

Los Angeles – Downtown*

767

2788

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

631

1594

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

591

2018

Los Angeles – Echo Park

227

1592

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1173

2806

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

94

1646

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

252

2478

Los Angeles – Encino

551

1220

Los Angeles – Exposition

75

2255

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1270

2827

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

30

833

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

311

3566

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2210

4658

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

668

2114

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

231

2146

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1130

1942

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

910

4232

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

215

1262

Los Angeles – Harbor City

470

1617

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

951

2181

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

19

789

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

544

3016

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1562

4118

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1052

2174

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

419

3021

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1139

1669

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

276

938

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

765

2680

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

252

3122

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1118

2163

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

80

1755

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

965

2286

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

528

4020

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

297

1949

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1034

3172

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

385

4798

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

471

1662

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

78

2490

Los Angeles – Longwood

112

2602

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

198

916

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

191

2238

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

26

832

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

305

718

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

31

711

Los Angeles – Melrose

1825

2349

Los Angeles – Mid-city

272

1810

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

167

929

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

735

3047

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

528

2187

Los Angeles – North Hills

1742

2829

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3601

2378

Los Angeles – Northridge

1337

1916

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

120

564

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3280

4261

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

26

676

Los Angeles – Palms

523

1192

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2758

3665

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

99

729

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1727

4127

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

132

1206

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

351

986

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

87

1326

Los Angeles – Regent Square

30

1079

Los Angeles – Reseda

2065

2695

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

110

2373

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1899

2433

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

58

1306

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

994

1139

Los Angeles – Silverlake

601

1363

Los Angeles – South Carthay

108

1019

Los Angeles – South Park

1981

5219

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

135

2945

Los Angeles – Studio City

233

1038

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1533

2921

Los Angeles – Sunland

431

2112

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3111

3776

Los Angeles – Tarzana

600

1943

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1202

3044

Los Angeles – Thai Town

158

1611

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

98

1126

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

22

1685

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

468

1683

Los Angeles – University Hills

51

1487

Los Angeles – University Park

1037

3777

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

596

1986

Los Angeles – Valley Village

490

1982

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2814

3020

Los Angeles – Venice

275

812

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

701

4076

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

329

4297

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1858

4511

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2887

5552

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

206

2453

Los Angeles – View Heights

43

1164

Los Angeles – Watts

1878

4401

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

120

2442

Los Angeles – West Adams

861

3116

Los Angeles – West Hills

514

1268

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

483

1283

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2254

4202

Los Angeles – Westchester

402

779

Los Angeles – Westlake

2316

3902

Los Angeles – Westwood

345

638

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2315

6408

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1704

3017

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1066

2125

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1180

2279

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

841

1236

Unincorporated – Acton

65

815

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

25

601

Unincorporated – Altadena

666

1527

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

85

1065

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1485

3499

Unincorporated – Athens Village

219

4472

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

281

4148

Unincorporated – Azusa

475

2983

Unincorporated – Bassett

606

4090

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

122

1579

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1922

7069

Unincorporated – Cerritos

16

2726

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

411

2444

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

297

2260

Unincorporated – Del Aire

72

1639

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

12

497

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

44

1765

Unincorporated – Duarte

140

3162

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

98

1852

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6016

4802

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

77

1203

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

661

4318

Unincorporated – East Whittier

80

1508

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

144

1638

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3300

5100

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

12

1818

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

977

1747

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

60

2387

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

7

638

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

34

2408

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

185

934

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

77

3711

Unincorporated – La Verne*

33

1618

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

94

1329

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

210

1616

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

681

3021

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

17

971

Unincorporated – Littlerock

83

2064

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

8

617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

83

2326

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

68

723

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

80

2061

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

203

2428

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

323

1344

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

23

1176

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

26

4200

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

15

774

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

157

1216

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

71

2668

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

28

2177

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

21

1760

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

103

3065

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

642

1258

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

672

3323

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

26

9738

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

110

591

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

3

659

Unincorporated – South El Monte

79

4401

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

173

1955

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1682

2840

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

156

744

Unincorporated – Sun Village

159

2634

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

53

4090

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

12

724

Unincorporated – Val Verde

67

2025

Unincorporated – Valencia

42

1367

Unincorporated – Valinda

730

3124

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

140

1203

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

685

4243

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

411

1861

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

367

3732

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

21

1545

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

937

3480

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

43

1168

Unincorporated – Whittier

62

1638

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1409

4036

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

119

1974

–  Under Investigation

4892

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 62 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s            jurisdiction.

   *  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

  **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

