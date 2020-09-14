LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE VIRTUAL GALA RAISES $300,000

September 14, 2020…Laguna Beach, CA…Laguna Playhouse announced today that their virtual gala, held August 29, 2020, brought in over $320,000. The live stream of the event will be online to view through Tuesday, September 29 at lagunaplayhouse.com.

The star-studded virtual gala launched “Keeping Live Theatre Alive,” a program of never before seen original vignettes, written and performed by some of today’s hottest actors. Also featured were two songs by world-class opera and musical theatre performer Nathan Gunn, a performance by the NY based musical-comedy duo “The Skivvies” featuring Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, and a number from last year’s sold-out hit show, Mamma Mia!. The evening was hosted by “The Benefit Auction Guy,” Orange County’s own Jim Nye.

Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, “Thank you to the Laguna Playhouse community for showing your support during these unprecedented times. Every single cent of your contributions helps our 100 year-old theatre ensure we can return to live performances as soon as possible.”

>“Keeping Live Theatre Alive” is the brainchild of actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years,” Lombardi), who called upon friends in the industry to create videos of themselves reading works they’ve written. Lauria, who has been on the Playhouse stage multiple times, developed this program as a way to assist smaller theaters during this difficult period. “With so much of Laguna Playhouse’s revenue dependent on ticket sales, we have to do what we can to help keep these struggling theatres afloat during this time.” The inaugural program included pieces from Kim Brockington (“Guiding Light”), Jodi Long (Flower Drum Song), Joe Mantegna (“Criminal Minds”), Alfred Molina (Fiddler on the Roof, “Frida”), James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” The Band’s Visit).

Sponsors of the event include Haskell & White, Irvine BMW, Lugano Diamonds and Nolet’s Silver Gin.

The live stream of the event will be on view through Tuesday, September 29. To watch or to donate to Laguna Playhouse, or to view other celebrity vignettes, please visit lagunaplayhouse.com. For more information on “Keeping Live Theatre Alive” and the #theatre5alliance, the group of the five theatres chosen to lead this unique program, visit any of these theatre websites: Berkshire Playwrights Lab, Durango PlayFest, Laguna Playhouse, New Jersey Repertory, or Seven Angels Theatre.

